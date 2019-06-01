Area fire report 1/6/19

CAPE GIRARDEAU
The Cape Girardeau Fire Department responded to the following calls:
Dec. 30
- Medical assists were made at 12:39 a.m. on North Main Street, 12:44 a.m. on North Kingshighway, 5:45 a.m. on South Benton Street, 10:10 a.m. on Caufield Drive, 1:38 p.m. on Kurre Lane, 4:10 p.m. on Whispering, 5:12 p.m. on Independence Street and 7:42 p.m. on North Lorimier Street.
- At 9:07 a.m., smoke investigation on Siemers Drive.
- At 11:33 a.m., odor of smoke on Themis Street.
- At 12:30 p.m., building fire on Montgomery Street.
- At 4:22 p.m., building fire on Sycamore Circle.
- At 5:04 p.m., motor vehicle accident on South Sprigg Street.
- At 6:45 p.m., motor vehicle accident on South Sprigg Street.
Monday
- Medical assists were made at 3:03 a.m. on Bloomfield Road, 2:02 p.m. on Big Bend Road, 3:02 p.m. on South Kingshighway and 10:37 p.m. on Dunklin Street.
- At 12:05 a.m., building fire on South Forester Drive.
- At 10:43 a.m., motor vehicle accident on Interstate 55.
- At 5:20 p.m., malicious false call on Linden Street.
Tuesday
- Medical assists were made at 1:16 a.m. on Linden Street, 6:43 a.m. on Centennial Drive, 11:25 a.m. on Bellevue Street, 4:52 p.m. on Bellevue Street, 5:10 p.m. on Centennial Drive and 7:32 p.m. on Harmony Street.
- At 4:56 a.m., water problem on North Lorimier Street.
- At 3:17 p.m., outside trash fire on William Street.
Wednesday
- Medical assists were made at 8:02 a.m. on South Ranney Avenue, 10:36 a.m. on North Sprigg Street, 11:36 a.m. on Lyndhurst Drive, 5:01 p.m. on South West End Boulevard, 5:04 p.m. on North Sprigg Street, 5:50 p.m. on Recardo Drive and 6:09 p.m. on South Sprigg Street.
- At 6:04 p.m., unauthorized burning on South Sprigg Street.
Thursday
- Medical assists were made at 7:51 a.m. on Clark Avenue, 8:10 a.m. on Rampart Street, 8:51 a.m. on South Sprigg Street, 12:33 p.m. on Lakeshore Drive, 1:52 p.m. on South Louisiana Avenue, 4:12 p.m. on North Mount Auburn Road, 6:16 p.m. on North Sprigg Street and 7:58 p.m. on South West End Boulevard.
- At 1:49 p.m., citizen assist on South Lake Drive.
- At 2:17 p.m., citizen assist on Masters Drive.
- At 7:56 p.m., dispatched and canceled en route to Dunklin Street.
- At 11:03 p.m., a call on North Fountain Street.
SCOTT CITY
The Scott City Fire Department responded to the following calls:
Monday
- At 11:25 a.m., motor-vehicle collision at Main Street and U.S. 61.
- At 4:48 p.m., emergency medical service in the 400 block of Keeley Avenue.
Tuesday
- At 4:17 p.m., emergency medical service in the 100 block of West Maple Street.
Wednesday
- At 11:45 a.m., emergency medical service in the 28000 block of U.S. 61.
- At 2:57 p.m., emergency medical service in the 100 block of Jefferson Avenue.
- At 4:04 p.m., natural gas leak at West Outer Road and Estes Drive.