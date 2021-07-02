- What Are the Five Different Manners of Passing? (7/2/21)
Adding Text to the TikTok Videos in Simple Steps
Posting videos on TikTok is a great way to connect and interact with your audience. When you add text to your TikTok videos, you make your videos more engaging and inclusive.
Your text should be timely and relevant if you want to boost the performance of your posts and gain better results. It is easy to use your TikTok editor to add captions to make your story more relatable. Today, we will take you through the simple steps to follow.
Advantages of adding text to your TikTok videos
Many experts say a simple video is worth many words and has many facets like a diamond. Any time you post a video without text, your audience will be at liberty to interpret the meaning and application of your video based on their judgment.
You will have in mind a unique message that you want to pass to your audience the minute you create your TikTok video. If your role is a marketer or an influencer, your audience might interpret your video differently and it fails to achieve its purpose.
According to GetPixie, if the purpose of your TikTok video is to explain TikTok word meaning, your audience will understand the purpose better after you add text to it. You can pass your specific message to your audience by adding text to your TikTok video. There are several advantages you get when you add text to your TikTok videos.
Text enhances your message so that your audience understands the purpose of your video better. It will give your TikTok video extra weight to your storyline, meaning your video will look more real and credible.
The text also complements your TikTok video making your story complete. You will not leave your audience guessing what your story is all about because your text will explain the story behind the scene, purpose, and expectation.
Now let us go straight to the step-by-step guide of adding text to your TikTok video. The steps are very easy to learn and follow.
Step number 1
If you haven’t installed the TikTok app, install it from the play store and then open it. You can record your video by pressing the red record video button. Alternatively, you can go to your phone library and choose the video you want to post on TikTok.
Step number 2
Edit your video using the edit icon and once you are satisfied with the quality, check to the bottom left of your TikTok app for an icon with “Aa.” This is the text icon and just tap on it and begin to add your text.
Step number 3
Once you have added text relevant to your video, you are now free to edit your text as you wish. To add color to your text, tap any of the color dots and choose your preferred color. To choose your unique font, tap the name of the font you want and you can play with the fonts as you wish until you get your best.
Step number 4
You are now ready to align your text and this step is very simple. Check bar named alignment and tap on it. Align your text either to the right of your video, to the left, or center. Check the side that is best aligned with your video.
Step number 5
Your final step is to give your TikTok video final touches, which will be to set the duration of your text on the video using the sliding scale. You can also tap the “A” icon and select various styles and to highlight your text. Once done, tap the icon Done.
Drag the text to set it to the position you want it to appear on the video. Once more tap Done and you are ready to upload your video by tapping next.
