Margaret Francis
In her blog, Margaret Francis writes about the job market, resume improvement, career advice and other topics. She grew up in Cape Girardeau and has lived here the last five years. She's a career counselor with a master's degree, a Career Management Practitioner certified by the Institute for Career Certification International and has been recognized as a National Certified Counselor (NCC) through the National Board for Certified Counselors.
Recent posts
Archives

Why Has Meta Concept Not Been Able to Appeal Much to Facebook Users

Posted Sunday, February 27, 2022, at 11:03 PM

Ever since Facebook has rebranded to Meta, Mark Zuckerberg has been in deep waters consisting of legal disputes and massive revenue loss. This clearly depicts a core problem amongst Facebook users losing interest in the platform. There are various reasons why Meta is not appealing that much to Facebook users. Here are the most common and problematic amongst former users that have left this platform.

Facebook has reached ex-growth

For almost 18 years, Facebook has been consistently developing and evolving for the better. Some of the best developments of social media were pioneered by this platform contributing to a steady annual incline in users. Sadly, Facebook has reached the ex-growth stage where nothing can save this platform’s appeal.

Even the new Meta rebrand will not prevent users from looking into Facebook alternatives 2022 has to offer. Newer platforms like Retalk that are still developing might have better prospects than Facebook. Although this social media platform was once an internet sensation, it gradually lost users, reflecting a deep consumer distrust and disinterest.

Apple’s latest update made a dent in stock price

Shareholders are also losing confidence in the ability of Meta’s revenue generation and are selling their holdings. The culprit, in this case, is the latest update Apple released that allows users to disable app tracking easily.

Most Apple users disabled this feature, with the byproduct being Facebook not being able to personalize ads for those who chose not to be tracked digitally. Although this feature was always there, it was not as common until Apple software engineers developed a popup prompt asking users if they allow apps to track their activity. This development led shareholders and users to lose interest in Meta’s social media platform, Facebook.

Meta’s expansion prospects seem bleak

When the company Facebook rebranded to Meta, it had some development prospects mostly leaning towards the Metaverse. Although the Metaverse could be a gamechanger for the social media sphere and even eCommerce, Meta does not seem like a good fit. The Metaverse involves NFT trading and other features that run on blockchain technology.

The blockchain’s design is decentralized, and on the other hand, Meta’s prospects seem a bit centralized. As a result, Facebook users are losing interest in this company and are jumping off the ship. Some users think Meta is transforming to a brand they did not buy into at first and are subsequently losing interest.

Heightened scrutiny of Meta

Facebook’s rebranding to Meta also kicked a can of worms with congress and uncovered more repressed legal concerns over Facebook. For example, there is a particular agenda called the “ Facebook files” uncovering some criminal activities catalyzed by this platform.

These matters were ongoing for a long time but they were repressed and only got more scrutiny once the rebranding was announced. Some of the criminal activities reported on this platform include human trafficking and even the sale of drugs. Facebook lost its appeal to conscious users of this platform as soon as this news started surfacing and circulating.

TikTok is highly competitive

TikTok is a long-standing foe of Facebook since it revolutionized the concept of sharing visual media on a mobile app. Although Facebook allowed users to post videos and images, the app was a bit tame. Whereas TikTok revolutionized the game from the core by offering endless scrolling, short-form video posting, and other great features on its platform.

Facebook started replicating this and drew more users because of this feature. However, the replica was not as good as the original, and as a result, users are jumping ship to TikTok. With the dark cloud looming over Facebook, TikTok has reached more than 1 billion users.

