Area fire report 11/18/18

SCOTT CITY
The Scott City Fire Department responded to the following calls:
Nov. 10
- At 8:41 a.m., fire alarm at 600 Daugherty St.
- At 12:33 p.m., emergency medical service in the 600 block of East Main Street.
- At 2:39 p.m., emergency medical service in the 100 block of West Beech Street.
- At 5:37 p.m., emergency medical service in the 300 block of East Hickory Street.
- At 6:01 p.m., emergency medical service in the 1400 block of Colony Park Drive.
Nov. 11
- At 11:57 a.m., emergency medical service in the 400 block of North Lincoln Avenue.
- At 12:57 p.m., emergency medical service in the 700 block of Sycamore Street.
- At 2:53 p.m., emergency medical service in the 200 block of Hilleman Street.