From the Morgue
The Southeast Missourian's resident historian Sharon K. Sanders blogs about interesting pieces of local history pulled from the newspaper's morgue -- the place where our old editions are kept.
Myrtle Sheppard's world
Posted Monday, February 15, 2021, at 2:48 PM
In the early 1970s the Southeast Missourian published a series of weekly feature articles written by staff reporter Sally Wright Brown, now Sally Owen. The series was called "A woman's world," and featured interviews with area women, some prominent, some not so prominent.
On March 4, 1971, "A woman's world" featured Myrtle Bronson Sheppard, a longtime school teacher, advocate for the elderly and author.
