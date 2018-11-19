Area fire report 11/19/18

CAPE GIRARDEAU
The Cape Girardeau Fire Department responded to the following calls:
Wednesday
- Medical assists were made at 12:02 p.m. on William Street and 1:25 p.m. on Bloomfield Road.
- At 12:06 a.m., a call on Themis Street.
- At 2:26 a.m., a call on Park Place Drive.
- At 5:46 a.m., a call on Interstate 55.
- At 8:10 a.m., citizen assist on Earleen Drive.
- At 8:38 a.m., gas leak (natural gas or liquefied petroleum gas) on West Cape Rock Drive.
- At 11:15 a.m., a good-intent call, no medical, false alarm on William Street.
- At 3:13 p.m., unauthorized burning on Jefferson Avenue.
- At 4:46 p.m., alarm system activation, no fire, on Good Hope Street.
- At 5:40 p.m., chimney or flue fire, on County Road 638.
- At 6:13 p.m., motor-vehicle accident, no injuries, on Interstate 55.