Paul Leming's jinx
I don't spend a lot of time pondering whether I'm lucky or not. I tend to just roll with whatever life throws at me.
I certainly have never contemplated what it means to be jinxed, but I would also bet that Paul Leming gave his unlucky circumstances a good deal of thought in 1923.
Leming was the son of M.E. and Eugenia Leming Sr. He was born July 4, 1886, at Petersburg, Kentucky, and spent his youth there. By 1892 the family had moved to Cape Girardeau and had made a name for itself in the lumber business. Paul attended the Cape Girardeau's Teachers College, as well as the Missouri School of Mines at Rolla. And in 1923, the year of his jinx, he was employed in the family lumber business here.
He was also married to his first wife, the former Gladys Rozier, and they resided at 824 Bellevue St. in Cape Girardeau.
Paul's bad luck started in the spring of that year, when his home caught fire.
Published June 29, 1923, in the Southeast Missourian:
PAUL LEMING HOME IS RUINED BY BLAZE
Fire originating from a non-insulated electric wire almost completely destroyed the Paul Leming home at 824 Bellevue St., late Thursday night, causing damage to the structure and furnishings estimated at $5,000.
Smoke was pouring from the windows in the upper story of the house when nearby residents gave the alarm. Firemen, reaching the scene quickly, were unable to locate the blaze for several minutes until the flames licked their way out of an attic room. Smoke entirely filled the house, puffing out of every opening.
Water brought into use by the firemen was of little avail in combating the blaze and caused extra damage to the furniture and inside of the house.
Spectators attracted to the fire by the large volume of smoke pouring from the house volunteered assistance and fought blindly in the smoking building to reach the attic where the flames seemed to be centered. Smoke masks were used by the firemen when possible, but even with the assistance of these the firefighters were unable to get hose into the house before some time had escaped.
In center of house
The fire was largely confined to the center of the house, the blaze working downward from the attic room. What furniture and interior furnishings that were not ruined by the fire and smoke are a total loss due to the water damage.
The alarm was turned in at 9:55 p.m., only a few minutes after Leming, who had been to Kinder (Missouri) on business, left the Hoxie train at the Frisco passenger station and had started home. Mrs. Leming was also away from home visiting her mother in Bonne Terre (Missouri).
Firemen were of the opinion today that the fire had been smoldering inside the building for several hours, due to there being no opening to give it a draft to start burning furiously. When the door of the house was forced open, however, the flames burst out furiously eating their way all through the structure.
Some difficulty was met in getting the hose into the house to fight the flames, the firemen deserting the hose when the smoke became unbearable. Volunteers assisted finally in getting the hose directed on the fire.
Now, having read that story, my initial reaction was, "Well, at least there was no one in the house at the time of the fire."
Paul likely felt the same way, but then a few months later the newspaper labeled him a "jinx."
Published Sept. 6, 1923, in the Southeast Missourian:
PAUL LEMING GETS SWATTED AGAIN BY THE PURSUING JINX
Paul Leming is convinced that he's Cape Girardeau's "champion hard-luck guy."
Recently his home was gutted by fire and most of the contents destroyed.
The family sent linens and clothing ... salvaged from the ruins of the interior of the home to Addie Jackson... to be cleaned. The Jackson home was destroyed by fire — and so were the Leming linens.
Leming sent a bedstead to the Blore Brothers' paint shop to have the fire stains removed. The Blore shop was burned — and so was the Leming bedstead.
That same week Leming's dog, long a family pet and highly prized, died.
After all these happenings, Leming was plodding toward home, ruminating about his discouragements. Liston Comer and wife came along and picked him up. They had traveled three blocks when the Comer Coupe burst into flames, and there was a wild scramble and some quick work before the fire was extinguished.
There just doesn't seem to be a chance for Leming to get rid of the "fire jinx" that is pursuing him.
That "fire jinx" struck one last time just a few days later.
Published Sept. 10, 1923, in the Southeast Missourian:
FIRE JINX AGAIN SWATS P. LEMING
LOSES HEAVILY IN LUMBER BLAZE
The "fire jinx" has just landed another telling blow on Paul Leming, whose record of encounters with the demon is unprecedented. Another chapter was added Saturday night with the big lumber yard fire here.
During the last week of June, interior of the Leming home on Bellevue Street was destroyed by fire.
The family sent linens and clothing that was salvaged from the ruins of the house to Addie Jackson... to be cleaned. The Jackson home was destroyed by fire — and so were the Leming linens.
Leming sent a bedstead to the Blore Brothers' paint shop to have the fire stains removed. The Blore shop was burned — and so was the Leming bedstead.
That same week Leming's dog, long a family pet and highly prized, died.
Next — Leming was walking on the street when Liston Comer and his wife asked him to ride in their coupe. After they had gone a few blocks, the machine burst into flames and considerable difficulty was experience in extinguishing the fire.
And now, the latest chapter:
At the plant of the Union Sash and Door (Company), Leming was having made new doors and window sashes for his ruined home. Of course they were destroyed in the fire Saturday night. Which, added to the fact that he was a stockholder in the company and suffered a personal financial loss in the destruction of the property, constitutes another staggering jolt.
The jinx seems to have ended here. I could find no additional articles on Leming's misfortunes.
