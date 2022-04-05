- 'One brief, shining moment...' (3/29/22)
- Oak Ridge native flew, crashed with Eddie Rickenbacker (3/22/22)1
- 1922: Shamrocks, Ferris wheels and moonshine stills (3/15/22)
- Ransom brothers reunite (3/8/22)1
- Rewarding heroics (3/1/22)
- Earlier fire damaged St. Mary's (2/22/22)
- Mary Frissell: Randles High's war-time basketball coach (2/15/22)1
A massive log and the Langlois house
I'll admit, the photograph that accompanies this blog isn't of the best quality. The photo was taken about 1908 by one of Cape Girardeau's best photographers, G.A. Kassel.
Unfortunately, Kassel's original work didn't make its way into the Missourian's photo archive, so this image was taken from microfilm. And, while the story of the moving of this massive log from the Charles Juden farm on Bloomfield Road to a lumber mill on the river is an interesting read, it's the shadowy figure of a house in the background of Kassel's picture that caught my eye. This is the only photo I have ever seen of the Langlois house, built in the 1890s and destroyed by fire in 1937, shortly after the last member of that family -- reputedly descendants of French royalty -- passed away.
Here are the stories of the log, the house and the family. Apologies for the lousy picture...
Published Dec. 24, 1946, in the Southeast Missourian:
BIG POPLAR WAS CUT FROM GIRARDEAU TRACT
Although this is the time of year for the traditional Yule log, despite the lack of proper weather, the giant log pictured here wasn't put to such a use years ago when felled on a farm near the city.
The Goliath of what could have been fireplace fuel came from the Charles Juden farm on Bloomfield Road. Originally part of the trunk of a yellow poplar tree, the log is shown here as it was on its way to the Indiana sawmill, later to become Leming Lumber Co. The exact date the picture was taken is not known, but it is believed to have been either in 1908 or 1909. G.A. Kassel, who still operates a photography studio in the city, made the photograph.
To say that the log was tremendous in size is no exaggeration, as can be determined by the comparative size of the three ... men who directed the moving of the forest giant to the mill. The log at this point had just passed what is now West End Boulevard, on its way down Bloomfield Street, with the old Langlois house, which stood on the southeast corner of Bloomfield Street and Boulevard, shown in the background.
Riding atop the log is Elijah I. Lambert, now of the maintenance force of The Missourian Building, while in the center is Russell Hatcher, now dead, with George Lambert, brother to Elijah, at the left. Elijah recalls the log was about 14 feet long and 8 feet in diameter. He remembers well what a time it took to get the huge piece to the mill and recalled that while nearing the sawmill in crossing a culvert the culvert broke and the log and wagon turned over into a ditch, after crossing the Frisco railroad tracks.
Here it was split apart with powder and the pieces taken to the mill, which at that time had no saw large enough to handle it in one piece.
Three teams of mules were required to put the big log in motion, and, according to "Lige," as all three men were experienced mule drivers, no trouble was had with them. The mules were owned by Charles Juden and the Vogelsang Bros. Construction Co. The wagon was borrowed from the sawmill. It was equipped with solid wood wheels with iron bands, and iron brake shoes were used on the wheels when traveling downgrade.
No record was kept of how many board feet were obtained from the massive piece of tree, but the lumber was intended for use in building a residence for Mrs. Juden, who was a daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Louis Houck.
Additional history is recorded in the picture by the old Langlois house itself. Before it burned in 1937, it was one of the oldest in the city. The Langlois were descendants of one of the first French families to come to Missouri. Two sisters, Miss Mary Langlois, who died April 3, 1936, at the age of 99, and Mrs. Rosena Martin, who died Dec. 15, 1934, at the age of 93, lived there with a brother, Felix, who died at the age of 78 in 1922. The family first erected a house at the southwest corner of Main and William streets before building on Bloomfield Street.
The exact date of the start of construction of the Lanlois house isn't recorded in the Missourian's library, but I did find a note in the Cape Girardeau Democrat on April 1, 1893, saying John Langlois was "building a 12-room house on his lot out on the Bloomfield Road." A story in the Sept. 1, 1894, edition of the Democrat praised the West End and its homes: "...Take a drive out on Good Hope Street some afternoon, going west, and just beyond Haarig, on that beautiful thoroughfare, Bloomfield Road, you will find what is called the West End.
"This beautiful part of our city has sprung into existence in the last year and many are the dwellings that have been erected, some now under construction and many plans are being made for erections of nice dwellings which will be put up before winter.
"Robert Giboney has made preparations for the erection of a fine residence which will cost several thousand dollars and J.M. Morrison is laying the foundation for an eight-room dwelling.
"With such prominent men as Messrs. Burrough, Giboney, Morrison and Langlois that part of our city, which is now a favorite drive, promises to become very popular as a residence part of our city and well termed The West End."
Sadly, the Langlois home received its first visit from the Grim Reaper a couple months later. Elisabeth Langlois, about 49, was the third child born to Jean and Sarah Stephenson Langlois. Three more children followed, making a family of six siblings (in birth order): Mary, John, Elisabeth, Rosene, Felix and Louisa.
Printed in the Cape Girardeau Democrat on Saturday, Nov. 24, 1894:
DEATH OF MISS LIZZIE LANGLOIS
Died, in this city, at 11:30 a.m., on the 17th inst., Miss Lizzie Langlois. The deceased was a member of one of the oldest and most respected families of the Cape and the sad intelligence of her death fell like a thunderbolt among her many friends. A few days ago she could look forward to many years on earth -- today she lies low, stricken down by the fell destroyer. Deaths' Angel came swiftly but gently -- looked into the loving eyes and softly pressed down the lids to rest. Miss Lizzie will long be remembered for her amiability and gentle dignity. She possessed all the virtues that adorn the true Christian woman and died consoled by the solemn rites of the Catholic church of which faith she was a consistent member. Her funeral took place from St. Vincent's Church Sunday at 3 p.m. and was attended by a large number of sorrowing friends.
Printed in The Daily Republican (now the Southeast Missourian) on Tuesday, April 2, 1907:
FAMOUS OLD RIVER CHARACTER DEAD
CAPTAIN LANGLOIS, FOR MANY YEARS CLERK ON BOATS, PASSED AWAY
In the sudden death of Capt. John Langlois Cape Girardeau loses one of its most famous old characters, one of those old men who have done much to add to the city's history.
Capt. Langlois passed away at his farm out on the Bloomfield Road at 11:45 o'clock last night, having been stricken with paralysis yesterday afternoon. Up to that time he was not in serious ill health, although he had been confined to his home for some time. He was surrounded by two sisters and a brother, who have always lived with him, Felix, Mary and Mrs. Rosine Martin. Capt. Langlois was 60 years of age.
Capt. Langlois' family came here in the early '50s from Kaskasia, Illinois, then the most prominent trading post in the West. He was put in school at the (St. Vincent's) college, where he continued for several years. In the late '50s he quit and became a surveyor. At the outbreak of the (Civil) war in '61 he went onto one of the independent boats passing this point from St. Louis to Memphis and rose from the apprenticeship to first clerk in a short time. He ran in after years on many of the most famous old boats of the Anchor and other lines.
In the late '80s (1882, actually - Sharon) the grand steamer, Gold Dust, of the Anchor line, blew up a little north of Hickman, Kentucky, the boat being totally destroyed. The boat was crowded with passengers and many were killed, the bodies of many never being recovered. The boilers exploded. Capt. Langlois was clerk on the Gold Dust at the time and was badly wounded. The steam from the boilers cooked his arms and body fearfully in spots and his life was despaired of for many months. He was brought to his home here, where he finally pulled through a 20 months' period of danger. Even then he answered the lure of the river and went back. He did not retire until about five years ago.
Since that time he has spent his days in this city, hardly ever leaving the farm which he had provided for his brother and sisters at the southwest edge of the city. This place he bought several years ago when land was cheap; now it is rated at an immense figure. Capt. Langlois never married.
Funeral services will be held tomorrow morning at 9:30 o'clock at St. Vincent's Catholic Church and interment will be at (Old) Lorimier Cemetery.
The first hint of the French royalty connection appears in the obituary of another brother, Felix, in 1922.
Published in the Southeast Missourian on Wednesday, Sept. 13, 1922:
FELIX A. LANGLOIS, 78, SUCCUMBS
* * *
DESCENDANT OF ROYALTY IN FRANCE
Felix Adrain Langlois, 78 years old, a descendant of one of the first French Royalist families to settle in Missouri, after being driven from their country during the French Revolution, died at his home on West Bloomfield Street, at 7 p.m. Tuesday. His death came suddenly, while he was sitting in a chair at his home. General weakness of the heart, caused by other complications, was given as the cause for his demise.
He had been ill for several weeks, but apparently was getting better when the end came. He died a few minutes after his sisters in the house -- Miss Mary Langlois and Mrs. R. Martin -- heard him call for help.
Deceased was born in Ste. Genevieve, Missouri, Aug. 22, 1844. He moved from there with his parents (Jean/John and Sarah Stephenson Langlois) to Kaskaskia, Illinois, living there until he came here with his sisters 32 years ago. They lived for several years in a house on the banks of the Mississippi River, near St. Vincent's Academy, moving to their present home about 20 years ago.
Although a farmer for a number of years after coming to this city, Langlois was in the river service for many years, as was his brother, Capt. John Langlois. Both quit the river and retired a few years before his brother's death.
Only two survivors remain of the once large number of descendants of the family -- the two sisters, who will continue to make their home here. Mrs. Martin, whose husband died many years ago, is 80 years of age, and her maiden sister, Miss Mary, is 82. Both say that they have no close relatives that they know of in America.
The grandparents of the deceased came to America direct from France, where they were forced to flee when the French peasants upset the monarchial government in that country. They changed their name to Langlois from de Marier, and settled in New Madrid. They moved from there to Ste. Genevieve where all their children were born. (That conflicts with Census records and death certificates, which indicate Felix's siblings were born in Kaskaskia, Illinois. - Sharon)
Before their flight from France, both of (the) parents of the ancestors of the local family were beheaded at the same time the famous Marie Antoinette was led to the block. The silver of the family, carried by the women, was secreted in their undergarments, and the majority of it today is in the possession of the local family. All the silver bears the coat of arms of the de Marier family.
Funeral services were held at St. Mary's Church today by the Rev. Father Schlueter. Interment was in the Old Lorimier Cemetery.
Published in the Southeast Missourian on Monday, Dec. 17, 1934:
PASSES AWAY
AT HOSPITAL, MRS. ROSENA LANGLOIS MARTIN SUCCUMBS AT 93
OF AN OLD FAMILY
WHICH WAS ONCE CONSIDERED WEALTHIEST IN GIRARDEAU
Mrs. Rosena Langlois Martin, a descendant of the French nobility and a member of a family which was formerly one of the wealthiest in Cape Girardeau, died at St. Francis Hospital at 7 o'clock Saturday night and funeral services were held at St. Mary's Catholic Church today. The Rev. E.B. Schlattman, assistant pastor of the church, conducted the service. Burial was in Old Lorimier Cemetery, beside the grave of her brother, Felix Langlois.
A requiem Mass was said. Pallbearers were A.J. Jarosik, A.W. Zimmer Jr., John Robert, Frank Brockmeyer, Joe Warner and William Knaup.
Mrs. Martin and her sister, Miss Mary Langlois, went to the hospital six years ago (to live). Mrs. Martin has been bedfast all of that time but her sister, who was 103 years old Friday (Actually, Mary was 98 years old when her sister died. - Sharon), is up most of the time, although she is feeble. Since Mrs. Martin's death, Miss Langlois has been confined to her bed.
Came from Kaskaskia
The Langlois family came to Cape Girardeau immediately after the flood which swept away the town of Kaskakia, Illinois. The parents, Mr. and Mrs. John Langlois, who were wealthy landholders, built a comfortable frame residence on the site of the present Goddard Grocer Co. (Southwest corner of William and Main streets. - Sharon) Approximately 40 years ago, the Langlois home at the intersection of Bloomfield Street and (West End) Boulevard was built, and the family lived there until the two sisters, the only ones left, were taken to the hospital.
Mrs. Martin was one of five children (Some research says six. - Sharon). One of the brothers, Capt. John Langlois, was connected with the Anchor Line boats on the river. Although badly injured in a boat accident south of here, he recovered and continued with the line until it went out of business. He has been dead about 25 years.
Felix Langlois, another brother, has been dead 12 years. Miss Elizabeth Langlois, the youngest in the family, died first, about 35 years ago.
Husband killed by lightning
When Mrs. Martin had been married only a few years (to James E. Martin), her husband was killed by lightning. Their two children died in infancy. At that time she was living in Florida, but after her husband's death returned to the family home here.
The Langlois family owned a large amount of land in the vicinity and was considered wealthy. What is now known as Langlois Addition was part of their estate.
After the loss of their property, the two women were taken to the hospital, where they have been cared for by the nuns without remuneration. Prior to the funeral service, the body was at the Walther funeral home.
Published in the Southeast Missourian on Friday, April 3, 1936:
PASSES AT 99
MISS MARY LANGLOIS DIES AT HOSPITAL IN GIRARDEAU
Miss Mary Langlois, 99 years old, Cape Girardeau's oldest citizen and a descendant of the French nobility, died at 11:15 a.m. today at St. Francis Hospital, where she had resided since 1928. She had been ill about a month, suffering from infirmities of age, hospital officials said.
The body was removed to the Walther Funeral Home and a requiem Mass will be conducted at 8 o'clock Saturday morning at St. Mary's Catholic Church by the pastor, the Rev. H.F. Schuermann. Burial will be in Old Lorimier Cemetery where a sister, Mrs. Rosena Martin, who died Dec. 15, 1934, and a brother, Felix, are buried.
Born at Kaskaskia
Born at Kaskaskia, Illinois, Dec. 14, 1836, Miss Langlois was a daughter of Gene Langlois and Ella Stephenson, who came to this country from France at the dawn of the 19th century. The family came to Cape Girardeau in 1850 following the flood which swept away the town of Kaskaskia.
The family, then wealthy, erected a home on the present site of the Goddard Grocer Co., South Main Street and William Street. Later, 41 years ago, the family erected the large two-story frame dwelling at the southeast corner of the West End Boulevard-Bloomfield Street intersection. The family resided there until the two sisters, the only surviving members of the family, were taken to the hospital eight years ago.
Miss Langlois was a member of St. Mary's Catholic Church and active in it during her years of residence here. She lacked just the brief span of nine months reaching the century mark in age. She was the last surviving member of the family. The sister, Mrs. Martin, and two brothers, Felix and John, preceded her in death.
On Aug. 7, 1937, the Langlois house was almost destroyed by fire. The structure was described as being "the big two-story eight-room frame dwelling at the southeast corner of the West End Boulevard-Bloomfield Street intersection... The dwelling, once owned by the Laglois family, pioneers in Cape Girardeau, was a landmark."
At the time of the fire it was occupied by three families: Mr. and Mrs. Harlow Cotner and their 17 year old son; Mr. and Mrs. Philip Strack and four children, and Mrs. Theresa Erksteter and son, Martin. While the Stracks, who lived on the first floor, were able to save most of their household goods, the same can't be saved for the other two families.
The property was damaged "almost beyond repair." It was owned "by the defunct Sturdivant Bank."
Respond to this blog
Posting a comment requires a subscription.