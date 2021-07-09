- Adding Text to the TikTok Videos in Simple Steps (7/2/21)
Five Best Anime to Watch for Beginners
When it comes to the world of anime, there are more shows than days of the year. For the newbie watcher who is looking to get into anime, the choices are overwhelming. It is not just because there is such a vast selection of anime, but because of different sub-genres. To make things a bit easier, we have compiled a list of the top 5 anime series to binge on.
Boruto
Boruto can be seen as the sequel to Naruto, but that does not mean that you have to sit through hours of filler episodes. The story revolves around the son of Naruto and how he tries to follow in his father's footsteps. Anime series are notorious for coloring in the story with hours of descriptive episodes.
These episodes are the filler episodes and do nothing to advance the main story or the canon. At https://www.nofilleranime.com/filler-guides/boruto/, you can get a comprehensive list that separates the canon from the filler episodes. Boruto is an excellent anime starter series because it has something for everyone. The story is well-written and the animation is second to none.
Death Note
A staple anime series for any anime fan has to be Death Note. This series makes it onto the list because it is actually one that has a beginning and an end. Death Note is a highly influential series that combines all the elements of anime and produces a thought-provoking and often morally conflicting story.
The story follows Yagami Light, a high school student who stumbles across a magical book that gives him the power over life and death. Any name that he writes in the book ends up dead, leading him to exact his own vigilante justice on those who he deems are guilty.
Attack on Titan
If graphic and violent scenes are your thing, then Attack on Titan was made for you. Many people consider it to be the Game of Thrones of anime. The series is intense and has a graphic plot that will make your skin crawl.
As far as post-apocalyptic stories go, Attack on Titan tops the charts. The story is set in a world where mankind hides behind a giant wall to protect themselves from the man-eating Titans. The series is filled with mystery and some of the most intense scenes in recent anime history, making it a perfect fit for the list.
One punch man
Generally, anime series are long and drawn out over multiple seasons. One punch man does not follow this narrative and is fairly short by anime standards. What started out as a web manga series soon evolved into something of a cult anime series.
The series follows Saitama, an ordinary man who trained his body to the extent that he could defeat any opponent with one punch. It is a satirical series that takes aim at the stereotypical hero and fighting genres.
Due to its comedic nature, it makes for some entertaining and light viewing. If you want to take a break from the serious stuff, then look no further than this gem.
Fullmetal Alchemist
2009 saw the birth of one of the greatest anime series of all time. Fullmetal Alchemist has a compelling story that will keep you glued to your screen for hours. The series follows two brothers who are on a quest to restore their bodies after an alchemy experiment went horribly wrong.
There are not many anime series that can compute with its Intensity, action scenes, character depth and emotion. This could be the anime series that gets you hooked for life.
