DIY Projects to Improve Your Work-from-Home Life
Many more people are facing the reality of working from home today than ever before. For some, it has been difficult to create a routine and find a balance between work and home life.
If you’re going to work from home for the long haul, you may need to make some changes to make your life more organized, functional, inspiring and stress-reducing. Here are some DIY tips you can put into practice to improve your work-from-home life.
Create clever storage solutions
Storage is everything when you work from home and you want to stay organized. You can think about designing and making a desk that acts as a combination of work and storage space.
Creating storage for office clutter is another worthwhile project. For example, a well-organized bag or basket can hold office supplies, a planner and writing utensils. Beautiful rattan baskets in shelves can provide ample storage for your home office and this is a fairly easy DIY project.
Establish an indoor plant collection
Establishing an indoor plant collection near your workspace can provide you with natural greenery that lifts your spirits while working from home. Having plants around a desk can fuel your creativity and bring life into your workspace. Plants also absorb carbon dioxide, release oxygen and can filter out toxins and help freshen up the air. Just a small handful of houseplants can affect your productivity.
There is some evidence that plants can decrease nose and eye irritation, fatigue, and concentration problems. They can also reduce stress and absorb sound. By placing large, potted plants in corners, you can keep distracting noises to a minimum.
Remodel your basement
An obvious space to begin with DIY when you’re working from home is your workspace. If you know you’re likely to continue to work from home, you may want to turn a specific space, like your basement, into a dedicated workspace. This could make you more productive than sitting in a space in your home where you’re continuously distracted.
Getting basement remodeling right requires knowing how to take a dank, dark space and re-imagine it. If you need a Chicago remodeling company to help you convert your basement, HX Home Solutions can complete the job from start to finish. Once the basic work is done, you will have plenty of DIY projects left to do, such as creating suitable storage solutions.
Define your internal workspace
If you can’t afford to remodel a garage or basement, you can still create a lovely workspace within your home. An important factor to consider is natural light. Windows properly ventilate your indoor space, allow you to breathe in oxygen, and let in natural sunlight which gives you some vitamin D, improves your mood and offers other health benefits.
If you need to add some windows, they can improve the overall aesthetic appeal of your home and increase its value. Chicago window replacement company reviews can guide your choice of who to use if you don’t want to tackle this project yourself.
Turn a closet into a workspace
It is possible to turn a spare closet into a very organized home office. This can also be a perfect space for kids to do their homework at night. Converting a closet can offer much-needed workspace without having to use a whole room.
You will need bright lighting and will also have to add at least one electrical outlet. Spacious drawers in a desk and shelves can provide plenty of storage for office supplies, documents, books etc. and closing the closet doors hides any clutter.
