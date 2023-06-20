- Marquette Cement honors John Luchow (6/13/23)1
Education Building dedicated 100 years ago
Crisp Hall on the Southeast Missouri State University campus, which saw a major renovation in 2020, was built as the university's "Education Building" in 1922-23. It was the seventh building constructed on the campus (not counting the burned original Normal School) and was designed by architect Guy Study.
Louis Houck, president of the Southeast Missouri State College Board of Regents, several months after the plans for the building were announced in February 1922, offered to donate "Cape Girardeau stone" from his own quarry south of town for the building. It was estimated 450 tons of the stone would be needed, and Gerhardt Construction Co., which had the contract for the building, was also given the task of supervising the quarrying of the stone. The donation also saved the school money, with the $125,000 appropriated by the state for construction "used in bettering the building in other details."
Work began in May 1922 and was far enough along to open a year later.
Published Wednesday, May 23, 1923, in the Southeast Missourian:
NEW COLLEGE BUILDING TO BE DEDICATED;
LIEUTENANT GOVERNOR IS LEADING SPEAKER
Handsome stone structure is seventh of fine group and cost $145,000; provides best facilities for use of students at school.
Education Building of Southeast Missouri Teachers College, just completed as one of the finest examples of modern school structures, was formally opened today for inspection by the public and for its dedication this evening as the seventh of the splendid group of college buildings. No more fitting a person than Lt. Gov. Hiram Lloyd could have been selected to deliver the dedicatory address in honor of its completion, since he has had an important part as a contractor in making it the model building that it is.
In addition to the dedicatory address by Lt. Gov. Lloyd, the College High School graduating class, completing work in the old Training School Building, will observe exercises in which they will receive diplomas.
Standing on a terrace that leads up to it in graceful sweeps, the new building is a handsome one. Differing from the other six buildings of the group, it is made of stone placed "random" and presents a picturesque appearance.
The cost to erect, furnish and equip the building was $145,000. The Cape Girardeau lime stone, of which most of the structure was erected, was given by Louis Houck, for many years president of the board of regents.
The columns and trimmings of the building are of Bedford stone, the hall wainscoting of Carthage marble, the floors and stairways being terrazzi.
Fireproof structure
The building is entirely fire-proof, all joists and other parts being made of steel. Lt. Gov. Hiram Lloyd, who is a contractor and builder of many years experience, must be given credit for the absolute fire-proofness of the structure, as the plans were submitted to him by Gov. (Arthur M.) Hyde for approval, and changes were made in the specifications, those parts having wood being eliminated and steel substituted.
Lt. Lloyd was with the board of regents today in their inspection of the new structure and it is fitting that he will be the speaker tonight at the commencement exercises for the first class to be graduated from the building.
On the first floor a combination auditorium and gymnasium will accommodate about 700 people for entertainments and about 500 for gymnasium sports. A large gallery extends around the room and a spacious stage is at one end.
The kindergarten rooms occupy the east side of the first floor. They are beautiful rooms, finished in white and will be furnished especially for the happiness and comfort of the little folk. The primary rooms and the office of the supervisor of these grades are also on the first floor.
A dining room and kitchen, both finished in white enamel, are on the first floor. Hot lunches will be furnished in these rooms for the entire training school. A room for college classes in education is also on the first floor.
Splendid arrangement
Classrooms for the intermediate and junior high school departments will occupy the second floor. Three rooms, cooking laboratory, dining room and sewing room, for the training school home economics classes will be on this floor, also.
Other rooms on this floor are the office, with large fireproof vault for records, of the director of the training school, and an emergency room for students who may become ill while at school.
The third floor will be devoted to the senior high school, with an office for the supervising principal of this department; a combination library and study hall and three laboratories -- chemistry, biology and physics.
The entire building is beautifully lighted, plenty of lockers and toilets are provided, with two sets of shower baths, one on the east side for boys, another on the west side for girls.
Education Building, circa 1929. (Southeast Missourian archive)
Study & Farrar of St. Louis were the architects and the Gerhardt Construction Company of Cape Girardeau were the builders.
Stone delays work
Haste has been necessary in completing the building during the last few weeks in time for Dedication Exercises before the summer term.
Continued delays of stone shipments from the Bedford quarries of Bedford, Indiana, have been largely responsible for late completion of the building. Stone that was to have arrived last June did not reach here until December, the delay being caused by a shortage of railroad cars followed by a strike in the quarries.
Skilled Italian floor-layers, whose specialty is laying terazzi flooring, were brought here from St. Louis to floor halls of the building with this material consisting of cement mixed with granite bits, the whole being polished smooth with a special machine. J. Tellarin and Company of St. Louis provided the floor-layers including a member of the firm who supervised and helped in the work. During the latter stages of floor-laying, it was necessary to run shifts night and day to complete it in time.
Terazzi is not only beautiful but also has a property of deadening walking sounds and is extremely durable, both of these qualities making it highly valuable for school use.
Later work in beautifying the building's exterior will be landscaping slopes in front of it, which will be supervised by Dr. E.R. Spencer of the college, erecting the front approach that will be a distinct mark of beauty, and carving names of educators on the frieze at the building's top. The approach could not be erected along with the building, because appropriations for it were not asked for until after the Legislature had granted the building fund. It is probable that a part of the college maintenance fund will be used to finance landscaping. The rear of the building will be converted into playground.
Transfer equipment
Much equipment used in the Training School is being transferred to the new building and will be used this summer. That of the primary and intermediate departments has been refinished for further use.
When thoroughly equipped the kindergarten department will present as ideal a place for little tots as could be imagined. Light comes in from huge door-like windows on the east and is reflected throughout the room by its white interior. Bookcases and a fireplace make it appear homelike. A clever arrangement of closets makes it possible for pupils to place their wraps in them, draw down the sliding doors and use them for blackboards. Chairs of the room have been decorated by Miss Louise Gross, their teacher.
Five hundred steel folding chairs have been purchased for use in the auditorium. These chairs are light and easily removed when the auditorium is turned into a gymnasium. Maple floors, laid solidly on concrete, make the place ideal for athletic purposes.
The home economics department has been equipped with wood fixtures made by the Union Lumber Company to correspond with other woodwork in the building.
Students will be informed of daily notices by cork bulletin boards placed in all halls and departments. High school classrooms will be furnished with substantial individual chairs which will also be used in the study hall this summer until permanent seats arrive.
Steps to each story have been made of terazzi and iron to render them noiseless.
Punch was to be served to visitors at the building this afternoon.
Education Building, circa 1954. (G.D. Fronabarger ~ Southeast Missourian archive)
The Education Building became the Rosemary Berkel Crisp Hall of Nursing in 1988.
