Tips for Avoiding Accidents in a Theme Park
It wouldn’t be summer without going on a roller-coaster ride or taking a spin on a Ferris wheel. Unfortunately, accidents can happen when enjoying activities like this. Emergency rooms across the country see injuries linked to theme parks that are largely preventable. The following safety tips can help you to avoid accidents.
Follow the rules
Statistically, theme parks are safe destinations and most of them have their own rules. It’s important to follow the rules and explain to your children why they are important. Ignoring the rules about age and height requirements for rides could result in unnecessary injuries.
Don’t try to game the system and persuade an operator that your kid is so close to the right age or height that it won’t matter. Note any other ride restrictions such as back and neck problems or heart issues. Skip certain rides if you want to be safe rather than sorry. Listen to attendants when they tell you to remain seated with your limbs inside a vehicle.
Dress appropriately
It is easy for loose clothing to get caught on ride equipment and cause choking and other issues. Rather avoid baggy clothing. Flip flops can also get caught in equipment and it is better to wear closed shoes. Check that laces on shoes aren’t loose as they could also get caught and cause accidents.
Don’t force your kids to ride
Forcing a terrified kid to ride a roller coaster isn’t smart or safe. You may think pushing your kids will help them to overcome their fears but if they aren’t emotionally ready, it’s a mistake. Your kid may panic on the ride and this could lead to an injury. You need to listen to your kids and encourage them to take the rides they are ready for.
Take special precautions with water rides
If you go to a water park, you need to take extra precautions. Objectively assess your kids’ swimming skills. Plan which attractions, slides and water features you will visit.
Check that the park has life jackets and bring your own if you think they won’t meet your needs. Insist that your younger kids wear life jackets at all times because when a pool is packed to the gills, it is almost impossible to keep your eyes on them at all times. Water always adds to unpredictability and even if there are well-trained lifeguards, accidents can happen.
Stay connected
Have an action plan in place if you and your kids are separated in the park. Identify an employee in uniform so kids know who they can safely approach. Younger kids may not be able to remember your cell phone number so it helps if you put some kind of identifying information on them.
Even if you have older kids, it is important to check in with them often. You could identify a physical location where you could meet up because their cell phones could easily drain making cell phone check-ins impossible.
If you see something, speak up
Are park employees exhibiting unsafe behavior, such as talking on a phone or seeming distracted? It helps if you tell your kids ahead of time what to do if they are aware that something doesn’t seem right. They shouldn’t worry about upsetting someone by speaking up. If a ride’s harness isn’t fastened properly, they need to know that speaking up about it could prevent a serious accident.
If your kid has suffered an injury as a result of an incident at a theme park, you may be looking for “attorneys near me”. A search of the website USAttorneys.com will give you access to experienced personal injury attorneys in your area.
