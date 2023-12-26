- Winifred Johnson honored (12/19/23)
Egg hatchery a 'mammoth' undertaking
G.D. Fronabarger likely photographed these young chicks at the Standard Hatchery on Bend Road in 1949. (Southeast Missourian archive)
"Mammoth" is not a word I use to describe eggs, or chickens, for that matter. But that's the word Southeast Missourian headline writers chose to describe a chick-hatching operation here more than 100 years ago.
In 1919 Victor H. Drumm relocated to Cape Girardeau from Columbia, Missouri, to open a "mammoth" chick hatchery. I'm guessing he chose Cape Girardeau at the urging of his brother, M.G. Drumm, who was a teacher of agriculture at Cape Girardeau Central High School at the time. Victor Drumm was a graduate of the Missouri State College of Agriculture. For several years he had been associated with his father, Manuel Drumm, in the Missouri Poultry Farm at Columbia. He was considered an "authority on poultry."
On Oct. 31, 1919, a Southeast Missourian headline announced: "CAPE GIRARDEAU IS TO HAVE MAMMOTH CHICK HATCHERY." The article described how Victor Drumm had contracted to purchase "a mammoth incubator of 25,000 capacity," which he expected to arrive here in December. He planned to set up shop in two Louis Houck-owned buildings near the Cape Girardeau Northern Railway depot on Independence Street. The incubator would be "60 feet long, a double deck with compartments of 200 capacity each and will weigh about 12,000 pounds. Soft coal burners are used in heating the incubator."
According to the article, the chicks hatched from six varieties of chickens — White and Brown Leghorns, S.C. and R.C. Rhode Island Reds, White Wyandottes, White and Barred Rocks and Buff Orpingtons — would be shipped to buyers throughout the South, but mainly in Arkansas, Louisiana and Texas. Drumm planned to purchase the eggs from county poultry raisers.
Early in January 1920, the hatchery was in operation, and on June 10, 1920, another ambitious headline in the Southeast Missourian announced: "CAPE'S MAMMOTH HATCHERY WILL DOUBLE CAPACITY." The article revealed Victor Drumm had purchased 10 acres of the old St. Vincent's College farm on Bend Road with plans to "build a cellar and will put in another incubator increasing the capacity from 20,000 to 40,000 or, maybe, 50,000 capacity." He also made plans to start his own flock of White Leghorns there.
A year and a half later, further expansion plans made the Missourian: "CAPE GIRARDEAU INCUBATORS TO HAVE CAPACITY OF 60,000." Now known as the Standard Egg Farms of Cape Girardeau, Drumm was preparing to install a new incubator with a 60,000 egg capacity. He also planned to expand the farm's flock to supply the eggs.
Little was written about the hatchery from 1922 until 1940, when a new employee was added to the staff. Woodrow Jeffries of Lancaster, Missouri, was hired "to assist with sex assorting of chicks and to help in general hatchery work."
The Feb. 27 article in the Southeast Missourian described Jeffries' new job: "A sex record of day-old chicks is made so that they can be supplied to buyers to fill orders. The young chicks are placed under a bright light and the expert can ascertain the sex of the chicks, and they are sorted accordingly. Depending upon speed of the operator, from 300 to 600 can be examined per hour."
The article said Clark Vandivort of Cape Girardeau had similar duties. Other staff members were T.R. Prather, manager, and V.H. Drumm, owner.
While Drumm was still the owner, he was not involved in the day-to-day operation, having moved his family to Columbia in 1930. Prather ran the business and in 1944 purchased it.
On March 12, 1949, the Southeast Missourian published an article detailing the hatchery's operation and history.
T.R. Prather inspects the incubator temperature with a portion of the iers of trays and eggs visible. (G.D. Fronabargr ~ Southeast Missourian archive)
MILLION BABY CHICKS HATCHED HERE ANNUALLY
It doesn't settle the old question as to whether the egg or the chicken came first, but every year 1,200,000 baby chicks are hatched in Cape Girardeau and for each of the new arrivals there must have been an egg.
These particular chicks come to life at the Standard Hatchery on the Bend Road, where 240,000 eggs are set at one time. They're not hatched under a setting hen, as Mother Nature provided, but in a huge incubator, which in reality is a large room in which there is tier upon tier filled with eggs.
As explained by T.R. Prather, the owner, the room is kept at a humid 99 1/2 degree temperature during the 21-day incubation period. Eggs have to be turned three times during the day, at 8 (a.m.), noon and 4 p.m. and similarly during the night. If all this were done by hand, as formerly, it would be quite a job, but the trays are mounted on a huge mechanical lift and a couple turns of a crank outside the incubator room turns the trays at a different angle, the eggs turning with the tray.
The hatchery was purchased in 1944 by Prather from Victor Drum who established it, Prather having been manager since 1933. Eggs come from about 80 flocks in this area, these flocks being tested and culled annually. From 10 to 12 cents per dozen over the market price is paid by the hatchery for eggs from these flocks and the baby chicks sell from 11 to 28 cents each. The hatching period begins in January and runs for about five months.
John W. Smith, a hatchery worker, opens a tray of chicks just taken from the big incubation room. Just out of their shells, the chicks already show an interest in life and start pecking away to make their own living. (G.D. Fronabarger ~ Southeast Missourian archive)
After the baby chicks come from the incubator, they are inspected, then packed in specially constructed boxes and shipped out when the chicks are only a day old to customers all over the country. However, some of the chicks are kept until they are 2 weeks old for special customers who desire a larger chick to start with.
The chicks are sold by sex or in mixed lots. One broiler patron bought 86,000 of them at one time a few months ago. The average sale is from 200 to 300 chicks. Many persons in this area who raise chickens have the chicks hatched by Prather's firm.
John W. Smith prepares day-old chicks for shipment in special shipping boxes. (G.D. Fronabarger ~ Southeast Missourian archive)
According to T. Robert Prather's obituary, published in the Southeast Missourian Nov. 28, 1986, he owned and operated Standard Hatchery and Cape Egg and Feed Co. until 1963. He then owned Bloomfield Farm Service at Bloomfield, Missouri, from 1963 to 1970, moving back to Cape Girardeau after he retired.
