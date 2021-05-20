- How a Loving Person Makes Your Life Easier and Happier (5/19/21)
- Adventure Activities for Your Team after a Long and Tiring Project (5/17/21)
- Setting Up a Mini Music Studio for Kids at Home (5/10/21)
- What an Eye Test Can Reveal About Your Health (5/5/21)
- Ideas for People Who Love Action-Filled Outdoor Activities (4/26/21)
- What Helps the Japanese People to Remain Fit for Life (4/25/21)
- How to Prepare a Celebratory Funeral for a Non-Religious Person (4/21/21)
Great Marketing Ideas You Can Pick up from Sports
NBA earned 1.8 billion US dollars in sponsorship revenue alone during the last season. They amass the top sponsors with ease and provide them good profits. Their marketing strategy is worth following for many upcoming teams dreaming about making it big.
The NBA always faces heavy competition for top sponsors from MLF, NFL, Baseball, NASCAR, etc. They keep devising new strategies to lure sponsors by giving them the maximum profit. Here are five main strategies the NBA marketing team follows to tackle competition and grab the best deals.
Extensive content marketing
One of the main secrets to the NBA’s success is content marketing. NBA creates many engaging marketing content from contests, videos, find your similar NBA star gaming apps, etc. They rely heavily on ads and take immense effort to differentiate them from other typical sports ads. NBA is one brand that knows how to leverage the power of gripping content and extensively uses it.
Small brands can follow their example and start by advertising in the next local game. Sidelineinteractive.com creates an impressive basketball table to display your ads. Promote your brand logo, name, and best features using high-quality extra sturdy display boards.
NBA’s successful extensions
The NBA started to extend its reach to associated sports like creating WNBA for women and NWBA for disabled people. These extensions gave them more chances to advertise and use all their dominating ad platforms extensively.
Small sports brands should follow the NBA's penchant to find new ways to advertise themselves. They should also learn how to do it with great social responsibility benefiting various segments of society. Though most of their actions are purely marketing-based, their involvement provides a life-altering chance for certain players and a significant boost to specific sports segments.
Always in the limelight
NBA isn’t just about basketball and clever marketing as they give the fans an immense thrill. Each game is like a war, and the behind-the-scenes enmity, fun, and competition going on is worth watching too. There is no off-season for the NBA as their marketing team ensures the fans get something to stay engaged throughout the year.
NBA ensures their players, both old and current, are always in the limelight doing something positive. They make their older stars act in a movie, use the fanbase of sports influencers to promote young players and showcase the luxurious life of the players – everything to keep the brand in the limelight.
Building strong brand visibility
A brand should be famous among its fans and the general public to stay ahead of its competitors. While it’s only a specific category interested in NASCAR, the NBA is world-famous because they take immense measures to increase their visibility using every platform available. They had over 100,000 videos tagged NBA on Vine.
They have an official Facebook page that highly encourages fan submissions. They still rely on traditional advertising, from using billboards to jerseys. They count on television ads, newspaper and magazine advertisements and pay sports bloggers to cover their events. Every small sports club can follow their footstep of leveraging all the advertising platforms available.
Creating brand consciousness through diversity and social care
NBA marketing team asserts its dominance on a highly fragmented segment of sports. They try to build brand consciousness among their targeted customer base in three ways. They give importance to diversity, get involved in social causes, and merge their marketing efforts seamlessly with their socially responsible activities.
The players in the NBA come from diverse backgrounds and ethnicity. They tailor-make ads targeting various populations like Mexicans and Asians to promote their inclusive nature. Their marketing endeavors represent the social causes they support. They use specific color codes in all their marketing ads and promos, calling for autistic children’s help.
Respond to this blog
Posting a comment requires a subscription.