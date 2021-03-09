- How to Introduce Your Friend Group to Your Traditions (3/9/21)
Celebrations From Around the World You Can Enjoy with Friends
College is the best place to mingle with friends from around the world without any inhibitions. Celebrating various famous festivals with college friends will help them learn about their culture, food, and lifestyle.
Besides, it is incredibly thrilling to try new spicy food, learn new languages, and try ethnic costumes of different continents all in one place. College celebrations can make this possible without much effort and create long-lasting memories to share with people back home.
Halloween dress-up celebration
Halloween is a well-known festival famous in the US, but not practiced in many other world countries. Dressing up for Halloween will be extra exciting if you make the multicultural students dress up like the most famous ghost or famous scary character in their country.
For example, the Indian students can dress up like the buffalo headed demon or ten-headed demon Ravana. Chinese students can dress up like a dragon, and Japanese students can dress up like the famous white snake.
Such college Halloween costumes will look unique and attract lots of appreciation for their look. Custumeforhalloween.net offers plenty of ideas for distinctive Halloween dress-ups which will leave everyone spellbound.
Unique Women’s Day party
College students can join together and bring together the hard-working women from various ethnicities to celebrate in a ceremony. It might be an African American woman canteen worker, Hispanic shopkeeper, or an Asian salon owner.
Discuss the hardworking women whose services you often avail in college life and give them a grand party, crown, flower bouquet and treat them to a lavish banquet.
Keep the party as a surprise and make them wear a sash saying “Ms. Best cleaner,” or “Ms. Best stylist in the world” or something similar. Celebrating Women's Day with real women who get little appreciation for their job is very fulfilling.
Chinese New Year
College Chinese new year celebrations often involve room cleaning and decoration with Chinese items, bursting firecrackers, Chinese cultural programs like dance and dragon shows, flying lanterns, and enjoying an elaborate Chinese feast. Some programs give spring festival couplets, and red envelopes with keepsakes as return gifts.
The banquet will have dumplings and rice balls combined with other famous Chinese items like noodles, Chinese soup, and orange chicken. Taking part in the grand Chinese New Year festivities, dressing up like them, and shopping for Chinese items like matching head decor for friends will make the college party memorable.
Colorful Holi
Holi is a traditional colorful festival celebrated in India to welcome the spring, and it involves throwing colors on each other, symbolizing the bloom of flowers. Celebrating Holi on a college campus is great fun as the rocking music, tasty food, and lots of color water-filled guns and powders unleash the college students’ wild side, making them enjoy it to the core.
Drench each other in colors from head to toe and ensure you dance like nobody's watching for Indian folk music. Try the traditional Indian Holi drink called “Bhang'' mixed with a mild dosage of cannabis to get a bit high and enjoy the grand holy feast filled with lots of milk-sweets, and spicy food.
Cherry Blossom Festival
The Cherry Blossom Festival, initially celebrated in Washington, is now famous in Georgia, Philadelphia, California, and many other places.
This festival is a perfect combination of traditional Japanese customs and the western adaptation of the same. Students of all ethnicities can participate in the festival, eating, drinking, and enjoying authentic Japanese music, food, and art.
College students can arrange picnics with friends to visit the cherry blossom blooming, which can be a very relaxing event. Enjoy and participate in the petal parades, visit the art exhibitions, grand opening and closing ceremonies with friends to experience Japanese artists’ excellent performance.
