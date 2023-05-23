- Perry Hopper, Confederate soldier (5/16/23)1
The life of Archie T. Smiley
An accident at a Fourth of July celebration in Chaffee, Missouri, in 1928 cost young Archie Thomas Smiley both hands. A toy cannon he and a group of friends were playing with on the lawn of the home of Dr. G.A. Sample exploded while he was holding it. Three other children -- George Sample (who lost the index finger of his left hand), Charles Campbell and J.R. Franck Jr. -- were also hurt, but Smiley's injuries were the worst: "His right hand was torn off by the blast and his left hand so badly mangled that it was amputated. His right eye was also injured..."
That disaster, however, didn't defeat the Chaffee youth, and 20 years later the Southeast Missourian published a feature on Smiley and his wife, Marjorie, and the dreams they shared. He was back in the news in 1968, when he became ill with a heart condition. Through the help of this community, money was raised to help him obtain the medical treatment he needed.
Published May 13, 1948, in the Southeast Missourian:
WITHOUT HANDS
CAPE MAN RUNS BIKE HOSPITAL
There is nothing unusual about a former high school boy who was on the football team two years and who has a scar between his eyes and a mended collarbone as a result. Nor in his delight in explaining, "They need me to lead interference," in his having been a member of the track team and in his explanation that he merely majored in "sports." In fact, one would not be surprised that the boy grew up to do mechanical work well. Except that he has no hands.
Archie T. Smiley, whose name fits him well, owner of Smiley's Bicycle Shop, 117 Independence St., has been without either hand since a toy cannon which a group of boys were stuffing with rags and powder exploded while he was holding it. He was 9. Then began what would have discouraged most youngsters and that wiped away the nest egg his father had been saving for him. "I could write a book about hospitals," he grins. "Now you take the Shriners Hospital. That place is just like home. Gee, we had fun, and besides, it's a liberal education. Everybody ought to go through there once, to realize how lucky he is. That's how I know how well off I am."
Does things his own way
There was just one thing he didn't like there; they fitted him with steel hooks. When the boy went home he got them off, threw them in a closet and told his parents he had to learn things his own way. They agreed, and he has been doing that ever since. Asked if he has invented any special conveniences to aid him, he says, "Just one -- determination."
Mr. Smiley, a native of Chaffee, has a brother who is a farmer in Alabama, while another lives with his father, a retired Frisco employee, and mother in Chaffee. He was graduated from that high school in 1941, although he was in Saint Francis Hospital with double pneumonia and typhoid while other class members were receiving their diplomas. He worked as bookkeeper for the Chaffee Mfg. Co. for five years before coming here to complete a nine-month course at Steimle Business School. Then, not wanting to "just wait around while they hunted a job for me," he opened his shop and later he and Mrs. (Marjorie Odom) Smiley moved to 1106 S. Sprigg St.
Likes things mechanical
He has worked with bicycles ever since grade school days; and mechanics prove more fascinating than bookkeeping. Once he and his wife, Marjorie, took the springs out of the back of the car and put in new ones. They fish often, each taking care of his own rod and reel and fish. Does Marjorie enjoy mechanics and fishing? "She hates 'em. She helps because she knows I enjoy it. That shows you what a wonderful girl I married." He met Marjorie, formerly of Fornfelt, while both were working in the factory in Chaffee. She is still employed there. Both like skating, agree that listening to their record collection is much better than seeing a show and do not dance or drink. "For those who enjoy it, it might be all right," explains Mr. Smiley, "We can't all be alike."
What he dreams of
The Smileys share other common interests. They'd like to look forward to a stable job for him and the time when she could quit work to stay home, in something more than a rented room, and keep house. The bicycle trade is fine in the summer. "Last Saturday I was too busy to swat a fly!" he declares, but it is a one season job.
He enjoys meeting people and wouldn't mind selling, except that "I have to spend too much time explaining to curious people -- I'm not sensitive, but I'd rather be working." His dream is to become a weight station official, or to own a small sporting goods business, where Marjorie would help him. In the meantime neither admit to discouragement. They have their own philosophy; when they see something they want and think is worth the price, they confer and buy it. If they don't have the money, they forget it. They enjoy the good camera her brother sent from Germany and carry on good-natured arguments over whose pictures are best.
They have something new to try now. Mr. Smiley explained it as he lit a cigarette, turned the radio ball game to a quieter tone, put aside his broom and picked up the fish stringer. It has an extra length of chain -- so Marjorie won't have to get muddy when she uses it. But it didn't come from the store that way.
Charity is a word that wouldn't fit in the Smileys' vocabulary. All they want is a chance.
Published Dec. 24, 1966, in the Southeast Missourian:
ARCHIE SMILEY GRATEFUL, SAYS CHRISTMAS
WILL BE MERRIER, HAVE MORE MEANING
By CECELIA SONDERMAN
Missourian staff writer
Archie Tom Smiley is a grateful man today.
His Christmas and his family's Christmas will be merrier and the message the day brings will have more meaning, he says, than in any of those past years.
The generosity of people, not only friends, but many unknown from far away places in the United States, has been overwhelming since his friends, The Missourian and The Associated Press made known this remarkable man's plight.
Archie Tom Smiley, you see, has no hands. But that has been no handicap. He has carried on a business of his own, as news stories have recorded before, and has been entirely self-sufficient.
But then came a heart condition and it became necessary for him to undergo open heart surgery. His determination, the same tough kind that overcame his childhood handicap, again carried him through and today he is on the mend.
When his plight became known, along with the fact that family resources were running low, people from everywhere came to his aid and now because of this, Christmas has a deeper, more significant meaning than ever before.
"This Christmas means more to me than any before -- I'm back with my family," Mr. Smiley said in the living room of his home at 903 S. Pacific. "I now know the true meaning of receiving as I feel I received back my life through the grace of God.
"We also received much help by prayer from all denominations. We received material help through a fund started by friends and contributed to by people from all over the United States and Canada, some of whom we do not even know," he continued.
"I also now realize the true meaning of being humble and thankful. When I realized the seriousness of my condition, I turned it all over to God and He came through. I am thankful to Him for giving my physicians the ability to do what they did for me."
The heart surgery was the second time Mr. Smiley fought to live a productive life. He had been in almost constant battle to overcome the obstacles since he lost both hands and forearms midway to the elbow and an eye in a boyhood Fourth of July accident in 1928.
Even with the handicap, Mr. Smiley starred in football in high school, graduated from high school, held down a job, supported himself and his family, drove a car and managed handwriting better than most persons do with two hands.
Gunpowder entered his bloodstream after the explosion and blood poison later threatened his life. He was in the hospital on his graduation day and the Chaffee High School principal took him his diploma early for fear the lad would not live until the regular day. But, he won this battle.
Mr. Smiley was able to become gainfully employed and was engaged in bicycle repair work in a shop at his home when he developed the heart ailment.
Surgery was performed Nov. 19 at Barnes Hospital in St. Louis and a heart valve in a plastic cage was placed inside his chest.
Realizing the need for assistance, friends of the Smileys began a fund. The Rev. Charles P. Marshall, 807 Hackberry, Mr. Smiley's pastor oat Southside Baptist Church, acted as receiving gent.
Thursday, $25 came to the Smiley home bringing total contributions to about $2,200, Mr. Smiley said.
"Not only will this help pay my expenses, but now my family can have a nice Christmas. The children, however, will get mostly clothes and useful items. There will be toys for the younger ones, too," he added.
The children are Thomas Wayne "Butch," 14; Beverly Ann, 12; Sheila Kay, 7, and Theresa Lynn, 2.
"When you've been through something like this, you realize how wonderful people really are," Smiley continued.
"They were marvelous to me in the hospital and I met the nicest people. Charley Johnson, quarterback, and Bob DeMarco, center, for the St. Louis Cardinal football team were in Barnes Hospital with injuries at the same time I was. There they were, celebrities, but they had time for visits with me. A nurse bought a football for my son "Butch" and the professional players made sure it was autographed by them. My son was 10-feet tall."
"But what really got me was when I found out about those boys and girls at Junior High School selling bread to raise money to help me and my family. I just broke down and cried," Mr. Smiley said with a catch in his voice.
"And Marge. There will never be another Marge, not for me there won't. If ever a wife was a pillar of stone, she has been one to me.
"The baby sitter, too, deserves much credit. Without her we would never have made it. When Marge was at the St. Louis hospital with me, our baby sitter, Mrs. Hazel Niswonger, stayed here with the children. She has been with us seven years. When you can leave your children with someone you know will take care of them like you want them to be cared for, you have far less worries. She is like one of the family," Mr. Smiley added.
"But this family has been so good to me," Mrs. Niswonger broke in. "Mr. Smiley has always had more courage than any man I've ever known."
Mr. Smiley says he now feels "good" with the exception of chest pains from the two bones the physicians had to break in order to perform the surgery. The pain will gradually leave, he added. However, he must be careful not to take cold and risk the possibility of pneumonia. He doesn't expect to be back in his bicycle shop until spring.
For the present, the Smiley household is much like any other. A large picture of Santa on the front door is inscribed with "Season's Greetings."
Candles burn in the window. A decorated tree stands in the corner of one room. The usual holiday menu is being planned for Christmas dinner. With the Smileys on Christmas are expected to be his mother, Mrs. Olive Smiley of Chaffee, and her brother and sister-in-law, Mr. and Mrs. Carl Odom, Egypt Mills rural route.
"It's great to be home. Especially for Christmas," Mr. Smiley said, a wide smile on his face.
Archie Thomas Smiley passed away Wednesday, Aug. 7, 1974, of a heart attack at a local hospital. He was 56 years old. Burial was in New Lorimier Cemetery.
