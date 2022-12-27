- Leslie Lindy's gift (12/20/22)
Cathryn Adams: I walked in at noon eight years ago and I intend to walk out at the same time
As Warren E. Hearnes packed his bags to leave the Missouri governor's office in December 1972, his secretary, Cathryn Clack Adams, began preparing to depart Jefferson City as well and the job she had handled for 18 years.
Published Dec. 19, 1972, in the Southeast Missourian:
Mrs. Laurence B. Adams, secretary to Gov. Warren E. Hearnes 18 years, opens morning mail in her Capitol office. Although Mr. Hearnes has less than a month left of his second term as governor, it's business as usual for Mrs. Adams, who says she will occupy her desk until noon on Jan. 8. "I walked in at noon eight years ago and I intend to walk out at the same time," she says. (Southeast Missourian archive)
FAMILIAR FACE AT CAPITOL TO BE MISSED
By SALLY WRIGHT BROWN
Missourian staff writer
JEFFERSON CITY — If Mrs. Laurence B. Adams ever decided to run for governor, any pollster predicting she couldn't win would lose his percentage points.
During her 18 years as secretary to Gov. Warren E. Hearnes, Mrs. Adams has become a familiar voice to scores of callers and almost as familiar a face around the huge, echoing Capitol as the governor himself.
Pretty, petite and fueled with an effervescent energy so boundless that it should be patented, Mrs. Adams squelches any well-meaning rumors about her political future. As Mr. Hearnes nears the end of his second term as governor, Mrs. Adams admits the last day on the job "is bound to be nostalgic, but I'm looking forward to retirement."
Secretary
Politics has consumed much of her life since the day when the East Prairie native became secretary for the late Dr. A.C. Magill of Cape Girardeau upon his election to the House of Representatives in 1952.
The former Miss Cathryn Clack moved to Cape Girardeau with her family as a child, attended public schools there and attended Southeast Missouri State University, where she first became associated with Dr. Magill, longtime head of the university science department, as a part-time secretary.
Then, "13 years of marriage and five children later," as Mrs. Adams puts it, Dr. Magill ran for the Legislature and she once again became his secretary.
Joins Hearnes
It was through working with Dr. Magill that Mrs. Adams met Mr. Hearnes, then just embarking on his political career also as a representative. Mr. Hearnes and Dr. Magill shared rides to and from the state Capitol during the two terms Dr. Magill served in the House of Representatives. After his retirement, Mrs. Adams joined Mr. Hearnes' staff.
Since then, there has seldom been a dull moment.
A ride from the basement of the Capitol in a private elevator takes Mrs. Adams to her attractive oval office adjoining that of the governor. French doors in the blue and green room overlook the north portico of the Capitol, the Mississippi River and its panoramic view.
But for any visitor to Mrs. Adams' office, it becomes readily apparent that once her day gets underway at 8 a.m. there's precious little time to spend just gazing at the scenery.
The mail
Seated at the large, semi-circular desk made for her by inmates at the Missouri State Penitentiary, Mrs. Adams quips between opening the mound of mail placed before her that "when I got this desk I felt like I should christen it or something."
A photograph of the Hearnes family dominates space above the desk, and photographs her own children occupy a special place in the office. "I keep the pictures here because this is where I spend most of my waking hours," she smiles, swiveling around in her chair to answer the first telephone call of the morning.
She and her husband, who is Missouri's adjutant general, have five children. They are: Miss Vicky Adams, San Francisco, California; Capt. Patrick Adams, serving with the Air Force in Vietnam; James Adams, Springfield; John Adams, a senior at the University of Missouri-Columbia, and Miss Jean Adams, a student at Southwest Missouri State University at Springfield.
Her career
A message that Gov. Hearnes was on the way to the Capitol from the executive mansion just two blocks away and a lull in morning telephone calls gave Mrs. Adams a chance to look back on her career in politics.
"Every office is different," she said, explaining that when Mr. Hearnes was majority floor leader of the House of Representatives, work was geared mostly toward legislation. "Then the secretary of state's office was entirely different, and here I do a little bit of everything."
During Mr. Hearnes' first gubernatorial campaign in 1964, "I worked harder than I've ever worked before," she recalled. "It was a tight race and everybody in the office was pitching in to help."
Friends
Like most secretaries, she frequently talks with the "boss' wife," delivering the governor various reminders from home. But she and Mrs. Hearnes are also friends who "spent many long days together during that first campaign. "She's a real worker," Mrs Adams Said.
Defining her job mostly as that of office manager, Mrs. Adams screens everything for the governor and serves as "in-between man" in many instances, a position that often requires the careful know-how of a seasoned diplomat.
Before Mr. Hearnes became governor, Mrs. Adams also was his correspondence secretary. Now the offices surrounding those of the governor and Mrs. Adams serve as cogs of a well-oiled wheel, filled with a receptionist; legal secretary; a messenger, Willie, "who keeps us all together," Mrs. Adams said; a secretarial pool; the governor's legal assistant, and press secretary, both of whom have secretarial staffs of their own.
People
"Basically, my work is with people," Mrs. Adams said. "I've learned through the years that I have lots of wonderful friends. And when I go home at noon Jan. 8 that's all I'll have left, really." During her years with the governor, Mrs. Adams has talked with many people daily. And yet she revealed, "I've never seen some of them, but they're still good friends."
For any woman, working an 8 to 5 job, running a home and family is a "heavy load," she said. "I have to admit I'm looking forward to the freedom of traveling, visiting the children."
However, through the years she admits that "housework hasn't bogged me down.
"Working when the children were younger was sometimes a trial," she frankly pointed out. "When they were ill, I'd find myself juggling time, running back and forth. Fortunately, I had a very understanding boss."
Tossing a head of short, curly hair, she said: "You know, people make fun of me sometimes. When you get Cathryn on the phone, they say, you'd better talk fast or she'll finish before you do."
Kept tally
And Mrs. Adams isn't one to linger on the telephone. She can't. Once several years ago "just for fun and to satisfy my curiosity," she kept a tally of calls for a week. Result of the tally was enough to stagger Alexander Graham Bell. It was: Monday, 28 calls; Tuesday, 54 calls; Wednesday, 42 calls; Thursday, 30 calls, and Friday, 28 calls.
"It's the phone that keeps me busy," she said. "It's a constant interruption. You HAVE to like to talk," she sparkled. But regardless of how swamped she may be with other work, Mrs. Adams is never too busy to do her best to help someone who calls to solve his problem.
"You know, when people call, you've got to tell them something — either what they need to know or where to find out. Personally, I feel we owe them that. After all, we're working for the taxpayers."
Crank calls don't escape the governor's office, she said. "A person may not know the name of individual department heads, but everybody knows the name GOVERNOR."
Blessed with a remarkable memory, probably developed from her years of working with people, Mrs. Adams has had the opportunity to meet many well-know personalities and never be stumped for a name. She attended both the Midwest Governors' Conference and the National Governors' Conference held in 1967 and 1970, respectively, at the Lake of the Ozarks.
An insistent telephone again summoned Mrs. Adams away from the gradually dwindling pile of mail. This time it was Gen. Adams. An avid believer in lists, Mrs. Adams logs all calls with various notations. Just as "call husband" was added to the already formidable list, Gov. Hearnes strode into the office, in an obviously jovial mood and smoking a cigar.
The governor, Mrs. Adams believes, "is the same forthright person he's always been. Of course, when you work with someone every day, you don't notice small changes. And over 18 years people are bound to mature, become more self-confident."
That morning a photograph of the governor and his staff arrived. "It'll mean a lot," she smiled, noting that eight of those in the photograph had been with Mr. Hearnes since 1965. "We went in together and we'll go out together."
Responsibility
The most difficult thing about being secretary to the governor is "the responsibility," Mrs. Adams unhesitatingly replied. "You've got to keep on your toes. When you work with people all day long, you've got to be pleasant whether you're in the mood or not.
"It's a pressure job. I'm not overworked, but I'm glad when 5 o'clock comes," she said.
But when things are to slow in the office Mrs. Adams doesn't relax. "It's like being in the eye of a hurricane," she smiled.
Jefferson City, the 20-year resident said, is a political town. "The townspeople take politics with a grain of salt. But I don't believe I've ever missed the inaugural parade, even when I carried the kids down to watch."
Involved
"You get so involved in a political job, so immersed in it," she reflected, "that when you get into outstate Missouri and find people really aren't all that interested in politics, it's surprising. But I think those of us who do work with politics need to get out and see how people in other parts of the state feel. Some of them are so apathetic it worries me."
Mrs. Adams has been working with the Bond staff in anticipation of the upcoming transition. And she thinks it's a colossal joke that friends seem to feel sorry for her because she's leaving office in a month.
"There's no reason to be sad. In politics you know when you come in the term only lasts four years anyway. This is politics. You serve, you go out, someone new comes in.
"Here I was, a kid from Cape — who'd ever dream I'd end up here," she said. "I'll bet Miss Cornelia Gockel who taught me business at Central High School is surprised," she laughed, disclosing that in high school her business skills left something to be desired.
Good years
The years have been good ones, Mrs. Adams said, but from now until Jan. 8, it's business as usual at the Capitol, dressed for the holidays in garlands of evergreen with trees outside decked with shimmering strings of lights.
Mrs. Adams will work until noon on inauguration day, but the staff will begin to dwindle before that time "out of necessity and to look for other jobs," she explained.
"But it's a matter of principle with me. I walked in at noon eight years ago, and I intend to walk out at the same time," she said, gathering up morning mail and messages.
"I'll miss this place," she sighed, disappearing behind the tall double doors leading into the governor's oval office. But at noon on Jan. 8, when state government will undergo a metamorphosis, Mrs. Adams will leave the Capitol with more than enough memories to last another 18 years.
