Oak Ridge native flew, crashed with Eddie Rickenbacker
Any military history buff will be able to tell you of the illustrious career of World War I flying ace and Medal of Honor recipient Eddie Earlbacker.
But did you know that during a World War II flight over the South Pacific during World War II, a plane Rickenbacker was in crashed? Rickenbacker and seven members of his crew -- including Oak Ridge native James C. Whittaker -- survived a 21-day ordeal.
In October 1946 Whittaker returned to Cape Girardeau County and spoke to a morning assembly at Cape Girardeau Central High School.
Published Saturday, Oct. 26, 1946, in the Southeast Missourian:
FLIER WITH RICKENBACHER ON ILL-FATED
PACIFIC FLIGHT TO SPEAK IN GIRARDEAU
Lieut. James C. Whittaker, a member of the Eddie Rickenbacker crew when it was lost for three weeks in the South Pacific in 1942, and a native of the Oak Ridge community, will speak at Central High School next Friday morning at the assembly at 8:30 o'clock.
Lieut. Whittaker, who is working for the United Christian Commission of Los Angeles, California, and the Harold R. Peat, Inc., of New York, school supply service, will arrive here Thursday. After the address he will go to Evansville, Indiana, to speak that evening. His wife and two children, Shirley, 19, and Tom, recently discharged from the Navy, are at their home in Burlingame, California.
The lieutenant and six other members of the Rickenbacker crew, all of the U.S. Army, were missing for three weeks in the South Pacific when their gasoline supply was exhausted during an ill-fated flight in October 1942. They were last heard of Oct. 21, 1942, when a radio message came through saying the plane had only about one hour's supply of gasoline. Lieut. Whittaker and two other crew members were located by a Catalina flying boat ashore on a small island in the South Pacific on Nov. 14, 1942, Lieut. Whitaker's birthday. After his rescue he was taken to the field hospital on Samoa.
He was born in 1899 at Oak Ridge and lived in that community until he was 3 years of age when his parents, Mrs. Sue Whittaker and the late E.C. Whittaker, moved to California. He operated a civilian flying school and was co-owner of the Belmont airport until the start of the war, when he was commissioned in the Army Ferry Command. He served in the Navy in World War I.
Two brothers, Joe and Lee Whittaker, live in California. Both were born in Cape County. Another brother, Dale Whittaker of Oakland, California, and two sisters, Mrs. R.D. Price of San Jose, California, and Mrs. Walter Chapman of Phoenix, Arizona, were also born in this county.
Published Friday, Nov. 1, 1946, in the Southeast Missourian:
OAK RIDGE NATIVE, SAVED AT SEA AFTER
21 DAYS, TELLS PUPILS OF EXPERIENCES
Central High School pupils at their assembly program this morning heard from James C. Whittaker, member of the Eddie Rickenbacker plane crew which crashed into the Pacific in 1942 and a native of Oak Ridge, how all but one member survived the 21-day ordeal and were saved, he declared, through power beyond themselves.
It was a humorous talk which drew laughter from the pupils, but it was mixed, in its description of the trying period, by underlying theme that only through their prayers were the crew members able to continue living.
He related how, after two weeks without food and only a slight amount of water caught in a rain squall, Capt. William Cherry, pilot of the plane, prayed. Within 15 minutes, Mr. Whittaker said, two small fish jumped into the raft. He saw similar instances of this power four times while in the Pacific, he declared, three of them while on the raft.
Had to change planes
The flight, itself, the former first lieutenant Army flier said, started under adverse circumstances. The crew's B-17 had been grounded because of a mechanical failure and another was assigned to it. None had ever flown in it before and, although they objected to its use without first testing it in flight, orders were that they should take off.
This was done and they were en route to Guadalcanal and New Guinea with Capt. Rickenbacker and his aide. Their first destination, Canton Island, was missed by failure of the radio compass. The magnetic compass didn't seem to function properly. Mr. Whittaker said it was only a few months ago that he found out why. He met a member of the crew which had previously flown the same plane. This officer revealed that while the correction card disclosed an error of four degrees on which the navigator was to do his calculations, the wrong card was inserted and the compass actually had an 18-degree error.
Failure not corrected
In the conversation Mr. Whittaker learned that not only this had been found by the previous crew, which itself had gotten lost but was able to sight land, but also that the radio compass was jammed. Because of these two failures the plane had been grounded. Neither had been corrected, he said, when the Rickenbacker flight began.
Although the crew broke radio silence when they found themselves lost, stations were unable to give them bearings. It was in 1942 and the war had not developed to the point where adequate equipment was on island bases.
The landing of the plane in water by Capt. Cherry was perfect, Mr. Whittaker related, and all were able to get clear in the 50 seconds before the plane sank. Only then did they find that the remnants of lunch had been left aboard. All they had were four oranges, tucked in one man's pockets. These lasted four days, but were of no value.
Caught a gull
In telling of Capt. Rickenbacker's catch of the gull on his head, he said that those who saw the movie were certainly given the wrong impression. "That was the littlest, scrawniest, most beaten up old sea squab I ever saw," he commented. It landed on Rickenbacker's head as though it were a fence post. He inched his hands up and when crew members said grab, he caught it.
As to eating it, he said there wasn't enough meat on it for even the thought. What little there was went for fish bait on four hooks one member found. They did catch two fish, but then the sharks took their hooks.
He described the joy at hearing an airplane on the 18th day. It missed them by three miles. The next day it came again, but a second time it missed by the same distance. That afternoon it came within a mile and a half, but didn't sight the rafts, tied together. Discouraged, the crew decided to split up in the rafts on the chance that one would be sighted.
Sight an island
The next day the three in his raft sighted the island. He had dropped in weight from 180 to 133 pounds and the other tow men had gone from 130 pounds to 85. As the strongest, he started pulling the oars toward shore. One of the others poured water on his back and the other spelled him for brief moments.
When within a quarter mile of land a heavy wind blew them out two miles. They continued to fight against the shifting winds and got to within 200 feet, realizing that they must make it this time. But another shift carried them out a mile.
Added two words
All he had left, Mr. Whittaker said, was a prayer. He and the others were beyond even keeping their eyes open. Somehow, the prayer was answered, he continued, and the next he knew he was bending over the oars and could feel them bend against the wind and an ebb tide. Shore was made.
In his earlier remarks he had said that he had never attended church in his 41 years, but that he added two words to his vocabulary after the experience, "I believe."
Mr. Whittaker, who spent the night here with relatives, continued to Jeffersonville, Indiana, today for a talk tonight. He was brought to Central as one of the programs secured by the school through School Assembly Service of Chicago, Illinois.
James C. Whittaker wrote a book about his military experiences: "We Thought We Heard the Angels Sing."
