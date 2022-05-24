Importance of Roofing in Todays Ever-Changing Weather Conditions

- Why do Happy and Romantic Relationships Need Space? (5/24/22)
Importance of Roofing in Todays Ever-Changing Weather Conditions
Changing weather conditions mean we are experiencing more rain, longer droughts, more powerful storms and extreme weather events. This is having an effect in many different areas of life. It is affecting homeowners and businesses, including roofing companies.
Roofing systems are built with life expectancies that range from 20 years to even 70 years, depending upon materials, installation and weather conditions. Roofing design, construction methods and materials today have to meet the challenge of withstanding a greater range of weather conditions.
Effect of weather changes on roofs
Areas that don’t normally get snow are likely to have more frequent snowfalls. Some dry areas will get drier and some dry areas will get wetter. More heavy rains and storms will lead to more leaks at roof/wall connections. Extreme heat can also damage roofs because it can cause certain roofing materials to deteriorate rapidly.
The Roofing Center has been operating in Montana for over 35 years and provides the highest quality of roofing products at the best prices possible. Its metal roofing has the best warranty in the business and its experienced Montana roofing contractors give customers excellent service. They can offer guidance to homeowners who are unsure about how to improve their roofs.
A greater demand for quality roofing materials
Roofs with a short lifespan due to the use of low-cost materials need to be replaced frequently and they can’t be reused or recycled. There’s a need to make changes in the use of roofing materials.
Homeowners are demanding more energy-efficient materials that offer environmental benefits. They are also placing more importance on using locally sourced construction materials to reduce the environmental impact of transportation.
Roofs are constructed to cope with rain, thunderstorms, winds, snow and hail but although most of them provide protection from these conditions, certain roofing materials have an advantage over others.
Metal and asphalt shingle roofs
Metal roofs are very strong and durable. They contain reflective materials which reflect heat. When metal roofing is constructed properly, it can withstand heavy gusts of winds and won’t rust or fracture. The initial cost may be higher than some other materials but it is low maintenance.
Asphalt shingle roofs can withstand harsh winter conditions and help with insulation. They help preserve heat in the home and reduce energy costs. They are installed on more than 80 percent of new homes because they’re affordable (averaging $70 to $150 per square) and come with warranties of up to 25 years.
A need for new construction methods
Roofing companies are looking at innovative construction techniques and construction methods that can reduce the life cycle cost of buildings.
One of the innovations is cool roof constructions that come in many different shapes and sizes - from durable membranes for flat roofs to paint coatings. The idea is that the reflective surface of the roof deflects most of the sun’s rays and keeps a home cool. Regularly cleaning a cool roof is essential as a film of dirt can reduce its effectiveness.
Regular maintenance is more important than ever
The home maintenance routines homeowners follow currently may not be sufficient to address the effects of changing weather conditions. With more frequent freezing and thawing, older roofs can suffer damage. If a roof has to hold snow and it rains, this significantly increases the weight the roof must hold, which can cause various roof problems, including leaks. Heavy winds can damage roof shingles and gutter systems.
Homeowners may need some help to determine how they can improve the resistance of their roofs so they will stay safe as the weather continues to change in unpredictable ways.
