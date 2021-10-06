- The Long-Term Effects of PTSD in Children (10/5/21)
- Why Has There Been a Rise in Car Crash Cases in the Recent Past (10/3/21)
- How Spending More Time Online Burns a Hole in Your Pocket (9/24/21)
- How to Impress Your Employer and Get Promoted While Working Remotely (9/22/21)
- Trendiest Ways to Make Money in Your 20s (9/9/21)
- How Too Much Time Indoors is Making Kids Aggressive and Intolerant (8/29/21)
- Tax Filing Mistakes That Could Cost You Dearly (8/24/21)
Tips for Surviving on Minimum Wage
How can anyone survive on a minimum wage, and can there possibly be any tips on how to make the best of earning such a little? We all know how easily debt can spiral out of control, especially with those people who haven’t got a particularly good head for figures or budgeting. Sometimes circumstances beyond your control can cause havoc with your budget.
Don’t keep up with the Joneses
If your minimum wage salary is being eaten up by your large rental each month, a good tip is to swallow your pride and move to a cheaper place. If there are only two of you living in a 3-bedroom house, move to a 1-bedroom place. Many people have had to do that and it can save you a few hundred dollars each month.
It will free up money for you to spend on necessities. Don’t hold onto items of furniture and equipment that you no longer use. Sell your excess furniture or even give it away if you can’t sell it and it is standing in the way of you moving into a smaller, cheaper place. It can be both invigorating and liberating to be free of such a high rental and free of clutter.
Change your eating habits
When you’re battling along on a minimum wage, there are lots of things you can do to make your money go further. There is no need to eat the so-called best foods and pay a fortune for them. One tip is to know that some brands are equally nutritious but their simple packaging and their ‘store brand’ make them much cheaper?
There is nothing inferior about the food at all. Some innovative managers have taken it one step further and they make sure that some of their generic store brands even have organic options. It’s the ideal way to ensure you save some dollars and still remain healthy.
Get fit the cheap way
Many people like to say they go to the gym. Yes, a healthy lifestyle, especially with the pandemic, is most important but you don’t have to go to the gym. There is also pressure to look a certain way when you go and to have the right gym attire. There are plenty of affordable, sometimes better options for exercise that you don’t get to do in the gym.
Walking, running, swimming, hiking, and cycling, as well as lifting weights, won’t cost you a thing. If you don’t have a bicycle, then rule that activity out. If you find it difficult to get out, there are lots of free online workouts as well.
Get rid of some worrisome debt
The minimum wage in the United States is $7.25 per hour, with many politicians saying that it isn’t a living wage. Nonetheless, many Americans live on this. They have discovered how Cashlink can provide them with flexible financial products in their hour of need. When something unexpected occurs at home, where are you going to find the extra money to fix the problem?
Online payday loans can see you through a financial calamity. The process of getting fast cash involves a lender who sees fit to provide you with a short-term unsecured loan that can help you out of a tricky financial dilemma. The nice thing about a payday loan is that when money is desperately needed in an emergency, the banks may slam their doors in your face, but you’ve still got a chance with a reputable registered lender.
General tips for surviving a minimum wage
We’ve already suggested changing to supermarket brand foods which are equal in quality but just far more economical. Don’t pay extra just because of fancy packaging. Plan detailed meals to cut down your shopping to once a week instead of every 2nd day, and save petrol. It pays to make a list and to stick to it.
Shorten the time you spend in the shower each day, and in the summer, why not turn down the geyser’s thermostat a few degrees and save on heating costs? If you’re feeling utterly weighed down by debt and you just can’t see the light at the end of the tunnel even though you’ve tried all these tips, urgent financial help from reputable payday loan companies may be required.
Respond to this blog
Posting a comment requires a subscription.