The Most Healthy Lunch Options for Your Office Catering
Office catering is a great idea to promote employee welfare and foster bonding in the workplace for enhanced productivity. Coming together over a communal meal helps colleagues to mingle and extend the connection to team collaboration.
However, care must be taken to ensure the catering program only provides healthy foods for the wellbeing of the employees. Engage a catering service provider that can access a wide menu variety of healthy foods to excite your employees’ palates. Here are some select healthy lunch options to consider.
Hearty traditional meals
CaterCow’s deliciously hearty traditional meal options bring a healthy and satisfying touch to the office lunch program. Staff can choose from a serving of grilled shrimp with rice, cucumber, tomato, and red onion, or grilled chicken with rice, peppers, and onions, or roasted vegetables with rice. Additional options include steak tip served with rice, or sliced turkey with rice, cucumber, tomato, and onion, or sliced roast beef with rice, cucumber, tomato, and onion.
Along with these orders are side servings that include a tray of Greek salad with cucumber, tomato, olives, pepperoncini, onion, and feta, enough for ten pax. Another option has a tray of vegan green garden side salad enough for ten servings.
Sample American comfort favorites
Another healthy classic selection from a variety of restaurants offers a delicious American comfort fare. You get a choice of Yankee doodle beef pot roast, or chicken with okra, or vegan mixed veggie paella. Additional options include healthy servings of sliced steak, beef stroganoff, and roasted chicken chunks with mushrooms.
Side servings include grilled veggies, roasted potatoes, a tray of vegan greenhouse salad, or a yogurt parfait with granola and fruit. For drinks, you can choose from a box of guava, mango, or passion fruit juice. A serving of seasonal mixed fruit completes the desert for a healthy meal overall.
Comfort lunch hot buffet
Opt for the classic hot comfort lunch buffet with something for everyone. In this fare, you get a spread of classic lasagna with beef, tomato, garlic, prosciutto, ricotta, and mozzarella, or boneless chicken breast masala in mushroom cream sauce. Salvadoran vegetables and tofu, egg noodles with cream, fresh Greek salad with feta on the side are part of the buffet ensemble.
Bottled water to go with the meal is a healthy choice but should you prefer something different, then some orange juice or hot chocolate will do just fine. Perhaps a serving of strawberries covered in chocolate should suffice for dessert.
Black bean burgers
Not everyone in the office loves meat and a provision must be allowed for their tastes. Vegan foods have plenty of options to choose from and still get tasty and satisfying meals. Burgers have gained a near-legend status among the all-time favorite foods and online office catering services know just where to get them for you.
Consider vegan burgers, especially the richly tasty and satisfying black bean burger. The black bean burgers are dense with nutrients with a nice salty taste and better served with a vegan spread instead of cheese. Besides, burgers are easier to handle in a busy office environment.
Jackfruit burrito
A jackfruit burrito is a tasty gluten-free, low-carb vegan meal that’s light but richly filling. Served with onions and sautéed peppers, it is healthy all the way and you won't worry about counting pounds. Citrus slaw and pepperjack cheese lift the flavors and dimple your chicks with pleasure.
Add to this a serving of orange-scented black beans to anchor your energy lifting needs and round off a highly nutritious meal. Your online catering service provider will know the right restaurants that prepare this vegan masterpiece the way your staff like it.
