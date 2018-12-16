All sections
blotterDecember 15, 2018

Area fire report 12-16-18

CAPE GIRARDEAU

The Cape Girardeau Fire Department responded to the following calls:

Sunday

  • Medical assists were made at 1:04 a.m. on North Main Street, 2:43 a.m. on Pioneer Drive, 3:40 a.m. on Themis Street, 4:38 a.m. on Harmony Street, 9:53 a.m. on South Hanover Street, 1:13 p.m. on South Silver Springs Road, 2:22 p.m. on North Kingshighway, 3:30 p.m. on North Kingshighway, 6:54 p.m. on Bertling Street and 11:37 p.m. on North Fountain Street.
  • At 3:21 a.m., citizen assist was made on Park Place.
  • At 3:43 a.m., citizen assist was made on Park Place.
  • At 12:37 p.m., unauthorized burning was reported on Themis Street.

Monday

  • Medical assists were made at 12:25 a.m. on Earleen Drive, 5:31 a.m. on Sycamore Circle, 6:22 a.m. on South West End Boulevard and 7:48 a.m. on Bertling Street.
  • At 10:07 a.m., false alarm was reported on Benton Hill Road.
  • At 11:17 a.m., citizen assist was made at Recardo Drive.
  • At 1:11 p.m., power line down was reported on Ritter Drive.
  • At 3:10 p.m., power line down was reported on East Cape Rock Drive.
  • At 6:07 p.m., unauthorized burning was reported on Bloomfield Road.

Tuesday

  • Medical assists were made at 9:30 a.m. on Doctors Park, 12:16 p.m. on Farrar Drive, 1:32 p.m. on Pioneer Drive, 4:51 p.m. on Doctors Park, 6:42 p.m. on Quince Street and 8:49 p.m. on Bloomfield Street.
  • At 8:38 a.m., passenger vehicle fire was reported on North Fountain Street.
  • At 1:12 p.m., alarm system activation was reported on William Street.
  • At 4:32 p.m., cooking fire was reported on North Sprigg Street.

Wednesday

  • Medical assists were made at 5:14 a.m. on Sheridan Drive, 5:45 a.m. on North Park Avenue, 9:50 a.m. on Kingsbury Road, 1:53 p.m. on North Spring Street, 2:27 p.m. on North Broadview Street, 3:23 p.m. on North Henderson Avenue, 7:50 p.m. on South Hanover Street and 9:38 p.m. on Linden Street.
  • At 11:30 a.m., gas leak was reported on Belleridge Pike.

Thursday

  • Medical assists were made at 9:26 a.m. on South Mount Auburn Road, 9:51 a.m. on South Broadview Street, 10:08 a.m. on North Henderson Avenue, 10:34 a.m. on Independence Street, 12:19 p.m. on North Frederick Street, 1:15 p.m. on South Frederick Street, 1:39 p.m. on Dumaine Street, 4:18 p.m. on South Hanover Street, 6:11 p.m. on North Frederick Street, 7:15 p.m. on South Park Avenue and 9:04 p.m. on Hawthorne Road.
  • At 5:19 a.m., alarm system activation, no fire, was reported on Siemers Drive.
  • At 1:17 p.m., citizen assist was made on Woodlawn Avenue.
  • At 6:37 p.m., citizen assist was made on Rock Creek Lane.
  • At 9:50 p.m., extrication/rescue was made on Boutin Drive.

Scott City

The Scott City Fire Department responded to the following calls:

Dec. 8

  • Medical assist was made at 2:54 p.m. in the 400 block of North Lincoln Street.
  • At 9:57 a.m., alarm activation was reported in the 100 block of West Hickory Street.
  • At 5:05 p.m., illegal burning was reported in the 900 block of East Pine Street.
  • At 6:08 p.m., fire alarm was reported in the 600 block of Daugherty Street.

Dec. 9

  • Medical assist was made in the 1400 block of West First Street.

Dec. 10

  • Medical assists were made in the 500 block of Madison Street and 400 block of Hopper Street.

Dec. 11

  • Medical assists were made in the 600 block of West Third Street and 1900 block of Roth Drive.
  • At 3:23 a.m., fire alarm was reported in the 600 block of Daugherty Street.

Dec. 12

  • Medical assist was made in the 600 block of East Main Street.

Dec. 13

  • Medical assists were made in the 3500 block of Nash Road, 400 block of North Lincoln Street and 2800 block of Woodland Drive.

Dec. 14

  • At 8:08 a.m., citizen assist was made in the 100 block of Harvard Drive.
