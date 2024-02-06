All sections
November 26, 2018
Area fire report 11/26/18
CAPE GIRARDEAU

The Cape Girardeau Fire Department responded to the following calls:

Saturday

  • At 7:20 a.m., medical assist was made on Themis Street.
  • At 8:57 a.m., a call on South Silver Springs Road.
  • At 8:10 p.m., a call on Dunklin Street.
  • At 9:49 p.m., a call on North Spanish Street.
