BBB's Tips for Avoiding Labor Day Scams
Better Business Bureau® (BBB®) has tips for avoiding travel scams and too-good-to-be-true deals this Labor Day weekend.
Labor Day heralds the end of the summer and often acts as a last call for weekend trips and outdoor fun. It also brings in some of the biggest sales of the year. Unfortunately, scammers may take advantage of the hype by offering fraudulent Labor Day discounts.
“High-demand travel and shopping seasons are a prime target for scammers,” said Michelle L. Corey, BBB St. Louis president and CEO. “If you plan to shop the sales or take a last-minute trip this Labor Day, do your research before you spend!”
On Labor Day 2023, a Columbia, Mo. consumer made a purchase on a website that appeared to be the Kate Spade online store. She got to the website by clicking a sale ad on Facebook. The website ended up being a fraudulent lookalike site, and she never received her purchase. Unfortunately, her bank was not able to dispute the purchase because it was made with a debit card.
For any Labor Day purchase – whether you’re planning a trip or taking advantage of end-of-summer deals – it’s wise to research the business in advance and pay with a credit card.
Weekend travel tips:
- Beware of outrageous deals. If a deal on a hotel, car rental or airfare seems too good to be true, it probably is.
- Watch out for rental scams. BBB commonly receives reports about scam vacation rentals. Whenever you can, do business with reputable rental companies. Before paying for a rental, research the property’s address and owner’s name, and search BBB.org for any past customer complaints.
- Share with care on social. As tempting as it is to post about your big trip, strangers – including those with ill intentions – may be able to see that you're away from home. Consider setting your social media accounts to private or saving the post for after the trip.
Labor Day sale tips:
- Don’t click on links or download attachments in emails about Labor Day sales, especially if they’re unsolicited. Scammers often create phishing emails intended to look like major retailers. The links or attachments may contain malware or lead to a fraudulent website designed to steal your money or personal information.
- Research retailers before you buy. Many major retailers have Labor Day sales, and illegitimate vendors might also try to cash in on the end-of-summer sale trend. It’s safer to stick with brands you know and trust, but if you’d like to try a new store, check it out at BBB.org before you shop to see its rating, reviews and complaints.
- Shop with a credit card. It’s easier to dispute charges you didn’t approve or get your money back if there’s a problem. Keep receipts and order confirmations so you have a record of your purchases.
- Check website security. Make sure your connection to the site is secure. The URL should begin with “https://” and there should be a lock icon to the left of it.
BBB.org has more tips for safe travel and online shopping.
