Celebrating the career of John T. Crowe, physician
With the opening of his medical offices in the Farmers & Merchants Bank building in Cape Girardeau in the spring of 1948, Dr. John T. Crowe began a practice that would continue another 37 years.
Published April 21, 1948, in the Southeast Missourian:
PHYSICIAN OPENS OFFICE IN CAPE GIRARDEAU
Dr. John T. Crowe has come here from St. Louis to be associated in practice with Dr. E.D. Campbell with offices in the Farmers & Merchants Bank Building. He and Mrs. Crowe and sons, Jack and Stephen, are residing at 1521 Themis St., having purchased the residence. A graduate of Central College at Fayette (Missouri), Dr. Crowe received his medical degree at Duke University, served his internship in City Hospital at St. Louis and did his resident work at Missouri Pacific Hospital. He served for two years, beginning in 1946, with the Army Medical Corps in Germany, having been discharged in February.
Margaret Crowe, left, and her husband Dr. John Crowe welcome Mr. and Mrs. Henry Creighton to a reception held in the doctor's honor Saturday at the Cape Girardeau Holiday Inn. Standing in the middle is Mrs. Sharon Sibley, Crowe's secretary of 16 years. (Fred Lynch ~ Southeast Missourian archive)
Published June 30, 1985, in the Southeast Missourian:
AFTER 37 YEARS, CROWE HANGING UP STETHOSCOPE
By MICHAEL COIT
Missourian Staff Writer
The most rewarding experience in Dr. John T. Crowe's 37 years of practice as a general physician has come during what many professionals might consider the twilight of their careers.
More than 100 cards, letters, and even a literary reflection of one patient's experience under Crowe's medical supervision, have poured into his Cape Girardeau office since the announcement last Sunday of his retirement — something Crowe says is both surprising and memorable.
"It's a heart rendering experience. I never thought my patients felt that way," Crowe says.
Further testimony to what Crowe terms a special bond between him and his patients came Saturday afternoon. Between 350 and 400 guests, including many former patients, attended a reception in Crowe's honor, and the friendships he has garnered while making a living as a family physician are apparently more lasting than even he realized.
Crowe has delivered the children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren of several patients, and has been treating the aches, pains and illnesses of several thousand others since 1948. Crowe has also coped with many deaths, and consoling those within this myriad of families often has taxed his emotions.
But for Crowe such experiences are priceless.
"After you retire what's your time worth," Crowe says. "I guess I'm odd in that I have no retirement goals other than a planned month-long vacation."
Travels throughout Canada's Alberta province, including stops in Jasper, Calgary and Lake Louise, make for a restful tonic. The climax to Crowe's vacation will be a trip to Oshkosh, Wisconsin, for the International Experimental Airplane convention the end of July that will find him among machines that have been his main diversion in life since 1962 — airplanes.
Crowe took up flying after his oldest son, Jack, became interested in flight. An April 1975 crash in Stoddard County involving Crowe and his youngest son, David, brought that hobby to an abrupt end, or so he thought.
The construction of experimental airplanes enabled Crowe to keep his eyes on the clouds.
It was time spent at home, away from his office in the Medical Arts Building, 937 Broadway, in which Crowe constructed a fiberglass airplane. He recently put the final touches on the missile-shaped aircraft and he described it much like a proud father would his newborn son.
"It (the plane) is worth $100,000. Parts were $15,000 and the labor, at 25 cents an hour, came to $85,000," Crowe estimates. "It took a long time and I don't even know if it will fly. But like any other hobby you don't mind the time."
Crowe's medical practice hasn't allowed for much else beyond work, however, and one of the greatest things in his life, he says, has been a wife and three sons (Jack, 40, Steve, 38, and David, 34) who have understood the nature of his profession.
"Give Margaret (Crowe's wife) all the credit," he says. "She raised them (his sons) while I worked. I didn't see as much of them as I should have, or would have liked to, but they turned out great in spite of me."
Crowe's sons were responsible for bringing friends and relatives together Saturday to share in recognition of Crowe's service to the medical profession, both locally and statewide, and to the Cape Girardeau community.
Among Crowe's many accomplishments are a term as president of the Missouri Academy of General Practice (statewide organization of family physicians); a fellowship in that organization in recognition of more than 600 hours of accredited medical study; an associate membership in the University of Missouri Alumni Association in recognition of substantial contributions to the university's school of medicine, and a meritorious award for his contributions to medical health and disaster preparedness in Cape Girardeau County, presented him by the U.S. Civil Defense Council.
Months after his retirement, on Oct. 26, 1985, the triumphant test flight of Crowe's experimental airplane turned to tragedy, when the rear-prop craft crashed onto the shoulder of northbound Interstate 55, three-quarters of a mile north of Scott City, only minutes after taking off. Killed was the Oklahoma test pilot, James L. Daniel, 46.
Crow passed away Feb. 25, 1988. His obituary was published the same day on the front page of the Southeast Missourian and the Opinion page carried this editorial tribute.
Dr. John T. Crowe, circa 1969. (Lueders Studio ~ Southeast Missourian archive)
DR. JOHN T. CROWE: AN AMERICAN ORIGINAL
For I am now ready to be offered, and the time of my departure is at hand.
I have fought the good fight, I have finished the course, I have kept the faith.
Henceforth there is laid up for me a crown of righteousness, which the Lord, the righteous judge, shall give me at that day: and not to me only, but unto all them also that love his appearing.
2 Timothy 4:6-8
There didn't seem to be any doubt when he went into the hospital that this time, it would be the end for Dr. John T. Crowe in his two-year battle with cancer. And so it was, as he died this morning a month short of his 70th birthday, leaving his family, his professional colleagues, his former patients, his community, and the countless friends who loved him and were loved in return deeply saddened.
John Crowe was an American original. His life is a monument to selfless dedication, to leadership in his profession, and most of all, to slavish devotion to his patients.
For 36 years, he practiced medicine six and seven days a week in our community as a General Practitioner. The vast majority of that time preceded the advent of 24-hour emergency room care at Cape's hospitals; this meant that Dr. Crowe was on call for all his patients more or less around the clock.
It was a remarkable career that included service over seas as an Army surgeon, while his practice in Cape spanned a period from before the polio epidemic until the arrival of the CAT scanner and other highly sophisticated diagnostic tools.
Three thousand babies delivered. Countless surgeries performed. House calls beyond number. Nights. Weekends. Thousands of illnesses treated, medicines prescribed and wounds stitched. All administered to a patient following as fiercely loyal to him as to any doctor who ever lived.
No visit to Dr. Crowe's office or chance meeting with him was complete without being pulled aside — with a friendly tug on the arm — and listening to Doc's latest (frequently ribald) joke or some amusing story that he was always eager to share.
And then, there followed The Laugh. The inimitable, trademark John Crowe Laugh. He laughed with his whole body, a hearty giggle that seemed to go on and on. It was a wonderfully infectious, life-affirming laugh.
John Crowe was a leader in his profession, in his community, in his chosen hobby of aviation, and in the First Presbyterian Church, where he had served as Deacon and remained an active member to the very end.
When he retired in 1985, he said he wanted to "smell the roses" after such a long and busy practice. It was characteristic of him that he again threw himself into community service, taking the lead in offering an innovative solution for Cape's flooding problems.
In the heart of his many friends and colleagues, but most of all his patients, he will always remain a giant.
To his devoted wife Margaret Ann, to his three sons of whom he was so deeply proud, Jack, Steve and David, and to all his grandchildren, we extend our deepest sympathies. And to John T. Crowe, we bid a fond farewell and add, "Well done, Doc."
