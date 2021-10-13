*Menu
Margaret Francis
In her blog, Margaret Francis writes about the job market, resume improvement, career advice and other topics. She grew up in Cape Girardeau and has lived here the last five years. She's a career counselor with a master's degree, a Career Management Practitioner certified by the Institute for Career Certification International and has been recognized as a National Certified Counselor (NCC) through the National Board for Certified Counselors.
Extending Your Home for the Perfect Work-From-Home Arrangement

Posted Wednesday, October 13, 2021, at 10:30 AM

According to a recent report, extending the house to create space for a home office is a major reason many homeowners are planning to renovate or are already engaged in renovating their homes. The latest work from home trend is attracting more people away from their traditional offices into the more secluded home environment.

No matter how small or big a homeowner wants their office space to be, the project is largely labor and capital-intensive. Proper planning is required and the homeowner must engage different experts to make the project a success.

The location must be right

Your home office requires enough natural light during the day. It should also be easily accessible from the living room and be free from distractions by other family members or home gadgets like the TV and radio.

The backside of your house serves as the best spot for office location, although you may decide to add another floor if your space is limited. Consider how easy it will be to connect your office extension with amenities from the main house.

Design your office space with technology in mind

Your home office cannot operate without technology and you need gadgets like the latest computers, smartphones for work, the fastest internet connection, and communication equipment.

You also need technology that will make your office function to the maximum and this might call for smart devices like a smart lock, smart desk, CCTV, video doorbell, and Wi-Fi scanner. To connect every tech to a power source effectively, ensure you have enough sockets to avoid overloading.

Get the right paperwork

It might be illegal to extend your home without proper paperwork from the government authorities. Get a qualified architect to draw the extension plan for you and then present it before the relevant authorities for approval. Understand any restrictions that might be in place within your neighborhood and investigate if they might hinder your home office extension plan.

Make the roofing right; your home office is your most valuable room

Do not compromise the quality of your home office roof. Work with CoMo Exteriors because they are expert roofers with many years of roofing experience. The Columbia MO roofing experts specialize in various roofing options like metal roofing, flat roofing, shingles, and commercial roofing.

Your home office will be your most valuable space because that’s the place from which you will be doing all your business transactions. It will have valuable communication tools, work gadgets, and furniture.

You must protect your office space from being destroyed by elements such as rain, snow, wind, and sunlight. Choose the best roofing materials available in the market and let an expert roofer do the work.

Know what amenities will be required

Your office space will require various amenities like a toilet, a small office kitchen, high-quality chairs, tables, internet connection, and so on. Amenities like the kitchen and toilet will require expert plumbers in St Louis to help connect water with the main house and waste pipes with the main sewerage system.

Have a plan for the easiest way to connect every amenity with the main house so that the rest of your family members will not have to keep coming to the office and cause distractions. If it’s an internet connection, let it also be accessible from the main house.

Your budget might limit your ambitions

You deserve the best home office, but the money you have can limit you from getting the best. Before you start extending your home, do a budget and weigh it against the available cash. It will help you weigh on the options available for you, like postponing your plans, taking a loan, or going for cheaper alternatives that can fit within your budget.

