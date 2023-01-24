- Lamenting the passing of the harness maker (1/17/23)1
Tracing Cape Girardeau's Masonic roots
It's an exciting time for Masonic organizations in Cape Girardeau. In October 2022 the sale of the Masonic Temple on Broadway was announced, and just last month construction of a new temple was made public.
But as the various Masonic groups -- Harold O. Grauel Lodge No. 672 A.F. & A.M.; Wilson Chapter No. 75, Royal Arch Masons; Cape Council No. 20, Royal and Select Masters; Cape Girardeau Commandery No. 55, Knights Templar; St. Mark's Chapter No. 167, Order of the Eastern Star; Cape Rock Chapter No. 60, Order of the Eastern Star and Capaha Scottish Rite Club -- forge a new future here, it's good to review the roots of Masonry in Cape Girardeau.
I found this article while compiling the Out of the Past column. It features excerpts from "History of St. Mark's Lodge No. 93, A.F. & A.M.," published in 1937.
Published Saturday, Jan. 17, 1948, in the Southeast Missourian:
MASONIC INSTALLATION HELD IN CAPE 100 YEARS AGO
Installation services for the first duly elected officers of St. Mark's Masonic Lodge, No. 93, of Cape Girardeau were held here Jan. 18, 1848 -- one century ago tomorrow.
They were: Worshipful master, ,Jacob Ingram; senior warden, Hiram Platt, junior warden, Edgar Mason; treasurer, Thomas H. Horrell; secretary, J.W. Morris; senior deacon, Wilson Brown; junior deacon, A. Alton; tiler, John H. Stokes.
At the same meeting a committee was appointed to draft bylaws for the lodge, a labor which, in due time, was performed. According to a revised history of the lodge, edited by a committee of Professor H.O. Grauel, W. Glenn McCain and the Rev. Charles H. Morton, and adopted in 1937, one paragraph of the bylaws was worded: "The meetings shall be held on the Tuesday of, or that next preceding, each new and full moon, at early candlelight."
Historical highlights
The following are excerpts from the revised records, presenting in chronological order some of the highlights of the lodge history:
The good work continued until the Civil War in 1861, when the lodge received a shock that nearly put a period to her existence, but the prudence of Worshipful Master W.B. Wilson brought her through the dark gloom that hung like a pall over the nation for five weary years.
Up to 1866 the lodge had expended her income, which was large, relieving cases of local distress.
On Nov. 29, 1871, a loan of $20 was made by the relief committee: a watch and chain were left as security.
Lucius H. Cheney
On July 14, 1876, Brother Lucius H. Cheney, first president and organizer of the Normal School, was killed by a cave-in of an Indian mound he was exploring in Virginia. A graceful shaft, inscribed, "A Teacher," marks his grave in Old Lorimier Cemetery.
A public installation of officers was held Dec. 27, 1877, at Turner Hall (Old Opera House), with the Rev. J.C. Maple giving the annual address. (The Rev. Maple preached his first sermon in the Baptist Church on the eminence overlooking Lorimier Street. It was the first house of worship erected in Cape Girardeau (1839). He died Oct. 21, 1917.)
An urgent meeting called by the lodge brought a reply from Dr. G.W. Travis, dentist, dated Nov. 25, 1878, "owing to my absence from the city and a circumstance I could not well control, in short, 'I have married me a wife,' therefore I cannot come."
Sardine, cracker feast
Members of the lodge at one time feasted on sardines and crackers, and a bill of Dec. 27, 1878, reads: Eleven cans of sardines at 22 2/2 cents a can; crackers, 25 cents. Total $2.72.
An invitation, dated June 10, 1879, signed by Moses Whybark, was received from the Lutesville Trowel Lodge and Marble Hill Lodge to attend a celebration.
Accompanied by their families and friends, with music and banners, on a large steamboat, the Cairo, Illinois, lodge on June 24, 1879, visited our lodge and city. Local committees on arrangements reported expenditures of $10 for a band and $26 fir refreshments.
On Aug. 7, 1879, our lodge members, accompanied by a band, participated in ceremonies of laying the corner stone for the lodge building at Jackson.
Lodge members led the largest procession ever witnessed in this city on Sept. 26, 1881, for the national obsequies for President James A. Garfield, shot by an assassin in Washington, D.C., on July 2, 1881, and died Sept. 19. (Richard C. Norton, president of the Normal School, gave the oration. He finished his education at Hiram College in Ohio, of which Garfield was president, and he served in a regiment commanded b y Garfield during the Civil War. Norton was a Mason and a member of the Grand Army of the Republic, as was President Garfield.)
Incidental expenditures
On April 26, 1881, a committee was appointed to prepare a fire escape for the hall, the cost not to exceed $50. A bill was presented on May 24: To one fire escape, complete, all ready for use, $4.60. (It was a rope with knots at frequent spaces.)
On Feb. 28, 1882, the relief committee presented a bill for expenses of books and stationery provided the children of a deceased brother Mason that they might attend the Normal School.
The lodge room at Brownsville, Missouri, was destroyed by a cyclone April 18, 1882. A communication asked for aid.
On Feb. 27, 1883, Brother Edmond Gray presented a sealed package with a request that it was not to be opened until after his death.
Capt. Edmond Gray
Capt. Edmond Gray, after an active life of nearly 78 years, died Feb. 16, 1912, at Gray's Point, a short distance down the river from Cape Girardeau. He had served as pilot or master of Anchor Line packets until 1898, when he took charge of the railroad transfer boat to Gray's Point until completion of the Thebes railroad bridge in 1905. He had captained the Idlewild packet between St. Louis and Cape Girardeau.
For more than 40 years he was a member of the Masonic Lodge here and he placed in its archives in 1883 instructions as to his funeral. He requested that he be clean shaven and thoroughly cleansed and that he be interred 6 feet deep, his body being encased in concrete that would completely envelop him; that the ropes which lowered his coffin to its last resting place should be dropped on the casket and they, too, be encased in the concrete covering. He desired that a tablet bearing his name and time of death, a photograph of himself and a small Bible be placed in the coffin. He also requested that his body be buried beside the grave of a beloved daughter who died many years ago and that interment be at midnight.
Services were conducted by the Rev. Ivan Lee Holt, pastor of Centenary Methodist Church, Cape Girardeau, with interment at midnight.
A portrait of W.B. Wilson, executed by an artist of merit (J.T. Poindexter) at a cost of $73.10, was unveiled Feb. 14, 1888.
Members complained that the lodge hall was too small and the ceiling too low for the number and work, badly lighted and ventilated and unhealthy, being a fire trap on the third floor.
Turner Hall, or the Old Opera House, at the northwest corner of Broadway and Lorimier Street. (G.D. Fronabarger ~ Southeast Missourian archive)
Purchase of Turner Hall
The building committee on June 12, 1888, recommended the purchase of the Turner Hall building, which was referred to Brothers R.G. Ranney, Louis Houck and D.A. Glenn to examine the title and legal procedure. At a subsequent meeting they reported favorably. The board of trustees, consisting of Fred A. Kage, Robert G. Ranney and others, bought the property at a price of $3,000. (Judge Robert Giboney Ranney, son of the Honorable William Caton Ranney, first judge of the Cape Girardeau Court of Common Pleas, 1851-1861, died Jan. 22, 1916. He would have completed eight years as judge of the court at the close of the year.)
The new hall, on the third floor, was dedicated Aug. 28, 1888.
St. John's Day, June 24, 1891, was celebrated by a Masonic parade, led by the Knights Templar on horseback, music and banners.
While occupying the all in the opera house, which was dedicated Aug. 28, 1888, the work of the lodge was disturbed by theatrical plays and music. On Aug. 1, 1891, John F. Schuchert offered $6,000 cash for the property. The sale was made and a lot purchased for $1,500 on Broadway and Spanish Street.
The cornerstone was laid Nov. 5, 1891, with a ceremony. A parade was held, led by a band. In the evening a rich feast was spread.
A new Masonic Hall was dedicated in 1892 at the southeast corner of Broadway and Spanish Street. (Southeast Missourian archive)
Dedicatory services
On St. John's Day, June 24, 1892, the new home was dedicated. William H. Miller of Jackson gave the oration. A bounteous feast ended a day long to be remembered and ended the long continuous struggle over a period of more than 20 years to secure a Masonic hall.
On Sept. 28, 1897, the remains of Alexander Buckner were re-interred with Masonic honors in Old Lorimier Cemetery.
On St. John's Day, Dec. 27, 1897, the lodge celebrated its golden jubilee. The banquet hall was tastefully decorated, and tables glistened with crystal and silver and loaded down with the fruits of the orchards and farms was a sight gratifying to all members and guests.
June 24, 1903, a basket picnic was held at Peironnet grove.
On Oct. 25, 1922, the lodge celebrated its diamond jubilee.
On Feb. 17, 1925, the lodge lost one of its members with the death of Louis Houck.
