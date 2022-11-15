- A hero returns to his hometown (11/8/22)
- Cross recalls 1699 event (11/1/22)
- Lagoon has been drained before, 1962 (10/25/22)
- Lagoon has been drained before, 1932 (10/18/22)
- 1922 travelers find Missouri roads 'simply terrible,' but the 'scenery grand' (10/11/22)1
- Lee L. Albert's service to Cape Girardeau (10/4/22)
- My family discusses Mo-Mo (9/27/22)
Auto polo takes center stage at the '22 fair
As a kid, my siblings and I loved the demolition derbies staged at Arena Park. Dad would take us; Mom got a quiet evening away from four noisy kids.
I wonder if the people who attended the auto polo demonstrations in Capaha Park during the 1922 fair enjoyed the shows, which, I imagine, bore some resemblance to the demo derbies we cheered on.
For those who are curious, as I was, the SEMO District Fair introduced demolition derbies to its entertainment lineup on Sunday night, Sept. 19, 1971. Despite a threat of rain, 1,432 persons attended that initial derby.
While the article published in The Daily Republican the day after the first auto polo demonstrations doesn’t give the attendance, it does provide an interesting explanation of the sport.
Published Sept. 21, 1922:
‘PLAY TO WIN!’ IS SLOGAN OF AUTO POLOISTS
“Play to win, regardless of injury to the other fellow,” is the slogan of auto polo, according to A.R. Patterson, manager of the two auto polo teams now giving exhibitions at the county fair held here this week.
Spectators were much surprised while witnessing the first game between the auto polo teams, Wednesday, when the driver of one car would apparently run into the other car with the intention of knocking it over, a performance which was repeated several times during exhibition. It is the direct intention of the driver to do this in order to prevent the other side making a point which consists of driving the ball between two stakes of pairs set at each end of the course, Mr. Patterson stated.
This “rough-and-tumble” feature, which provides so much thrill for the audience, very often results in serious accidents to players and drivers to the extent of breaking arms and legs and in rare cases almost crushing one of them to death. However, Patterson says that he does not remember a death resulting from the game.
Owing to the frequent need of a physician, each set of players has a doctor and a nurse as part of its outfit, both of whom are sometimes needed when a player has been seriously injured. Traveling with the teams playing are Dr. O.H. McDonald of London, Indiana, and Mrs. Clara B. Tucker, a trained nurse. The doctor also acts as a medical advisor to the members.
A strong rivalry exists between the two teams playing here due to their being entered in the Auto Polo League, Patterson says. Eight teams comprise the league, the rules of which are that the team winning the most points has the honor of placing its driver at the head of a set of teams which are contesting the next year, while the player is advanced to a driver position. The Hoosier Auto Polo Club representatives, who won the first tilt Wednesday afternoon over the Golden Gate team, 2-1, has as its driver J.H. Portieus and player E. Tolen of Indianapolis, Indiana. The Golden Gate driver and player are F.B. Tucker and A.H. Smith of Los Angeles, California.
A rollover during a match at Hilltop Park, New York, in a photograph by the Bain News Service. (Wikipedia.com)
Rules regarding players state that they must stay on the machine, and while obeying this rule they can adopt any means of getting the ball toward their goal, other than picking it up and carrying it through.
Each car is made as light as possible with strong enforcements over the hood and at the rear. A large, curved iron bar is fastened back of the driver’s seat to protect the steering gear when the car is turned over. The whole construction speaks of lightness to the highest degree. Smooth tread tires, 30X3, are used on all cars for their skidding qualities, which enable an experienced driver to turn his car in an instant by swerving it at full speed, allowing the rear to skid around while the front occasionally acts as a pivot. This action is necessary when a player misses the ball and wants to return after it. Engines used in the cars are of the 1912, ’13, ’14 and ’15 Ford models. Mr. Patterson says that auto polo players desire old engines because they will stay cooler under hard racing and are more responsive. One car in the polo string here has been turned over 313 times in various contests.
The ball used is of the shape and size of a basketball, although slightly heavier. Mallets are of wood and cut short to accommodate the position of the player, who crouches on the running board of the car.
Respond to this blog
Posting a comment requires a subscription.