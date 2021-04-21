- Insurers are developing products for an America left out in the cold by the pandemic (4/19/21)
How to Prepare a Celebratory Funeral for a Non-Religious Person
Most people experience a lot of grief with losing a loved one. However, it can bring some comfort knowing that you gave them a burial they would be happy with. With a diverse range of clients, funeral homes have to tailor a burial to their client’s needs and religious beliefs to ensure the loved one gets the right send-off.
Immediate money for your send-off
When it comes to planning a non-religious funeral for the deceased, you may not have an idea of how to hold such a funeral outside the traditional way.
This is where InsuranceForFinalExpense.com can be helpful as they can show you where to look and get help with planning a humanist funeral. The right provider will guide you towards paying tribute to your loved one without any religious connotations.
Final expense insurance quotes can be given to you over the phone without pushy salesmen relentlessly trying to persuade you in a certain direction. In just 30 minutes, you can have a policy that caters specifically to non-religious burials or cremations.
The same-day-approval burial insurance carriers offer you cheap burial insurance, providing you with peace of mind that you or your loved ones can have the non-religious burial they want.
A funeral that represents the deceased’s life
There are no real guidelines in place for a non-religious funeral and the format of the burial or cremation is dictated by the wishes of the deceased or their family. Without traditions, an atheist burial ceremony can be personalized in any way.
Many people like to show videos of the person’s life and invite people to say something about how they remembered the person. Because the deceased wasn’t religious, those attending such a ceremony can expect a program at the ceremony that fitted the life of the person. You may even want to get a beautiful guestbook ready where people can share a brief message or photo of the deceased.
A celebrant can guide proceedings
With a non-religious burial, the question arises as to who will lead the ceremony. Most people like to look at a celebrant to officiate – a person from a non-clergy background.
Funeral directors usually have the name of celebrants up their sleeve and the celebrant who comes with references will ensure that the wishes of the family are carried out. The celebrant or even a family member will create an order of service that will celebrate the life of the deceased in the most appropriate way.
Substituting hymns
Hymns won’t be appropriate to sing at a non-religious burial ceremony, so the celebrant will ask the deceased’s family if they have any music requests for the ceremony.
Funerals can always be tailored to celebrate the life of the deceased, and the family may want to play a piece of music that the deceased particularly loved. There are many popular songs that are used at funerals. What about Frank Sinatra’s ‘My Way’ playing while everyone watches a video of the life of the person who is no longer there?
Everyone has a favorite piece of music that can be played at a funeral service, and it can be a tear-jerker or something more lighthearted.
Non-religious venues
People who want to choose a funeral service with no religious content will want to know where they can hold a funeral. There are a few places where a non-religious funeral ceremony can be held.
You can opt to hold it at a crematorium, at your home, in a garden or hotel. It is always a good idea to discuss your cultural or religious traditions with the funeral director and with family members to determine possible options. If covid-19 is still rife in your area, find out about virtual funeral services by means of online video streaming.
