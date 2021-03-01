- How to Keep Yourself Safe (2/21/21)
Important Things to Plan Before Buying a Dog
Getting a dog is a major decision and one you should not take lightly. The average lifespan of a dog is around 13 years. You need to be prepared for a lifetime of caring for your pet, just as you would a child.
There is a lot of planning that goes into bringing a dog into your home. The best place to start is to ask yourself if you really want a dog. The next step is to consider making the following plans before going ahead.
Your time
Getting a dog means taking on a major responsibility. Too many potential dog owners don’t consider the nitty-gritty of owning one beforehand. It is in your best interests to think about time. Do you have the time it takes to train a dog, help them get acquainted with their new home and to build a routine?
Naming your pup will take up the least time off all your puppy-related duties. With these 5 letter dog names and their meanings, your job is even easier. You can find that list and others just like it on ourfitpets.com, a site dedicated to providing the best information for caring for the new addition to your family.
Puppy-proof your home
Like babies and toddlers, puppies are curious and prone to destruction. They run around a lot so you’ll need to have as much control over where they venture as possible to prevent accidents or losing them. Before introducing them to new spaces, you might want to put them in a separate area.
Invest in a dog crate that is big enough for them to grow into. This will provide a designated space which you can use to keep them out of dangerous places. They can bolt right under your feet, so a crate is good for keeping them in your line of sight while you tend to things like cleaning around your home.
Pet insurance
Medical bills can be the most stressful part of getting a dog. You don’t want to be caught off-guard if anything does happen to your pet. When they get sick, you’ll want to give them the best care. Pet insurance can help relieve some of the financial burden associated with pet healthcare.
In the first 6 to 16 weeks of your dog’s life, they will need to get lots of vaccinations to prevent them from getting sick. After that, experts suggest taking them in for yearly check-ups. It’s best to find out which providers offer the best cover. You may want to find out what each provider does and does not cover, so you don’t get caught unawares.
Affordability
With pet insurance, vet bills, food and other essentials your pet needs, you might find yourself in an entirely different financial situation. Before you get a dog, you need to evaluate your finances. It’s a good idea to price some of the essential items beforehand, like food, bedding, kennels and the like.
As previously stated, puppies grow up and can live up to and over 13 years. As they get older, their health costs may increase. Unexpected illnesses, accidents, training, these things cost money. It’s important to establish your financial standing now before you consider getting a dog. You will need to maintain their lifestyle and yours for years to come.
Enough space
Puppies grow up fast. They might be cute and cuddly now, but they will be a totally different beast in a couple of months. Consider your space right now. Do some research on the types of breeds you’ll be able to accommodate and work from there. It’s no use getting a Great Dane if you live in a one-bedroom apartment on the third floor.
Make sure the breed of dog you get won’t outgrow your space within a few months. Your puppy will need space to run and play. But you’ll also need space to put their bedding, kennels or crates. If you have a smaller living area, consider how you can work around that. Your dog might need to go for more walks - can your schedule accommodate that?
