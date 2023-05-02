- Walter H. Ford begins his political career (4/25/23)
Bill Cato's pursuit of an education
Cletes "Bill" Cato, a native of Greenbrier, Missouri, served in the U.S. Army in both World War II and the Korean War.
After his return to Southeast Missouri at the end of WWII, he, like many of his fellow veterans, pursued his college education which had been interrupted by the war. Coming to Cape Girardeau, Cato, then 32, enrolled in the State College. Housing was in short supply here after the war, and Cato, his wife, Jessie, and their 14-month-old daughter, Kathy Diane, took up residence in a one-room apartment at the old Broadway School, which had been converted into veteran housing for college students.
An article in the Southeast Missourian tells of Cletes Cato's military service, family life and his pursuit of a career in education.
Published May 22, 1948, in the Southeast Missourian:
Cletes Cato, his wife, Jessie, and their daughter, Kathy Diane. (Southeast Missourian archive)
A STORY OF THEM ALL
SACRIFICE, PRIVATIONS IN WAR VET'S COLLEGE CAREER
By WARREN G. WHITWORTH
This is the story of Cletes Cato, a married war veteran who will be graduated from State College Monday, but it might also well be the story of 35 other married veterans who, like Cato, came back from the war determined to complete an education interrupted by the conflict, but who have found the way paved with privation and sacrifice, for themselves and their families.
Ex-soldier Cato was selected because he is representative of the average veteran; the privations he suffers are like those of the others, whose ambitions, too, are similar to his. So, it is a story of them all, a gallant band who have fought their books like they fought the Nazis and the Japanese -- with all they had. And, it is a story written by a veteran who went through the same thing, but returned to the newspaper field rather than the school room.
Entered college
The 32-yeaer-old Cato and his wife, Jessie, came to Cape Girardeau in September, 1946, one year following his discharge from the Army. They secured a one-room apartment at Broadway School, a housing unit for veterans, and he enrolled at the college. Completing 20-months of rigidly scheduled days, long hours of study and privation, Cletes and Jessie, with their daughter, Kathy Diane, who was born last March, are leaving Cape Girardeau $2,500 in debt.
They are returning to their 70-acre farm near Zalma, six miles from Zalma Consolidated School where he will be superintendent and teacher beginning next September.
But, completion of his work at the college does not end his educational pursuit. Following a two-week "breather," Bill, as he is called by all his acquaintances, will resume the classroom grind when he enrolls at the University of Missouri June 7. This will be the beginning of a seemingly almost endless system of getting a master's degree -- attending summer school and teaching during the winter. It will take about five hot Missouri summers to complete his studies.
Life no picnic
College life to the Catos was no picnic. There was none of the pre-war "Joe College" air about Bill, and Jessie had no time for joining her husband in any college extracurricular activities had he found the time and possessed the money for them. For the Catos college was an investment, a means to an end. They don't agree with John Newman, the English author who thought one should pursue an education for education itself. A degree from the college will help Bill in securing better teaching positions. A master's degree from the University will permit his being even more particular in choosing a place.
Bill had 40 college hours when he enrolled, having attended four summer terms before the war. For four years he taught country schools in Bollinger County, and it was at one of these that the draft found him in January, 1942. He served in Canada and Alaska for 17 months and then in France for eight months. Jessie and Bill were married in Washington state before he left for his first tour of overseas duty.
Leaving Broadway School, the graduate and his family are moving into their five-room house, construction of which was started prior to their coming here. Three rooms have been completed, and the interior decoration of the other two will be done by Bill and Jessie during their spare time. The home, which they consider a big accomplishment, accounts for a portion of their indebtedness.
Although praising the college and the Veterans Administration for opportunities offered to veterans and their families, the Catos are not sorry their work here is at an end. Each day of the 20 months was a struggle against time and mounting living costs.
A day at the Catos consists of early morning rising, from 6 to 6:30 a.m. While Jessie feeds Kathy, who is now 14 months old, and prepares breakfast, Bill gets ready for his 8 o'clock class. While Bill attends school, Jessie cleans up the apartment, cares for the baby and prepares the noon meal. They have a 1940 model Chevrolet, which helps alleviate the strain of the noon-day rush. The car is almost a necessity since Bill's feet were frozen while he was serving in Alaska and he can walk on pavement only a short distance at a time.
Nights for study
They live only a few blocks from the college, and Bill is able to go home for lunch and make his 1 o'clock class without being late. His classes usually last until from 3 to 5 o'clock. He spends each night studying.
Even if there were time, Bill's $90 a month he receives through the VA does not allow for much entertainment. Although they are not on a formal budget, they stretch the monthly subsistence to its fullest. Diversion consists mainly of a movie every two weeks. Not once did they hire a baby sitter to stay with Kathy. She slept through the shows in her parents' arms.
Except for April when the government increased the subsistence of married veterans to $120 a month, Bill was receiving $90 a month. When they first came here, they got by on about $100 a month, but soaring price levels soon hiked expenses twice this amount. Their apartment costs them $24 a month. A part of the difference between income and expenses has been made up by their getting virtually all their meat and canned vegetables from the farm.
Some extra work
Also helping the family financial status, Bill, during this term, worked from one to two hours daily for the college Veterans Guidance Center, making study recordings and instructing a blind student. He received 50 cents an hour.
There still has been monthly deficits, and adding to these was a $300-hospital bill following the birth of Kathy last March 30. Jessie's hospitalization was lengthened when she contracted the influenza before and after Kathy's birth. Bill sold 40 acres of their 110-acre farm in an effort to make ends meet.
When Jessie and Kathy were dismissed from the hospital, additional work fell upon Bill. But much of the burden was assumed by some of the other 20 friendly families residing in Broadway School. However, the baby's presence did not help Bill's studying at nights.
At night Bill was on hand to help care for the infant until the mother regained her strength, and during the day neighbors assisted. Fortunate for all three in the family, Kathy has been well all her life.
Through persistence and hard work the veteran-farmer and his wife have completed a big task -- rearing a child through its first year, completing work for the husband's degree and constructing a house. The past 20 months should be long remembered by at least one State College veteran and his wife.
According to the obituaries of Cletes and Jessie Cato, 2005 and 2016 respectively, Cletes saw military service again during the Korean War.
Whether Bill's dreams of acquiring a master's degree from the University of Missouri were fulfilled, his obituary doesn't say. But it does note that he served as a teacher, principal and school superintendent.
Jessie's obit describes their life together more completely: "In 1942 she hopped on a bus to catch up with the love of her life, Cletes 'Bill' Cato, who was serving in the U.S. Army. Bill had wanted to wait until after the war to get married, or at least until he got to St. Louis, where he changed his mind. Jessie had quite an adventure on her way to catch up with him in Tacoma, Washington, where on July 7, 1942, they were married... Bill continued his career (in education) after the war ended. After leaving the military, the young family returned to the Cato homestead near Greenbrier, Missouri, to farm. Bill began a second career in education as a teacher, principal and superintendent. Jessie stayed at home, and they raised their four daughters."
