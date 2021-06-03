- Five Top Qualities to Look for in A Dating Profile (6/3/21)
How to Develop a Sharp Mind
Every day human beings exercise their thinking ability by making decisions and strategizing in different activities they undertake. Learning how to handle situations much better can be quite challenging since it involves serious mental exercise.
The results are well worth it because you acquire necessary skills such as problem-solving and thinking out of the box. So, what can make realizing this dream possible? Here is how to develop a sharp mind while also shedding off the geek label:
Figuring out puzzles
Puzzles are known mostly to be children’s games but that is not the entire truth. You can use puzzles to help yourself learn good problem-solving skills. Learning how to solve even the hardest puzzles teaches yourself some discipline to see things through.
Also, learning how to figure out puzzles helps you learn how to think out of the box and think pragmatically. Solving puzzles with high intensity from 100 pieces all the way to 1000 can benefit your mental and thinking capabilities. Figuring out puzzles also teaches you skills such as perseverance and mental fitness.
Using strategic games to develop a sharp mind
Strategic games that could include war and strategy games can help you cultivate skills needed to strategize and plan in tactical situations. Also, strategic games can help you figure out how to look at situations holistically instead of micromanaging. For example, chess can also have a similar effect.
Chess helps you figure out situations that could be tricky. The skills you learn can help you figure out problems holistically instead of making irrational and unfounded decisions. This will result in a much sharper mind that thinks about the next step when making decisions.
Learning how to play a musical instrument
Playing a musical instrument can help you develop a lot of cognitive and mental abilities. Learning how to play a musical instrument has been proved to rapidly improve child development. This carries on to when you are older as well. Learning how to handle a musical instrument can help with learning better coordination.
For example, learning how to play guitar can help you learn how to coordinate what you think with your fingers and hand. It also helps with developing quick reflexes, which are a part of a sharp brain.
Playing vocabulary building games
The beginning of training your brain to be sharp without seeming geeky is advancing your vocabulary. There are many different ways to advance one’s vocab, such as using crossword puzzles and so forth.
Another quite popular way to advance your vocabulary is learning the difference between certain words. You can form a cool game out of the content on Difference.guru site. With it, you can advance your vocabulary tremendously and portray confidence in your daily communication, both while speaking and writing.
You can learn even tiny differences, such as the difference between straw and hay. There are other tricks that can help with this and it is also a great pastime that builds strong traits such as forming diplomatic responses to hard or provoking questions.
Staying physically active
Being physically active contributes to better mental health. Staying physically active assists with making the brain more alert and thinking quickly. The brain easily fatigues when you are not as physically active. Taking a walk refreshes your brain and makes it easier to make good decisions.
Staying physically active can also help with sleeping well, which contributes to faster thinking. Therefore, consider taking a jog more frequently or HIIT workouts to improve your mental and cognitive thinking abilities.
