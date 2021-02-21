- Meeting a Medical Emergency Money Shortage When You are Jobless (2/17/21)
How to Keep Yourself Safe
Many people hear of stalking on a popular television show or the news. Unfortunately, it is a common occurrence in the United States. Unlike other crimes that are considered incidences, stalking is a behavior pattern that may seem non-criminal, although you should take it seriously.
Stalking can be frightening and traumatizing and therefore, you need to be safe. A stalker could be a co-worker, an acquaintance of any person you relate with closely. This article contains some practical suggestions on how you can keep yourself safe from a stalker.
Avoid traveling alone
If you like walking or jogging, find a friend or two to accompany you. If you are in a group, a stalker is unlikely to approach or follow you. If traveling alone is inevitable, try as much as possible to vary the routes to and from school, work, or grocery store.
By changing the routes, it becomes difficult for someone to trail you. However, you need to know that a stalker may use a GPS device to trail you via your mobile phone. It is, therefore, more advisable to find someone to accompany you wherever you go.
Identify some escape routes
Identifying an escape route is important if you are being stalked. In the worst-case scenario, you may need to find a quick way to get out of a dangerous zone or a building to find safety.
Plan different routes if the stalker is in the backyard, in front of your home, or enters your home completely. If you are near your workplace or school, you can use a different gate to get there.
Communicate with people you trust
If you feel unsafe, communicate with your loved ones for help. Your caring friends, co-workers, and family members may give you some valuable advice on what to do if you are being stalked. If you are feeling a little scared, they can console you. You may agree on a code to use on the phone if you need emergency help.
Be open enough to explain the scenario. Share detailed information about the stalker, such as the motor vehicle description or even their photos. Request your loved ones to notify the police if they identify the stalker. At this time, you may set your social media profile on private mode.
Trust your instincts and act accordingly
If you are walking or driving, it is much easier to identify when something is not right based on what you experience normally. If you are walking alone and feeling uncomfortable, get into a public place for safety. Call a family member or a friend and inform them of what is going on. Don’t wait until something dangerous happens.
Avoid overreacting by writing off your feelings. In most cases, stalking victims are pressured by family or friends to downplay the behavior of stalkers. Stalking can represent a real danger and therefore, it is important to trust your instincts.
