*Menu
Search
Submit
Newsletters
E-Edition
Southeast Missourian
*
From the Morgue
Sharon Sanders
The Southeast Missourian's resident historian Sharon K. Sanders blogs about interesting pieces of local history pulled from the newspaper's morgue -- the place where our old editions are kept.
Recent posts
Archives

Bonus blog: Looking back at the 2017 total solar eclipse

Posted Sunday, August 21, 2022, at 12:00 AM

The totality of the eclipse as seen in Perryville, Missouri, Monday, Aug. 21, 2017. (Andrew Whitaker ~ Southeast Missourian archive)

It's hard to believe, but it's already been five years since everything stopped and the world turned dark.

Five years ago today — Aug. 21, 2017 — a total solar eclipse was observed. Everyone seemed to be talking about the same thing, doing the same thing... Including me. I joined my fellow employees of the Southeast Missourian — at least those of us not specifically covering the event — on the sidewalk at Ivers Square, gazing at the sun through pasteboard, tinted glasses. Later in the day, Big Sis and I would take in an entertaining lecture by author and scientist Michio Kaku at the Show Me Center

I still have my tinted glasses... waiting for the next total eclipse on April 8, 2024, according to NASA.

Where were you on this day in 2017?

Here's the Missourian's coverage of the solar eclipse. Maybe it will help jog your memory.

Comments

Be the first to post a comment

Respond to this blog