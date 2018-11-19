All sections
DonateE-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
November 19, 2018

Area fire report 11/19/18

The Cape Girardeau Fire Department responded to the following calls: Wednesday n Medical assists were made at 12:02 p.m. on William Street and 1:25 p.m. on Bloomfield Road. n At 12:06 a.m., a call on Themis Street. n At 2:26 a.m., a call on Park Place Drive...

CAPE GIRARDEAU

The Cape Girardeau Fire Department responded to the following calls:

Wednesday

  • Medical assists were made at 12:02 p.m. on William Street and 1:25 p.m. on Bloomfield Road.
  • At 12:06 a.m., a call on Themis Street.
  • At 2:26 a.m., a call on Park Place Drive.
  • At 5:46 a.m., a call on Interstate 55.
  • At 8:10 a.m., citizen assist on Earleen Drive.
  • At 8:38 a.m., gas leak (natural gas or liquefied petroleum gas) on West Cape Rock Drive.
  • At 11:15 a.m., a good-intent call, no medical, false alarm on William Street.
  • At 3:13 p.m., unauthorized burning on Jefferson Avenue.
  • At 4:46 p.m., alarm system activation, no fire, on Good Hope Street.
  • At 5:40 p.m., chimney or flue fire, on County Road 638.
  • At 6:13 p.m., motor-vehicle accident, no injuries, on Interstate 55.
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Thursday

  • Medical assists were made at 5:50 a.m. on Kenneth Drive, 7:57 a.m. on North Sprigg Street, 2:56 p.m. on Good Hope Street, 4:54 p.m. on North Lorimier Street and 5:38 p.m. on Franklin Avenue.
  • At 2:52 a.m., no incident found on arrival at Percy Drive.
  • At 4:05 a.m., a call on Elm Street.
  • At 6:50 a.m., a call on Palomino Drive.
  • At 12:26 p.m., dispatched and canceled en route to William Street.
  • At 3:14 p.m., sprinkler activation, no fire, on Lowes Drive.
  • At 3:42 p.m., a call on Holly Drive.
  • At 5:01 p.m., a call on Brenda Kay Court.
  • At 6:39 p.m., a call on Morgan Oak Street.
  • At 6:48 p.m., smoke or odor investigation on County Road 620.
  • At 7:09 p.m., a call on South Sprigg Street.
  • At 7:15 p.m., a call on South Benton Street.
  • At 7:23 p.m., smoke detector activation, no fire, on North Henderson Avenue.

Friday

  • Medical assists were made at 1:20 a.m. on Louis Street, 1:48 a.m. on Rose Street, 7:31 a.m. on Interstate 55, 9 a.m. on Cobblestone Court, 9:46 a.m. on North Pind Wood Lane, 1:58 p.m. on Lakeshore Drive, 2:19 p.m. on South Park Avenue, 4:22 p.m. on South Kingshighway, 5:17 p.m. on Dunklin Street and 7:51 p.m. on Bloomfield Road.
  • At 12;24 a.m., a call on Landgraf Drive.
  • At 9:29 p.m., alarm system activation, no fire, on Independence Street.
  • At 1:33 p.m., motor-vehicle accident, no injuries, on North Kingshighway.
  • At 5:18 p.m., motor-vehicle accident, no injuries, on Broadway.
  • At 8:38 p.m., carbon monoxide detector activation on Kage Road.

Saturday

  • Medical assists were made at 12:33 a.m. on North Sprigg Street, 1:35 a.m. on Village Drive, 1:51 a.m. on Bloomfield Road, 2:20 a.m. North Kingshighway, 5:35 a.m. on South Henderson Avenue, 8:22 a.m. on Woodlawn Avenue, 9:07 a.m. on South West End Boulevard, 1:38 p.m. on Linden Street and 2:12 p.m. on Pioneer Drive.
  • At 12:07 a.m., a call on North Middle Street.
  • At 12;16 a.m., dispatched and canceled en route to Interstate 55.
  • At 3:01 a.m., a call on North Park Avenue.
  • At 8:32 a.m., alarm system activation, no fire, on Enterprise Street.
  • At 9:55 a.m., gas leak (natural gas or liquefied petroleum gas) on Normal Avenue.
  • At 10:07 a.m., alarm system activation, no fire, on Siemers Drive.
  • At 3:54 p.m., alarm system activation, no fire, on South Silver Springs Road.
  • At 4:25 p.m., false alarm or false call on Carolewood Drive.
  • At 5:09 p.m., motor-vehicle accident with injuries on Normal Avenue.
  • At 5:33 p.m., a call on South Ellis Street.
  • At 7:49 p.m., a call on South West End Boulevard.
  • At 10:42 p.m., a call on Elks Lane.
  • At 10:57 p.m., heat from short circuit (wiring) on Big Bend Road.
Story Tags
Police/Fire Reports

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Police/Fire ReportsJune 6
Fire report 6-6-24
Police/Fire ReportsJune 6
Police report 6-6-24
Police/Fire ReportsJune 5
Police report 6-5-24
Police/Fire ReportsJune 5
Fire report 6-5-24
Police/Fire ReportsJune 4
Police report 6-4-24
Police/Fire ReportsJune 4
Fire report 6-4-24
Police/Fire ReportsMay 31
Police report 5-31-24
Police/Fire ReportsMay 31
Fire report 5-31-24
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy