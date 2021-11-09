- Lucky James Barks becomes mayor of Cape Girardeau (11/2/21)1
Scott County's county seat, 1971
This week's blog as well as next week's will dip into that treasure trove of features penned by Missourian writer-photographer Stephen Robertson in the early 1970s, featuring area towns.
The articles customarily give a brief history of the towns and an overview of current conditions. And being a professional photographer, Steve usually shot more than just the two or three images published in the Missourian. Several unpublished photos are at the bottom of this blog.
Today's offering examines the county seat of Scott County: Benton, Missouri. Next week's blog does the same for Jackson, the county seat of Cape Girardeau County.
Published Sept. 11, 1971, in the Southeast Missourian:
"I don't blame the young people today for wearing their hair long," says Dickie Taylor, photographed through he screened window of his barber shop where he has been doing business 27 years. "They have a right to wear their hair anyway they please." (Stephen Robertson ~ Southeast Missourian archive)
COURTHOUSE BENTON HUB
By Stephen Robertson
Missourian writer-photographer
(Fifteenth in a series)
A tree-lined, quiet community of 640 nestles atop a hill midway between Sikeston and Cape Girardeau in Scott County. A visitor's first impression is that this is a nice town, a peaceful town. It is a picturesque town. Ample, well-maintained houses stand along the tree-shaded streets. The 111-year-old community has the atmosphere of hospitality.
This is Benton, the county seat of Scott County. Benton makes the most of being a county seat. In fact, the courthouse seems to be the only "industry" here. It provides jobs for many people, brings visitors and is literally the hub of the town.
The magnificent building was ordered built in 1913 on property donated by William and Nancy Meyers. The present building is the fifth courthouse constructed on the site.
A time capsule to be opened in 2060 stands in the courtyard of the magnificent Scott County Courthouse in Benton. (Stephen Robertson ~ Southeast Missourian archive)
The first courthouse was a small log building erected on the public square at Benton soon after the town was laid out in 1822. About 1844 the log courthouse was torn down and a brick building was erected in its place. It was so poorly constructed that in a few years it became unsafe and was replaced by a frame building. By an act of legislature the county seat was moved to Commerce in 1864. A vote in 1878 brought the county seat back to Benton and a fourth building was constructed at a cost of $11,000.
Benton is also the home of the Scott County Health Center, under the direction of Dr. Thelma Buckthorpe. The center is staffed by seven trained professionals whose preventative medicine program provides a complete range of services in the medical and environmental health fields. The tax-supported service provides a well-baby clinic, a family planning program, tuberculosis medication and treatment of venereal disease. In addition, the usual vaccinations, blood tests and checkups are provided.
The Benton branch of the Regional Riverside Library occupies a brick building near the center of town. Here, an estimated 5,000 volumes are available to taxpayers in Perry, Cape and Scott counties. There is reading material suitable for anyone from a toddler to an adult. The library is open from 1 to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and on Saturday mornings.
Mrs. Lester Miller, librarian at the Riverside Regional Library in Benton Missouri, keeps watch over the 5,000 volumes utilized by patrons from Cape, Scott and Perry counties. (Steve Robertson ~ Southeast Missourian archive)
A half mile to the north of town is Felker Park, a state-maintained area popular with many people who enjoy picnics and cookouts in the open. The spacious grounds afford plenty of room for games.
Four churches serve the interests of the community. Two of them -- the Catholic and Methodist -- have been rebuilt after burning in 1940 and 1951, respectively. The Baptist and Unity Baptist churches have not been here as long but both have large congregations.
Benton has enjoyed a steady growth in spite of its lack of industry. Its location between Sikeston and Cape Girardeau gives its workers a choice of direction that no other town provides.
Here are a few other Benton photographs taken in September 1971 by Stephen Robertson.
