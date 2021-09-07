- Close call for Girardean (8/31/21)
Six women made Cape County history in 1946
Included in the group in the above photo, made Tuesday, July 23, 1946, at Common Pleas Courthouse, are the first women called to jury service in Cape County. In the front row, from the left, are Sheriff H.K. Sewing, J.B. Griffaw, Edwin Nagel, Paul Stueve, Judge J. Henry Caruthers, Mrs. Lillian Borchelt, Mrs. Glenn Surface, Rose Kuehle, Mrs. R.R. Schade and Irene Siebert, the latter a deputy sheriff; second row, Linus Grebe, G.H. Scott, L.J. Stewart, Fred McDowell and Mrs. LaFern Fox; back row, Emory Mayfield, Rudolph Key, Leo G. Reisenbichler, Leo W. Schaper and Alvin Dickman. (G.D. Fronabarger ~ Southeast Missourian archive)
Frequently, I receive phone calls and emails concerning items that appear in the daily "Out of the Past" column. This happened again in July, when I was contacted by a gentleman who spotted his mother's name on a list of the first six women who served on a jury in Cape Girardeau County.
The year was 1946 and, because of changes instituted by a new Missouri Constitution, women were allowed to serve on juries for the first time in history... if they wished to do so. A June 10 article in the Southeast Missourian outlined the process the county would follow in gathering the names of women willing to serve: "The following plan will be used by the (County) Court: In the county papers Thursday there will be a form to be filled out by all women of the county who wish to serve and who are eligible to serve. The forms are to be returned to the County Court filled out as to township, street or rural, and city address. The names will be placed in the jury box lists and will be available for future jury service and from time to time will be drawn for use to the jury lists."
The article continued, "To be eligible for the jury a woman must meet the same requirements as men, be the ages of 21 to 65, sober and intelligent. To serve on the jury of Cape County on criminal cases a jurist must believe in capital punishment. No woman's names will be placed on the list other than those returning the form as a willingness to serve must be made."
Published June 13, 1946, in the Southeast Missourian:
A June 12 article quoted a number of area women who supported their new "right."
Mrs. C.E. Stiver: "I think every woman, as an American citizen has a duty to serve on the jury. Since women have been fighting for equal rights under the law, they have no right to refuse. For many years women were chattels under the law, with no property rights or right to sue or be sued. Since we now do have equal rights, then we must exercise our citizenship. I will serve on a jury if called."
Mrs. Walter H. Timm: "I should like to serve, and am in favor of women serving on juries, but at the present time I will not submit my name. I may be away for the summer. The League of Women Voters endorsed the idea of women taking their place and accepting the responsibility of shouldering our government."
Mrs. H.B. Newman: "Jury service for women is not new to me; we've (had) it in my native Iowa for years. I feel as though it's just one of the obligations as a citizen and when called upon for it one should serve."
Mrs. C.P. Harris: "While most women are pretty busy and they won't particularly desire jury service, I believe it is an obligation that most of them will realize it is a citizen's responsibility. I don't believe any of us will be eager to serve on a jury, but will be ready to our part when summoned."
Mrs. P.J. Greer: "I believe it is only right that women should be able to serve on a jury. If a woman is left a widow, she has to assume the family responsibilities of a man, and does so in many walks of life, so I believe she can give just as good jury service as a man."
Mrs. C.L. Harrison: "This is a give and take world. I believe jury service is a responsibility that women should accept. We should give as well as take."
Mrs. Champ Green: "First of all I believe a woman's place is in the home. With the men back there will be plenty of them to serve on a jury. However, I can see two sides of the question and women should have a voice in public affairs. However, I still believe a woman's first obligation is at home."
Mrs. R.B. Potashnick: "I don't believe that most women will particularly desire to serve on a jury, but I feel that it is an obligation of a citizen that most women will feel they must fill."
Mrs. Weldon Nussbaum: "I believe jury service to be a sacred duty. It will involve intelligence and spiritual guidance, and will be an achievement for women. It will be hard for us, but it will help build our characters. We are naturally a little more sentimental than men, but jury duty will be an obligation we must accept."
Rose Lloyd Crigler: "I feel that if women are going to want equal rights in salaries and so forth with men, they should be willing to share equal responsibility with men and should exercise the right to serve on juries. I think I will sign the form."
Mrs. B.F. Dormeyer: "I don't intend to serve. I feel I wouldn't be free to leave my family. However, I believe those who are free to serve should feel it their duty. It is not only a privilege, but a duty of women to serve."
That article went on to say that of the women surveyed by the newspaper, only one said she was unwilling to serve.
On July 8, 1946, the Missourian reported that six women's names had been drawn for a pool of 48 jurors and alternatives to serve on the July term of Common Pleas Court. Those women jurors were Mrs. R.R. Schade of Cape Girardeau, Mrs. Ruby Kuehle of Hubble Township, Mrs. Lillian C. Borchelt of Randol Township and Mrs. Glenn Surface of Whitewater Township. The alternatives were Mrs. LaFern Fox of Jackson and Mrs. Arthur J. Schrader.
The story also noted that only 27 women from the county had volunteered for jury service.
Here are several articles published in the Missourian concerning that historic first in Cape Girardeau County.
Published July 11, 1946:
FIRST WOMAN ON JURY CASE JULY 23
Common Pleas Court may not be the first Missouri court to have women in the jury box -- Osceola beat us to it yesterday when a woman took her place among the men -- but it will at least be among the very first.
Judge J. Henry Caruthers said today that the first jury with women as members will be empaneled on July 23, the day following opening of the July term.
To split a hair, it might be possible that the local court will be the first to have women sitting n a regularly scheduled jury. In the Osceola instance, Mrs. Toby Edwards took her place after six farmers were excused and her name came up in a special drawing. Five others were stricken from the list.
Under the new Constitution and subsequent legislation, women can now serve on juries with men, the first time the practice has been allowed in Missouri. In accordance with the law, the County Court recently held its first mixed drawing, for jurors in the July term of Common Pleas Court, and came up with four women among the 12 to serve. Two other women were named alternates.
The women jurors selected for the July term are Mrs. R.R. Schade of Cape Girardeau, Mrs. Rose Kuehle of Hubble Township, Mrs. Lillian C. Borchelt of Randol Township and Mrs. Glenn Surface of Whitewater Township. Alternates are Mrs. LaFern Fox of Jackson and Mrs. Arthur J. Schrader of Cape Girardeau.
First case set
The first jury trial is set for the second day of the July term, which starts July 22 and involves a suit for real estate commission, with the lawyers being R.P. Smith and J. Grant Frye.
Judge Caruthers said that the only change involved in the jury will be retiring for deliberations to the more commodious law library just off the courtroom instead of the smaller consultation room used previously when men alone served.
The judge admitted that there might be some changes in the tactics of lawyers in the future to appeal to the feminine viewpoint and that attorneys may find it strange arguing cases with a mixed jury. One change, he was certain, would be the doing away with the phrase, "Gentlemen of the jury," used heretofore, probably in favor of "Members of the jury," or even "Ladies and gentlemen of the jury."
The Constitution gallantly nodded to the whims of women when it allowed them to change their minds at the last minute before being sworn in if they wish not to serve.
Published July 23, 1946:
FIRST WOMEN SERVE ON JURY IN CAPE COURT
THREE SELECTED TO SIT WITH NINE MEN IN COMMON PLEAS
Wheat threshing and hay making cut into the ranks of the petit jury in Common Pleas Court today when Cape County women were selected for the first time for jury service. However, a 12-person jury son was qualified, with three men and nine women making up the list.
The case had to do with a commission arrangement for real estate sale, J.C. Wylie being plaintiff and Mr. and Mrs. James P. Bearden, defendants.
Women placed on the jury were Mrs. R.R. Schade of Cape Girardeau, Mrs. LaFern Fox f Jackson and Mrs. Glenn Surface of near Millersville.
Nine men on jury
The nine men chosen were Leo W. Schaper, Alvin Dickman, Emory Mayfield, J.B. Griffaw, Edwin Nagel, Linus Grebe, L.J. Stewart, Fred McDowell, G.H. Scott.
Mrs. Rose Kuehle of near Whitewater, wife of William Kuehle, asked to be excused since she was needed to cook dinner at home -- with Mr. Kuehle and three other haymakers having a bleak outlook for the noon meal, to say nothing of supper, if she did not get off. Judge J. Henry Caruthers said she would be excused.
Paul Stueve reported the threshing was at his farm, and that he was needed to work and to boss the operations. Mr. Stueve admitted that the crew might get the job done in his absence, but he was needed to be there.
Leo P. Reisenbichler asked to be excused, being needed in a wheat threshing crew at his neighbor's farm. He and Mr. Stueve were excused.
One left off
There had been two absentees of the 18 persons called from which too pick the 12, but with the three excused the attorneys agreed to pick 12 from the jurors remaining.
The 14 qualified included another woman, Mrs. Lillian C. Borchelt of near Cape Girardeau, and her name was one of the two scratched off by lawyers.
Miss Irene Siebert, deputy to Sheriff H.K. Sewing, formally opened the day's court and called the names of the jurors. The jurors were asked to supply the court clerk, Miss Martha Smude, with their names, addresses, telephone numbers and mileage. Those not among the 12 were excused to Sept. 9.
Tells of new law
Judge Caruthers explained to the full jury panel that women since July 1, by action of Legislature, have been permitted to serve on Missouri juries. Now, he said, "citizens of the state and residents of the county" may qualify for jury service. Before the law said "male residents" could serve on juries.
The court explained that more than 400 perspective juror names are in a mounted cylinder at Jackson, from which the county clerk, looking the other way, draws names of jurors for each township for the County Court, on basis of population in the townships and in Cape Girardeau. Also he draws similarly the names of alternate jurors.
Judge Caruthers mentioned that the pay is not high, but that men and women are drafted to serve, and the Legislature could, if it desired, direct people to serve without pay. The court organization is complete when the jury is on hand, Judge Caruthers said.
Attorneys fr the case today were R.P. Smith for the plaintiff and J. Grant Frye and Gerald B. Rowan for the defendant.
Published July 24, 1946:
WOMEN ON JURY; FAILS TO AGREE
A Common Pleas Court jury, first in the county to include women members, sweltered through the hot portion of Tuesday but could not reach a verdict in a case involving $300 real estate sales commission, and failing to agree, and failing to agree, the jury had to be discharged by Judge J. Henry Caruthers. Three women were on the jury of 12.
One report was that at first the jury was divided equally, 6 to 6, in attempting to arrive at a verdict. At any rate the jury could not get nine members agreed. A civil case, decision by nine would have resulted in a verdict.
The plaintiff, W.C. Wylie of Cape Girardeau, asked $300 commission, contending he arranged the sale of a Cape Girardeau house for the defendants, Mr. and Mrs. James P. Bearden. The defendants contended the commission was not earned.
A futile afternoon
The jury, with the testimony starting in the forenoon, was given the case for deliberation a few minutes before the lunch hour. Then, after the noon meal, the jurors, in a hot courthouse, deliberated until nearly 4 o'clock, without reaching an agreement.
The members were Mrs. LaFern Cox, Mrs. Glenn Surface, Mrs. Ruben R. Schade, Leo W. Schaper, Alvin Dickman, Emory Mayfield, J.B. Griffaw, Edwin Nagel, Linus Grebe, L.J. Stewart, Fred McDowell and G.H. Scott. Mrs. Schade was foreman.
Costs in connection with the case will hardly amount to the $300 sum involved, it was said. Fees for the sheriff and court clerk have not yet been figured. There were 17 jurors reporting for the day, and they were paid $3 per day. This item will amount to $51. However, aide from $12 for the jury assessed as costs in the specific case, to be paid by litigants, jury expenses are borne by the county.
