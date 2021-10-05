- Why Has There Been a Rise in Car Crash Cases in the Recent Past (10/3/21)
The Long-Term Effects of PTSD in Children
Many children are exposed to traumatic events at some point in their lives and while they may experience distress following the event, many of them will return to a normal state of functioning. However, there are those that experience traumatic events and develop post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) as a result.
Any child can develop PTSD but if a child gets injured during a traumatic event or has prolonged exposure to trauma, this increases the risks. It is important for PTSD in children to be treated or it can have some serious long-term effects.
Symptoms of PTSD
- Children with PTSD may have problems with:
- Depression or anxiety
- Aggression and anger
- Difficulty trusting others
- Poor self-esteem
- Feelings of isolation
- Fear
- Self-destructive behavior
A child with PTSD may experience hyper-vigilance and always be seeking out warning signs of impending danger. They may experience intense fear, panic attacks and sleeplessness.
Family support can help to reduce the impact of trauma on a child. Parents can encourage a child to talk about his or her feelings. They can answer questions honestly and help to reassure a child. However, it is important to consider getting psychological help for children with PTSD because there can be serious long-term consequences if it is not treated. Top child psychologists have experience in treating PTSD in children and Child-Psych Org provides a directory to consult.
Intensity of symptoms
The intensity of PTSD symptoms is different for each patient but those who do not receive any guidance or treatment may find their symptoms becoming worse. They can last for years and disrupt their functioning on a daily basis. It is crucial to get treatment for PTSD to reduce the symptoms and improve their quality of life.
Just because symptoms may not appear straight after a traumatic event does not mean they won’t appear later. Sometimes it can take months or even years before they appear. When they are not treated, they can take a significant toll on someone’s life, including their health and relationships. Sufferers may start avoiding people, activities, conversations, and places that evoke their memory of the event.
Mental and emotional consequences
People with PTSD may struggle with extreme feelings of fear and anxiety. They may experience flashbacks and have recurring nightmares, which can set off intense physical reactions because they feel as though they are in danger.
They may have anger management issues and rely on harmful coping mechanisms like drugs or alcohol. They may feel guilt or shame, thinking that they’re to blame in some way for what happened. Emotional numbness and a loss of interest in activities they used to enjoy is also common.
Social consequences
Children’s attachment to caregivers helps them to learn to trust others and manage their emotions. When they experience events or circumstances that teach them they can’t rely on a caregiver, they may start believing that all adults are dangerous and the world becomes a very scary place to them.
This may make it difficult for them to establish relationships. They may alienate themselves from family and friends. Those who experienced childhood abuse will often battle with romantic relationships when they become adults.
Physical health consequences
Traumatic events can affect brain development in a child with lifelong consequences. The worse the experience, the more it can affect physical health. Some people who experience trauma in early childhood experience chronic pain. Depression, diabetes, asthma, heart disease and stroke are more common in PTSD sufferers. The prevalence of suicide is also much higher in adults who experienced trauma as a child.
