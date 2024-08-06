- Polio: The devastating year of 1949 (7/30/24)2
Theater stunt prompts police response
Perhaps E. Mike Doyle and J.H. Strain were feeling the strain of increased competition. The New Broadway Theatre had opened its doors in December 1921, and it’s possible Doyle and Strain had seen a drop in attendance at their movie houses, the Park Theater in the 200 block of Broadway and the Orpheum at 615 Good Hope St.
Whatever their reason, it seems the two decided in the spring of 1924 to stir things up a bit. To that end, they published an ad in the Southeast Missourian newspaper announcing a give-away at both theaters. That gimmick had been used before to drum up business. But this time the prize offered would be unique: “a real live white baby.”
As you can imagine, the advertisement stirred up interest, as well as controversy. It even resulted in police officers being assigned to the two theaters to monitor the contest.
Here’s the result.
Published Friday, May 10, 1924, in the Southeast Missourian:
‘REAL WHITE BABY’ ‘AD’ BRINGS POLICE TO TWO THEATERS
An advertisement in The Missourian Friday announcing that at the Park and Orpheum theaters a “real, live white baby” would be given away to the holder of the lucky number, resulted in a police guard being stationed at the two theaters by Mayor James A. Barks and a warning that if what seemed to be the exact terms of the advertisement were carried out, the managers of the theaters would be arrested.
The shows went on at each of the theaters under the police guard, and at each of the playhouses, the holder of the lucky number was presented with a live white baby — a white baby chick — a publicity stunt almost as old as the theater itself. The managers of the shows were ordered to appear before the city council at a special session today.
This afternoon, Managers (E. Mike) Doyle and (J.H.) Strain of the theaters gave The Missourian an advertisement in which they offer a public apology to “the citizens of Cape Girardeau and the city council,” for deceptive advertising.
Mayor gets busy
Dozens of citizens of Cape Girardeau, including ministers and leading business men, called Mayor Barks at his home early Friday night demanding that he take action to prevent the terms of the advertisement being carried out, city officials said today. At first the mayor treated the matter as an ordinary theater advertisement, but after the calls continued, and Manager Strain of the theaters had assured him that the show would go on, the mayor gave the managers 10 minutes in which to determine their course of action, after which, he declared, police would be ordered to arrest them if the terms of the advertisement were carried out.
Manager Strain, not caring to divulge the secret of the show, told the mayor the show would go on.
Mayor Barks ordered Chief of Police (Arthur S.) Whitener to station three policemen at each of the theaters, with orders to them to arrest the managers of the show and all concerned the minute any attempt was made to give away a “real, live white baby.”
The show went on and the baby chicks were presented with due ceremony.
Managers Doyle and Strain were told by the council at the session today that unless a public apology was made for the occurrence, charges of fraudulent advertising would be made.
It was recalled today that this was not the first time the “real live baby” stunt had been “pulled” here, but that it had been carried out at least on two previous occasions.
Now, I'm not saying the "real live white baby" stunt had anything to do with it, but the following month Doyle & Strain sold the Park Theater to S.E. Brady, manager of the Broadway, as well their lease on the Orpheum.
Published June 9, 1924, in the Southeast Missourian:
THREE THEATERS ARE PURCHASED BY S.E. BRADY
BUYS ORPHEUM, PARK HERE; CIRCLE AT JACKSON
S.E. Brady, manager of the New Broadway motion picture theater, announces today that he has purchased from Doyle & Strain the Park Theater building and their entire motion picture interests, which include a long lease on the Orpheum Theater in Haarig and a long lease on the one picture show in Jackson. This deal gives Brady all the business of this kind in Cape Girardeau and Jackson.
Brady told The Missourian that he took charge of the property today, and that Doyle and Strain have agreed to remain as managers of the two shows in Cape Girardeau for two weeks, after which time he will take over the management. Brady's brother, Sam A. Brady, who has been assisting in the direction of the New Broadway Theatre, has taken over the Jackson show house and will move to that place and give his entire time to the management of the house.
A short time ago it was announced that Brady had bought from Tony Haas the Orpheum Theater building, but that a long lease would not give him possession of the property for picture purposes. At that time Brady announced that he had bought the building as an investment. He now owns the Orpheum and Park theater buildings and while he leases the New Broadway Theatre building from a corporation, it is said he owns considerable of the stock.
Brady told The Missourian he expects to renovate and redecorate the Park and Orpheum buildings the coming summer and place both in good condition. He says he will be able to present pictures of the highest class at all houses.
