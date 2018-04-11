All sections
November 3, 2018

Area fire report 11-4-18

CAPE GIRARDEAU

Cape Girardeau Fire Department responded to the following calls:

Thursday

  • Medical assists were made at 9:38 a.m. on South Pacific Street, 11:54 a.m. on South Hanover Street, 3:57 p.m. on Montgomery Street, 4:43 p.m. on Boxwood Drive and 8:16 p.m. on Jefferson Avenue.
  • At 3:21 a.m., power line down was reported on North Sprigg Street.
  • At 6:28 p.m., malicious false alarm was reported on Bloomfield Street.
SCOTT CITY

Scott City Fire Department responded to the following calls:

Oct. 26 to Nov. 2

  • Medical assists were made Oct. 26 in the 2600 block of Bridge Street, 700 block of East Third Street and 600 block of Main Street; Oct. 28 on Mark Lane and in the 200 block of West Fifth Street; Oct. 29 in the 400 block of Lincoln Avenue; Oct. 30 in the 400 block of North Lincoln Street and the 400 block of Crites Street; Nov. 1 in the 100 block of East Mississippi Street and the 200 block of Jetta Mae Drive; and Nov. 2 in the 400 block of East Mississippi Street and the 1600 block of Colony Park Drive.
  • Oct. 26, vehicle fire was reported on Interstate 55.
  • Oct. 26, smoke investigation was performed in the 500 block of Dearborn Street.
  • Oct. 28, fire alarm activation was reported in the 3000 block of Main Street.
  • Oct. 28, smoke investigation was performed in the 600 block of Main Street.
  • Oct. 29, combine fire was reported on West Highway 311.
  • Oct. 30, smoke alarm activation was reported in the 200 block of West Cherry Street.
Police/Fire Reports

