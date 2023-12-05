- Conclusion to Cape County's school districts consolidation (11/28/23)4
- Oak Ridge defends its high school (11/21/23)
- School consolidation talk in Cape County (11/14/23)
- Honor guard pays tribute to fallen veterans (11/7/23)
- Bodies stored for years before burial (10/31/23)1
- Pine Hill Railroad entertains at the fair (10/24/23)
- A look a Cape County in 1873 (10/17/23)2
Balloon parade ushers in Christmas season
The old boy himself, Santa Claus, arrives in front of The Missourian Building while leading the giant Jean Gros balloon figures in the Christmas parade Thursday, Dec. 9, 1948. Thousands of youngsters along the two-mile parade route screamed with delight as the colorful figures were drawn along by high school boys dressed in clown suits. (Southeast Missourian archive)
Jean Abel Gros was the "The Balloon Man" of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. A showman who toured with an entourage of puppets, he got the idea to bring a bit of Macy's famous Thanksgiving Day parade from Manhattan to Small Town America.
Similar to the balloons in the Macy’s parade, Gros' inflatables were tethered to persons walking a parade route. But unlike the Big Apple's balloons, Gros' were small enough to fit under trolley car lines.
Marie Friant, a Cape Girardeau small business owner, thought the idea was perfect for Cape Girardeau, and she brought the plan to the Retail Merchants Association on a hot day in July 1948.
Published July 28, 1948, in the Southeast Missourian:
MERCHANTS PLAN IN JULY FOR PRE-CHRISTMAS PARADE
The air conditioning might have provoked the mood. At any rate the Retail Merchants Association Tuesday noon devoted a good part of their meeting time to making tentative plans for the greatest Christmas parade ever staged in Southeast Missouri.
It was an enthusiastic membership which heard a report of her committee's recommendation by Marie Friant. Their plan, she said, calls for a balloon parade — not the ordinary balloon, but the gigantic inflated type which features opening of Christmas seasons in the large cities.
In fact, she explained, the company with which the committee has made contact, is the same firm which provides the huge figures for such cities as Akron, Philadelphia, Buffalo and scores of others — Jean Gros, Inc., of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.
If the remainder of members of the merchants association — and they will soon be canvassed — wish this type of parade, they will find it contains 38 separate units and requires 200 boys to handle the balloons. An idea of their magnitude is given by the five hours needed to inflate the parade train.
Interspersed between the balloons in the parade staged by the firm will be bands. Some of the figures will be papier mache character portrayals. There will be a Santa Claus, of course, a police escort and a welcoming committee.
The balloons consist of such features as a 16-foot Santa Claus, an acrobat, a clown, totem pole, Indian chief, numerous comical balloon heads, Felix the Cat, three-headed dragon (21 boys to carry it), giant caterpillar, monkey, dog and sausages, alligator, horse and coach and fish.
The Christmas feature, which costs $1,500, is proposed for Dec. 9 if the date is still available on the Gros firm's itinerary. It is approximately a mile long and takes 45 minutes to pass a given point.
Appointed on the committee to contact merchants were the following: J.J. Yuracko, chairman, W.W. Murphy, Arnold Unnerstall, Allen Smith, Paul Kirtley, Mrs. Frankie Jones, James A. Jackson, Frank Ruh, Walther H. Bartels and Eugene Sides.
The committee will sound merchants out with regard to positive sponsorship of the event. At the meeting members expressed the opinion that the parade is of such size that it will attract shoppers from throughout the Southeast Missouri-Southern Illinois area...
Published Wednesday, Dec. 8, 1948, in the Southeast Missourian:
THOUSANDS TO SEE YULETIDE PARADE IN CAPE TOMORROW
Thousands of persons from a wide area will line Cape Girardeau streets Thursday morning at 10 o'clock for the most spectacular parade in the city's history — a mile long giant balloon Christmas procession, interspersed with other attractions, that will take an hour to pass a given point.
Because of the lengthy route of march, the longest of any parade ever held in the city, there will be ample space along the streets for spectators. Police, who will be augmented by special officers, have asked that there be no parking along the parade route. These streets will be closed to parking early Thursday.
There appears little doubt that the largest crowd ever to witness a parade in the city's history will be on hand. Estimates range up to as high as 30,000 persons. Interest has spread even into Arkansas and over a wide area of Southern Illinois in addition to the Southeast Missouri district.
Pupils to attend
Schools of the city, public, parochial and State College, will dismiss around 9:30 a.m., depending on their distance from the parade route, but classes will be resumed for the afternoon at the regular 1 o'clock starting time. Supt. Louis J. Schultz urged that parents of lower grade children call for them at schools to take them to a point of vantage. Older pupils will find their own spectator location.
In addition to schools here, those in nearby communities will be dismissed or allow children with excuses to see the parade. Supt. Ralph H. Henson at Oran, Missouri, said from 50 to 75 lower grade youngsters will be brought here by bus. Jackson will allow those pupils with an excuse from parents to attend. Illmo-Fornfelt schools will be dismissed, while a great many other children from other communities are expected.
R.C. Evans, chairman of the Retail Merchants Association, sponsor of the parade, said the Jean Gros unit will be here in time to begin inflation of the huge balloon figures by 4 a.m. Thursday.
To pump air
It takes five hours to inflate the balloons, which would place them in readiness at 9 a.m. for the 10 o'clock march. Coach Louis Muegge of Central High School will have 200 boys on hand at Houck Stadium at 9 o'clock Thursday morning to be given final instructions on transporting the balloons through the streets.
Assignments have been made to each of the youngsters so they will know specifically to which of the characters they will be attached. An example of the size of some of the exhibits is the giant three-headed dragon, which requires 21 large boys to carry it. The giant caterpillar requires an equal number.
From the assembly point on Bellevue Street the parade will move down Houck Place to Broadway. It will go down Broadway to Sprigg Street, to Good Hope Street, to Spanish Street, to Independence Street, to Main Street, to Broadway and out to the beginning point.
Bands which will participate in the event are those from the high schools at Kennett, Chaffee, Illmo-Fornfelt and Central and From St. Mary's School here and State College. The Municipal Band, with members in the other local bands, is so depleted by this factor that it will be unable to take part.
Floats are prepared
The Girl Scouts will provide a float filled with carolers who will sing along the route of march. Other Girl Scouts and Brownies will sing carols before the start of the parade from the north post office steps (Broadway and Fountain Street). The Salvation Army will have a unit pointing toward its Christmas work, while the Cape County Tuberculosis Association will have its float stressing its annual Christmas Seal program.
The parade will be headed by an escort from the Cape Girardeau Police Department and State Highway Patrol. Two balloon couriers, with sound, will herald the event, followed by a color guard provided by the Boy Scouts. The welcoming committee will be composed of Mayor Walter H. Ford, Chief of Police, William Mills and Mr. Evans, representing the city and retailers. They will ride in an open car.
The parade, which officially marks the beginning of the Christmas shopping season, will be the signal for the illumination of the city's street decorations, also provided by the Retail Merchants Association.
A giant caterpillar balloon, handled by 21 high school boys, dances up Broadway Hill Thursday, Dec. 9, 1948, ushering in the Christmas season in Cape Girardeau. The photograph was taken at the corner of Broadway and Lorimier Street. (Southeast Missourian archive)
Published Thursday, Dec. 9, 1948, in the Southeast Missourian:
THOUSANDS SEE CHRISTMAS PARADE
MANY FROM DISTRICT TO GIRARDEAU
FORMAL OPENING FOR YULETIDE SEASON IN CAPE BRINGS PRAISE
Inflated figures in an infinite variety of shapes and colors moved along Cape Girardeau streets lined with thousands of children and adults out this morning to view and cheer the Jean Gros giant balloon parade, formally opening the Christmas shopping season.
Arriving at an estimate of the crowd was difficult. The route was packed from beginning to end, with large numbers particularly on hand in the vicinity of the starting point and on Good Hope Street and on Main Street. Broadway, longest single stretch of the parade, had many hundreds on hand, but because of the street's length, they were not so concentrated.
In many places the crowd was so large that spectators spilled out from the sidewalk to the street. School children from all of Cape Girardeau's schools and many neighboring towns were on hand to view the huge balloon figures, towed along by high school boys.
Plenty of street space
Streets had been cleared earlier for the parade, and the figures and bands which participated had their full breadth in which to march. The giant balloons were augmented by smaller ones, sold along the parade route by hawkers, who did a brisk business among the younger set.
A large number of the spectators came from out-of-town, parents bringing with them small children to get a view of the Santa season event. Traffic was reported heavy on highways leading to the city this morning, many persons coming a considerable distance.
The procession had its beginning on Broadway at Houck Place near Houck Stadium. Inflation of the giant figures started in the hours before daybreak, and long before they were set to move out, a crowd was on hand to see the work, and the assembling of units.
A season's greeting was spelled out to the thousands of persons who viewed the giant balloon Christmas parade the morning of Thursday, Dec. 9, 1948. The first three letters of the "Merry Xmas" message, in giant balloon letters towed along by three boys to each, are shown in this photograph. Note the hundreds of persons spilling out into the street along Main Street to view the parade. Similar crowds were to be seen all along the 30-block parade route. (Southeast Missourian archive)
Official automobiles
First in line were three motorcycles, which moved ahead of the rest of the parade block by block. Next came two police cars followed by balloon couriers, pulled by an Army jeep. The Boy Scout color guard was next in line, followed by three giant heads. Central High School's Band was the first marching unit.
The car with the welcoming committee was driven by George Phillips and contained also Mayor Walter H. Ford, R.C. Evans, chairman of the Retail Merchants Association, and Weir M. Barcus, of the Chamber of Commerce.
From then on it was a steady procession of balloon figures, papier mache heads and boys bearing comical balloon heads. The Girl Scouts had a truck load of carolers, who sang as they moved along. The high school band from Chaffee, Missouri, struck a season's note as it played "Jingle Bells," and Illmo-Fornfelt Band, in blue and white uniforms, presented a natty group of youngsters.
Floats are included
Other bands giving a lively musical air to the event were the high school organization from Kennett, Missouri, in bright yellow and black uniforms, St. Mary's High School Band of Cape in its blue and white ensembles and the State College Band. The latter was followed by Benton, Missouri, and Mark Twain pledges in a variety of costumes which drew spontaneous laughter from the crowd.
An attractive float in the line of March was that of the Cape County Tuberculosis Association. Four girls in nurses' uniforms bearing the familiar tuberculosis cross were at each corner of the float bed. In the center of the float was a cardboard replica of a fireplace with a child on each side looking into the flames, carrying out in life the picture of this year's Christmas Seals.
The giant caterpillar got a big hand as it came up Broadway Hill. Carried by a large number of boys, only their legs showing beneath the canvas affair, the caterpillar suddenly took to the sidewalk, forcing the crowd to the street, as it did a dance up the hill.
The three-headed dragon suffered a collapse about halfway up Broadway Hill when its youthful bearers had to halt for a rest. The three heads went to the ground, while those behind shouted for a continuation of the march. After a brief breathing spell, the lead carriers picked up their burden and moved west.
Hundreds of visitors were from out of town as indicated by the fact that eating establishments, after the parade was over, were crowded for two hours or more, while stores also were jammed.
The Jean Gros procession came here from Pekin, Illinois, where it showed Tuesday. It will go to Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, Friday and will show Saturday in a suburban community about 30 miles away. Tuesday it will be presented in Pittsburgh.
The balloons are inflated with air by use of blower units similar to those used in vacuum cleaners. It takes only a few minutes to inflate them, the big task arising from erection of their steel mounting bars. Considerable time is required for deflation.
Respond to this blog
Posting a comment requires a subscription.