Area fire report 12-16-18

CAPE GIRARDEAU
The Cape Girardeau Fire Department responded to the following calls:
Sunday
- Medical assists were made at 1:04 a.m. on North Main Street, 2:43 a.m. on Pioneer Drive, 3:40 a.m. on Themis Street, 4:38 a.m. on Harmony Street, 9:53 a.m. on South Hanover Street, 1:13 p.m. on South Silver Springs Road, 2:22 p.m. on North Kingshighway, 3:30 p.m. on North Kingshighway, 6:54 p.m. on Bertling Street and 11:37 p.m. on North Fountain Street.
- At 3:21 a.m., citizen assist was made on Park Place.
- At 3:43 a.m., citizen assist was made on Park Place.
- At 12:37 p.m., unauthorized burning was reported on Themis Street.
Monday
- Medical assists were made at 12:25 a.m. on Earleen Drive, 5:31 a.m. on Sycamore Circle, 6:22 a.m. on South West End Boulevard and 7:48 a.m. on Bertling Street.
- At 10:07 a.m., false alarm was reported on Benton Hill Road.
- At 11:17 a.m., citizen assist was made at Recardo Drive.
- At 1:11 p.m., power line down was reported on Ritter Drive.
- At 3:10 p.m., power line down was reported on East Cape Rock Drive.
- At 6:07 p.m., unauthorized burning was reported on Bloomfield Road.
Tuesday
- Medical assists were made at 9:30 a.m. on Doctors Park, 12:16 p.m. on Farrar Drive, 1:32 p.m. on Pioneer Drive, 4:51 p.m. on Doctors Park, 6:42 p.m. on Quince Street and 8:49 p.m. on Bloomfield Street.
- At 8:38 a.m., passenger vehicle fire was reported on North Fountain Street.
- At 1:12 p.m., alarm system activation was reported on William Street.
- At 4:32 p.m., cooking fire was reported on North Sprigg Street.
Wednesday
- Medical assists were made at 5:14 a.m. on Sheridan Drive, 5:45 a.m. on North Park Avenue, 9:50 a.m. on Kingsbury Road, 1:53 p.m. on North Spring Street, 2:27 p.m. on North Broadview Street, 3:23 p.m. on North Henderson Avenue, 7:50 p.m. on South Hanover Street and 9:38 p.m. on Linden Street.
- At 11:30 a.m., gas leak was reported on Belleridge Pike.
Thursday
- Medical assists were made at 9:26 a.m. on South Mount Auburn Road, 9:51 a.m. on South Broadview Street, 10:08 a.m. on North Henderson Avenue, 10:34 a.m. on Independence Street, 12:19 p.m. on North Frederick Street, 1:15 p.m. on South Frederick Street, 1:39 p.m. on Dumaine Street, 4:18 p.m. on South Hanover Street, 6:11 p.m. on North Frederick Street, 7:15 p.m. on South Park Avenue and 9:04 p.m. on Hawthorne Road.
- At 5:19 a.m., alarm system activation, no fire, was reported on Siemers Drive.
- At 1:17 p.m., citizen assist was made on Woodlawn Avenue.
- At 6:37 p.m., citizen assist was made on Rock Creek Lane.
- At 9:50 p.m., extrication/rescue was made on Boutin Drive.
Scott City
The Scott City Fire Department responded to the following calls: