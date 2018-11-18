All sections
November 17, 2018

Area fire report 11/18/18

SCOTT CITY

The Scott City Fire Department responded to the following calls:

Nov. 10

  • At 8:41 a.m., fire alarm at 600 Daugherty St.
  • At 12:33 p.m., emergency medical service in the 600 block of East Main Street.
  • At 2:39 p.m., emergency medical service in the 100 block of West Beech Street.
  • At 5:37 p.m., emergency medical service in the 300 block of East Hickory Street.
  • At 6:01 p.m., emergency medical service in the 1400 block of Colony Park Drive.

Nov. 11

  • At 11:57 a.m., emergency medical service in the 400 block of North Lincoln Avenue.
  • At 12:57 p.m., emergency medical service in the 700 block of Sycamore Street.
  • At 2:53 p.m., emergency medical service in the 200 block of Hilleman Street.
Monday

  • At 3:10 p.m., motor vehicle collision in the 2600 block of Main Street.
  • At 3:32 p.m., emergency medical service in the 400 block of North Lincoln Avenue.
  • At 7:11 p.m., motor vehicle collision at the 87 mile marker on Interstate 55.

Wednesday

  • At 2:17 p.m., motor vehicle collision at the 87 mile marker on Interstate 55.

Thursday

  • At 12:17 a.m., emergency medical service in the 500 block of Sycamore Street.
  • At 5:29 p.m., emergency medical service in the 600 block of Main Street.

Friday

  • At 12:16 a.m., emergency medical service at the 91 mile marker on Interstate 55.
  • At 3:21 a.m., emergency medical service in the 2500 block of James Street.
  • At 11:26 a.m., emergency medical service in the 2100 block of Main Street.
  • At 1:19 p.m., emergency medical service in the 2500 block of James Street.
Police/Fire Reports

