- Scott County's county seat, 1971 (11/9/21)
- Lucky James Barks becomes mayor of Cape Girardeau (11/2/21)1
- Otto Dingeldein's contributions to the arts (10/26/21)1
- Dr. Hope builds a house (10/19/21)
- Remember when newspapers had carrier boys? (10/12/21)1
- More on buses serving Cape Girardeau (10/5/21)2
- Bus transportation in 1946 (9/28/21)1
Jackson, Cape County's county seat, 1971
As promised in last week's blog, today I bring you Stephen Robertson's take on the 1971 version of Jackson, Cape Girardeau County's county seat.
At the end of the blog, you will find a number of photographs Stephen took in Jackson in October 1971, but weren't published. Included are three shots of a cherubic, unidentified child. If you know who it is, please let us know!
Published Oct. 16, 1971, in the Southeast Missourian:
This view to the south from the steps of the Cape County Courthouse shows the courtyard fountain and a part of Jackson's business district in the background. (Stephen Robertson ~ Southeast Missourian archive)
JACKSON: EYE ON INDUSTRY
By STEPHEN ROBERTSON
Missourian photographer-writer
(Twentieth in a series)
Jackson, county seat of Cape County, has a going thing. And a growing thing. The population here is 5,896, but it won't stay at that mark for long. Rapid growth and prosperity has always been a trait of this town since its founding in 1815. By 1818 the population was over 300.
A Four-Star community, Jackson is well on its way to earning the fifth star which would place it among 23 other cities across the nation which meet certain high standards. For example, Jacks0n has had in operation for some time a secondary sewage treatment plant, which means that partially-treated sewage which most cities pour into our rivers is given additional treatment at Jackson to clean it up. The people here were tired of seeing their environment needlessly polluted and so with a bond issue they did sometime ago what all cities should be doing now.
As Harry Kollman, Jackson city administrator, says, "We haven't been sitting on our hands here. We have a very diversified and broad economic base. Our assessed valuation within the city limits is $9 million."
Jim Frentzel of Jackson keeps a watchful eye on the row of seamless knitting machines turning out those delicate ladies garments at the Jackson hosiery mill. About 300 workers are employed here. (Stephen Robertson ~ Southeast Missourian archive)
Jackson is a city which keeps a watchful eye on industrial opportunities. The city fathers know that job availability can spell the success or failure of a community, and so they actively do whatever they can to encourage interested firms to visit the area and city. Presently there are industries involved in the production of tools, shoes, hosiery, pottery, soda, handles, coat hangers, masonry and building products.
Organizations which aim to advance the town include Rotary, Optimists, Jaycees, Community Betterment Association and the Chamber of Commerce. Jackson boasts a swimming pool and a fine city park which has received praise from the State Recreation Department.
No town can be perfect, and it seems that Jackson's biggest problem is its lack of doctors. City planners also cited a need for annexation of additional territory, but they are quick to point out that it is not for tax purposes. Administrators feel there is a lack of organization and zoning control in the outlying county areas and that annexation could correct much of the situation. In addition, annexation would facilitate the construction of a 100-acre lake in the northeast area for recreational purposes.
The possession of the county seat adds much to the importance of the town. The courthouse occupies a commanding site in the center of the public square. Erected in 1908, it is a well-constructed and commodious building.
It's prime apple harvest time in Southeast Missouri, and Pioneer Orchards, presently celebrating its 50th anniversary, has a fine selection of the juicy fruit. (Stephen Robertson ~ Southeast Missourian archive)
Jackson claims to have been the home of the first newspaper published in Southeast Missouri, and the second paper published outside of St. Louis. The Missouri Herald was published in 1819 in Jackson by T.E. Strange. The paper changed hands many times, and its names changed just as often, but it was the beginning of a needed service in the area.
If progressive cities are the product of good planning, then Jackson must have good planners. In an age when rising costs and mismanagement of funds seem to be (in) vogue, it is good to hear about a town lowering its tax rate. Jackson's 1960 tax rate was $1.90. In 1970 it was $1.70. That's management!
