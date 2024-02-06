Area fire report 11/26/18

The Cape Girardeau Fire Department responded to the following calls: Saturday n At 7:20 a.m., medical assist was made on Themis Street. n At 8:57 a.m., a call on South Silver Springs Road. n At 8:10 p.m., a call on Dunklin Street. n At 9:49 p.m., a call on North Spanish Street...
CAPE GIRARDEAU
The Cape Girardeau Fire Department responded to the following calls:
Saturday
At 7:20 a.m., medical assist was made on Themis Street.
At 8:57 a.m., a call on South Silver Springs Road.