- Trending Veteran Self-Employment Ideas (3/27/21)
- 5 Things That Can Hinder Your Education Plans When You Have a Full-Time Job (3/23/21)
- Celebrations From Around the World You Can Enjoy with Friends (3/9/21)
- How to Introduce Your Friend Group to Your Traditions (3/9/21)
- How a Dogs Digestive System Signals Its Health Levels (3/8/21)
- Important Things to Plan Before Buying a Dog (3/1/21)
- How to Keep Yourself Safe (2/21/21)
Why Your Sales Team Needs to be Trained in Digital Marketing
Internet usage has greatly increased and this has influenced people’s buying behavior. Aligning sales and marketing can help your business to become better at closing deals. Digital media opportunity revolves around marketing, sales, and customer service.
Digital marketing should be an integral part of your marketing plan and there are specific ways of doing it. Let’s take a look at the importance of training the sales team on digital marketing.
To understand customer needs
In the digital world, the sales team needs to understand the customer journey and engage and convert potential buyers into real, long-lasting customers. Digital marketing should form part of your overall marketing plan where you can use offline mediums as well.
Consider a case where you want your sales personnel to increase sales in your hotel business. Leads could originate through Google search and then appear through a remarketing campaign. If the sales team understands how remarketing works, they can easily convert a prospect into a real customer.
Professional sales personnel training can help to improve the sales in your hotel business. Learn about online hotel sales training here at Jacaruso.com to understand how you can leverage digital training to boost revenue amid a global pandemic.
For personal branding and personal selling
Concepts such as modern selling and social selling are becoming popular among the sales team as they use social media to connect with their audience. Digital media plays a role in increasing the number of online followers and promoting sales.
For instance, if a salesperson goes through a prospect’s profile before contacting them, they can improve the quality of conversation and increase the chance of closing a deal.
Content focused on personal branding through blogs and social media channels is valuable to sales and professionals. When you train your sales team in digital marketing, it can help in increasing the leads and final conversions.
To meet lead generation goals
Apart from their primary accountability, the sales team can support the marketing team to achieve lead generation goals. For instance, by participating on Facebook, LinkedIn and Twitter can easily generate leads as they learn about the customer requirements.
Online digital marketing training enables the sales teams to work better on lead generation campaigns. They are taught things like how to respond to customer comments on social media, create effective social media profiles, and so on. The sales personnel can contribute to lead generation through Search Engine Optimization, content marketing, email marketing, and social media marketing.
For segmentation and personalization
Some subscribers open segmented emails and click on a call to action if the email is segmented. Segmentation minimizes email bounce rates and unsubscription rates and increases revenue. Sales teams can be trained on how to segment emails using demographics such as location, age, gender, and more.
Email subscribers want relevant messages that fit their interests. Understanding digital marketing, including personalization in email marketing, increases click-throughs and subsequently sales.
Personalization is based on data analysis and digital technology to generate personalized product offerings. The process requires special skills to enable the sales teams in conjunction with the marketing teams to engage with existing customers or prospective leads.
To provide feedback to the marketing team
Salespeople regularly interact with customers and therefore, they can confidently share customer insights. For instance, if salespeople give feedback regarding the quality of leads, this can increase the efficiency of marketing teams in generating relevant leads. If well-trained, the salespeople can track the sources of leads that could be received through walk-ins or inbound calls.
Salespeople can share feedback with marketing personnel to make the marketing content more valuable and relevant. Sales professionals should join digital marketing training to expand their profiles and become more efficient in their work.
Respond to this blog
Posting a comment requires a subscription.