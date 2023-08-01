- D. Boone's fiddle (7/25/23)
Modern times on the Joseph Kirchdoerfer farm
Garland D. Fronabarger, longtime photographer for the Southeast Missourian and a 2017 inductee into the Missouri Photojournalism Hall of Fame, was a talented photographer and writer. But he wasn't much for labeling negatives. So I am faced with an ongoing project of trying to date and identify photographs Frony took in the 1930s, '40s and '50s.
But I lucked out recently, when I spotted a front page image in the June 18, 1948, edition of the Southeast Missourian. On a whim, I opened my cache of agricultural scans made from Frony's negatives, and there it was, undated and erroneously identified as a wheat threshing.
HARVEST SEASON UNDER WAY
Modern farming moves right up to the city's door. Cape Girardeau County farmers, always taking advantage of the latest in machinery to make their operations more efficient, put to use such equipment as this large self-propelled John Deere combine. This machine, even efficient on a hillside, is being operated by Joe Kirchdoerfer on his farm just west of the city. He estimates it will cut and thresh as much grain in a day as the old tractor-pulled combines will in three days. The scene above is in a barley field, and Mr. Kirchdoerfer has 70 acres in wheat, 50 acres in oats and about 225 acres in soybeans. He also is using the combine to cut and thresh blue grass at (the Cape Girardeau) Municipal Airport. Mr. Kirchdoerfer, aside from his own operations, is combining grain for other farmers. (G.D. Fronabarger ~ Southeast Missourian archive)
As it appeared in the newspaper, the image was severely cropped and showed just the combine and a small portion of the barley field. That made me wonder whether I could enlarge the machine so that the men's faces would be visible. However, when I tried that, the photo pixelated badly.
Now, Fronabarger was also known as "One Shot Frony," because he would reputedly take only one photograph of a subject. After all, he had to pay for his own film. But I have learned that Frony at times did shoot more than one frame at an event. And in this case I hit a jackpot!
I reached out to the Kirchdoerfer family, and Mildred Kirchdoerfer was able to identify the men working the John Deere machine. Left to right are Anton Leo Kirchdoerfer, proudly driving the combine; Ralph Kinder, owner/operator of the John Deere Implement Co. in Jackson, and Joseph Alvin "Pop" Kirchdoerfer, Anton's father.
This wasn't the only time the Kirchdoerfer family made the newspaper. Its file in the Missourian library is filled with clippings related to the family's dairy farm and its long association with the SEMO District Fair. Several of the earliest articles, however, I found most interesting, and I thought I would share them as they appeared in the Missourian.
And, on a personal note, I want to thank Mildred for taking time out of her busy day helping to cut hay to talk to me about the family and its legacy of hard work and faith established by Joseph Kirchdoerfer, Pop's father.
Published Feb. 28, 1927, in the Southeast Missourian:
SUCCUMBS AFTER LONG ILLNESS
* * *
MRS. JOSEPH KIRCHDOERFFER ILL FOUR YEARS
Following an illness of nearly four years, Mrs. Joseph Kirchdoerffer died at the family home on the Gordonville road, three miles west of Cape Girardeau at 12:30 o'clock this afternoon. Dropsy and complications caused her demise.
Mrs. Kirchdoerffer, who was 66 years old, was born on a farm in Scott County on April 9, 1860, the daughter of the late John Meinz, prominent farmer of that county. She was married to Mr. Kirchdoerffer on Aug. 17, 1882, and had been residing in this vicinity since that time.
She was a member of St. Mary's Catholic Church since coming to this county and was active in its work until ill health forced her retirement.
She is survived by her husband, three sons, two daughters, three half brothers, a half sister and 15 grandchildren. The sons are: Ambros of Perkins and George and Joseph Jr., who reside at home. The daughters are: Mrs. Gottlieb Brucher of Gordonville, and Mrs. John Brucher, of near Cape Girardeau. The half brothers are: Charles and Dave Meinz of St. Louis, and Fritz Meinz of Cape Girardeau. Mrs. Leo Simpher of Cape Girardeau is a half sister.
Funeral services will be held Thursday morning at 9:30 o'clock at St. Mary's Church. The Rev. E. Pruente will conduct the services and interment will be in the Old Lorimier Cemetery.
Published Jan. 24, 1930, in the Southeast Missourian:
CAPE COUNTY MAN, 71, DIES; RITES MONDAY
* * *
KIRCHDOERFFER WAS NATIVE OF GERMANY
Joseph Kirchdoerffer, 76 years old, for nearly a half-century a resident of Cape Girardeau and Scott counties, died from asthma at 1:30 a.m. today at his home three miles west of the city on the Gordonville road. He had been failing in health for some time and had been bedfast for four weeks. He suffered attacks of paralysis several years ago and during the past 23 years had not been actively working.
Born Nov. 14, 1853, near Hagenan (Probably should read Hagenau. - Sharon) in the province of Alsace-Lorraine, Germany, he attended school there from the time he was 6 years old until he was 14. After that he went to work in a pottery and at the age of 21 years he entered the German Army, serving for three years, from 1875 to 1878, in the Rheinland Fusilier Regiment No. 39.
To U.S. in 1881
Kirchdoerffer came to the United States in May 1881, and after living for a time at Cincinnati, Ohio, came to New Hamburg in Scott County and then to Cape Girardeau where he worked in the pottery trade. In 1895 Kirchdoerffer moved to his farm west of the city where he has lived ever since. He was a member of St. Mary's Catholic Church here.
Two sons and three daughters survive Kirchdoerffer. The sons are George and Joseph Kirchdoerffer, who reside near this city, and the daughters are Mrs. Mary Brugger of Gordonville, Mrs. John Burcker of Cape Girardeau, and Mrs. Arbrose Burcker of Kelso. His wife died three years ago.
Funeral services will be held at 9 o'clock Monday morning at St. Mary's Catholic Church. The Rev. E. Pruente, pastor, will conduct the services. Interment will be in Old Lorimier Cemetery.
Published Feb. 14, 1944, in the Southeast Missourian:
FARMER USES SLED TO COME TO TOWN
The heavy snowfall and slippery roads didn't daunt one farmer who wanted to get to town today to sell his produce. Unable to negotiate the roads with his automobile, Joe Kirchdoerfer, who resides west of the city, hitched two mules to a sled, loaded it with milk cans and his other produce, and came right on in past stalled automobiles.
Published March 22, 1947, in the Southeast Missourian:
NEW DAIRY BARN
Joe Kirchdoerfer and four sons, on their farm on Gordonville road, three miles from town, are building a modern dairy barn which is 120 by 41 feet in size. It is an arched beam building, with the main loft floor made of concrete. The milking part of the first floor is also concrete. The hayloft has a main space more than 20 feet high. The Kirchdoerfer dairy herd now includes 24 cows, most of them in production.
Published April 14, 1947, in the Southeast Missourian:
DAIRYMEN ASK FOR MILK INSPECTOR
Jackson Bureau, The Missourian.
JACKSON, April 14. -- A petition, signed by 33 milk producers of Cape County, was presented to the County Court this forenoon, asking that the court appoint a sanitary engineer who would be responsible to and under the control of the court.
The petition was presented by Fred Kurre, Joe Kirchdoerfer and August Siemers, all dairymen and all among signers of the petition. No action was taken on the petition today, County Clerk Edwin J. Sander said, but the court looked on the request favorably and declared that a decision will possibly be given next Monday.
The court had previously received a delegation from the Cape Girardeau City Council and Chamber of Commerce and indicated that it would assist in the hiring of an inspector when Cape Girardeau officials present a concrete plan of cost.
The petition reads as follows: "We the undersigned milk producers of Cape Girardeau County market believe that the best interests of the residents of this county require a sanitary engineer and petition the County Curt to promptly appoint such sanitary engineer to be responsible to and under the control of the County Court."
Signing the petition were: Fred W. Kurre, A.J. Schrock, Louis Albrecht, Rudolph Schabbing, Joe Hess, William Scheeter, August Siemers, Arthur Job, Alfred Schabbing, Arthur Siemers, Clem Schabbing, Charles Schrock, F.A. Keller, Walter Keller, Frank Raines, Joe T. Kurre.
Joe W. Hale, Henry A. Strack, Adolph Sprenger, Roy Collins, Rudy Niemeier, H.A. Brinkopf, August A. Heuer, Joe Kirchdoerfer, Robert Heuer, William A. Illers, Leo A. Heuer, D.H. Keller, Monroe Raines, Ted Suedekum, L.C. Blattner, J.B. Lewis, C.H. Daume Jr.
Finally, I'm ending this blog on a sad note.
Two years after Anton Leo "Tony" Kirchdoerfer drove the first self-propelled harvester in Cape Girardeau County on his father's farm, he was accidentally electrocuted while helping to move a house across Bloomfield Road.
Negatives for the photographs taken by G.D. Fronabarger that day haven't survived, but below is the story of Anton's accidental death.
Published Oct. 27, 1950, in the Southeast Missourian:
MAN KILLED WHEN HEAD TOUCHES ELECTRIC WIRE
Anton Kirchdoerfer, 26 years old, son of Mr. and Mrs. Joseph Kirchdoerfer, Gordonville Road, was accidentally electrocuted at 4 o'clock Thursday afternoon when his head came in contact with a 2,400-volt power line as he was helping with moving a small house across Bloomfield Road.
Efforts of firemen to revive him with an inhalator failed, and physicians at Saint Francis Hospital pronounced him dead upon arrival at the hospital.
Among those present when the tragedy occurred were his father and two Missouri Utilities Co., linemen, E.C. Mullins and Fred Whitson, who had been helping with keeping wires and highlines above the house as it was being moved.
According to a Utilities Co. official, young Kirchdoerfer was on the side of the roof, and Mullins was on the comb of the roof, while Whitson was on the roof of the porch, on a lower level.
Had held phone wires
Kirchdoerfer was holding to telephone wires, and for some reason he raised and his head came in contact with the bare electrical highline, a few feet above the telephone wires, the official said.
Mr. Mullins caught Mr. Kirchdoerfer and let him down to Mr. Whitson on the porch roof, and from there he was placed on the bed of the long low-boy trailer on which the house was being moved.
Police and firemen were called, but efforts of Firemen Elvis Crump and Calvin Lynch and Roy Haman failed. However, they continued use of the inhalator in the ambulance until arrival at the hospital.
Was near the Blattner farm
The accident occurred near the old Blattner homestead, a mile outside the city limits. The house, purchased by the Kirchdoerfers, was being moved from it original site near Harry Welman's place on Highway 61, to the Kirchdoerfer farm on Gordonville Road, a distance of some six miles.
The frame dwelling was moved west to the Silver Springs Road and then north to the Bloomfield Road, and when the accident happened, the house was being taken into a field at the north side of the road. Louis Blattner summoned authorities.
Coroner E.R. Trickey said an inquest will be held at 7 o'clock tonight at Lorberg Appliance Co., office, 215 S. Sprigg St.
Joseph Kirchdoerfer, the father, is a member of the board of the SEMO District Fair Association.
Born near Cape
Young Kirchdoerfer was engaged in farming with his father and he resided on the family farm where he was born July 11, 1924. He attended St. Mary's School.
Besides his parents, he is survived by a brother, Joseph Kirchdoerfer Jr., at home; twin sisters, Mrs. Adella Frank of near Gordonville, and Miss Stella Kirchdoerfer, at home, and a third sister, Miss Marie Kirchdoerfer, at home; and his maternal grandmother, Mrs. Leo Heuring of Fornfelt.
The body was removed to Lorberg Funeral Home, and late today it is to be returned to the family home, to remain until services.
Rites are tentatively set for 9 a.m. Monday at St. Mary's Catholic Church.
The Rev. Marion F. Forst will conduct the rites and burial will be in St. Mary's Cemetery.
