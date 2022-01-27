- Achieving Operational Excellence in IT and ITES Sector (1/27/22)
Ways to Build the Perfect Talent Pool to Enhance Your Company Growth
A big problem facing companies nowadays is building talent pools to draw from to fill the different kinds of positions they have available. While building large talent pools is a hard task finding, ways to get access to talent that will enhance company growth is even harder.
The good news is that acquiring high-quality talent pools is very achievable. The perfect candidates most of the time are people within your reach. Read on to find out where to look for them.
Promote internal talent
To build a talent pool that will enhance your company’s growth, the first place you should look at is your existing talent pool. Considering your current talent pool also means assessing the capabilities of people in roles different from vacant ones and being willing to offer training.
A great program you could offer current employees is Lean Six Sigma training from 6Sigma that’ll teach them managerial skills and how to work efficiently. 6Sigma’s president Peter Peterka also has over twenty years of experience using Lean Six Sigma methodologies so this course will offer real-world solutions regardless of your sector.
Don’t rule out past applicants
Past applicants are a valuable resource in building robust talent pools. That’s because when you consider that out of 10 people you interviewed, at least three or four could perform as well as the person you hired. Also, even though these people could be working elsewhere, currently, they are building valuable skills and gaining experience at their current jobs.
Another reason that makes past applicants, especially those who made it to the interviews, crucial to enhancing growth is that they have an idea of how your company works. A lot of time and resources were spent to get them to the stage. Your recruiters also saw potential in these applicants that can be beneficial to the business.
Invest in future talent
Most businesses source talent because they need a position filled immediately or in a shorter time. This makes them lose access to applicants who can fill roles the company will have available later on or interested people who aren’t ready for open positions yet.
Keeping in touch with these people will make it easier for your company to keep growing seamlessly, as adjusting to new business demands will be easy. Allowing interested candidates the time to get experience or more education will make your company attractive to job seekers. They will know that your doors are always open and that’ll make your talent pool huge.
Form a community
Forming a community can keep people interested even if they aren't ready to apply for a position but hope to reach out in the future. To give you an idea of how huge this talent pool can be, consider how many students are studying for positions you have or might have in the future.
Keeping this demographic of interested people in the loop via your community can help them know what will be expected from them and what to expect from you. Using this information can help them prepare for your workplace in advance, which will result in a higher-quality talent pool to choose from.
Maximize social media reach
Social media can do wonders at making customers aware of your brand as it can with attracting potential employees to your company. When reaching out to potential recruits, you can do better by sticking to social media platforms centered on professional topics like LinkedIn.
General social media platforms like Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram can open up entirely new talent pools for you that may not yet be on professional-topic-based platforms. However, using social media to widen your talent pool will still need you to curate your content but you will have to ensure that it’s engaging.
