How to Introduce Your Friend Group to Your Traditions
Introducing friends to your traditions and culture is always a matter of pride. There are fun ways to do it and enhance the reach of one’s own culture among foreigners. Interesting comparisons might occur during such situations leaving both parties surprised at certain similarities between totally different cultures.
Bringing home multicultural friend groups will help our own family open up to new possibilities in a very positive way. Do it so that it does not offend any culture and highlight the good points of your ethnicity.
Impress with dress
Most friends from different backgrounds want to try in a new country is the native dress. It is fun to dress like a foreigner during their festivities, wearing their traditional attire and trying to mingle.
Wear best friend costumes with your friends and take photographs with all the standard accessories. For example, Caribbean students visiting Japan can try the traditional Kimono, and Chinese students visiting India can try Sarees and grand lehenga with all the traditional ornaments.
Costumeforhalloween.net gives many funny ideas for best friend costumes to make at home easily. Ensure the outfits given to the friends are easy for them to wear and help them change into comfortable clothes later.
Introduce the festivities
Introducing the festivities, the customs related to them, and their meaning will leave the multicultural friends spellbound. For example, an Indian student visiting a Christmas party in the US will know only about Santa Claus and the Christmas tree.
Take them through other traditional Christmas customs like baking a gingerbread man, hanging stockings, and leaving milk and cookies in it for Santa. Explain how the Christmas tree ornaments are passed on for generations, advent wreath, making fruit pomanders, etc.
Likewise, the Indian students can explain to their foreign friends about the Rakhi festival, the sacred thread bond symbolizing brother-sister love, the gift-giving tradition, etc., when they visit India.
Discuss cultural similarities
Take the foreign friends to exciting places like temples with numerous sculptures and discuss the similarities between various cultures. For example, the South Indian temple shrines or “Gopuram” represent the Egyptian pyramid to a certain extent, and the north Indian shrines representing the church domes.
The folk tales and songs representing similar themes and certain cultural aspects like the father giving away the bride during the wedding ceremony is prevalent in many cultures.
Italians often use certain spices filled in a bag and tie it in front of the house to ward off evil eye and jealousy from others. The same habit exists in many Chinese homes and Indian dwellings in a more localized way.
Serve multicultural cuisine
Introduce the friends to the traditional food during their visit and explain how healthy it is and how it is suitable for the local lifestyle. Take them to the spice stores or usual grocery stores and show them the original food items. Serve them with both spicy and sweet delicacies to engage their taste buds and leave a long-lasting memory of your hospitality.
Know about their food preferences and try to serve global food like burgers, pizza, and French fries along with traditional food. They will have an option to fill themselves if they do not like the taste of the traditional food served.
Laugh together at the silly customs
There are lots of humorous concepts in tradition, and the foreign friends and their host can have light-hearted laughs discussing the silliness still prevalent in each culture.
For example, the bride is supposed to touch the groom’s feet in India’s marriage ceremony. Similarly, the Christian bride agrees to obey her husband always in Christian marriage traditions.
Talk about such outdated rules for fun and discuss the modern ways to replace them. Be open about certain flaws in each culture, like foreigners giving too much importance to the job, rather than family and Indians referring horoscopes for every occasion.
