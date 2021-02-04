- Understanding the Corgi Personality and Temperament (2/2/21)
The Basics of Planning a Beach Wedding
Everybody loves a romantic beach wedding with clear blue skies making a great photo background and the wavy breeze tickling the couples. A beach wedding can be extremely memorable if you take some precautions beforehand and be prepared to face some uncertainties like bad weather.
Local beach weddings can reduce the cost immensely, while destination beach weddings can create a magical moment for everyone involved. Make some precautionary arrangements like hiring a company with expertise in beach weddings to stay stress-free on your special day.
Charming dress and shoes
A long train, floating lace dress, and huge veil will not match the breezy beach wedding. Go for a tea-length dress or ankle-length cocktail dress made up of chiffon to create a flowing feeling to the gown in the beach breeze. Use a bridal fascinator or a fresh flower bridal headband to replace the veil and create a stunning look.
As advised on Comlongon.com, a colorful mother of the bride dresses tea length or ankle length with lace overcoats will look amazingly adorable. Always use flip flops on the beaches and avoid using heels. Mention the same to the guests in the invitation as they will come prepared with a pair of flip flops comfortable for their feet.
Windproof venue with shade
Beach weddings should always be prepared to face the extreme wind, sudden rains, and untimely lousy weather. It is still better to have a canopy or huge tent fixed with strong metal to enter into if the weather gets bad.
Have extra decorated chairs and tables placed inside this setup as the guests can use them if they feel too hot during the couple's photoshoot, even if the weather is good.
Use sturdy, heavyweight frames on the ocean backdrops where the ceremony occurs and ensure all the flowers, beautiful sheer white fabric, and light strings are adequately attached to the frame with proper adhesives.
Handy welcome kit
Sunscreens are crucial for the wedding couple and the guests arriving to attend the wedding in all their pomp and glory. Hand them a welcome kit with a travel-sized sunscreen pack, sunglasses, hand fan, and towel to use during the ceremony.
If possible, ask the caterers to set up a water table or a juice table beside the guests during the ceremony. Not many people are used to sitting in the hot sun for a long time, and a glass of refreshing water or juice every half an hour is an absolute must.
Also, lay a wooden pathway on the sand to accommodate older people in the wheel-chair or kid's strollers.
Snack bar in a boat
Consider decking alcohol and the snack items in the boats parked in the ocean and make the guests grab them wetting their feet. Order fish or seashell-shaped paper plates to eat the refreshments and have interesting ocean facts or images printed on the tissue, glasses, bottles, etc.
Check whether alcohol consumption on the beach is allowed or any extra permits are required to arrange this. Arrange a few boats to take the guests into the ocean to give a memorable experience and make the people serving in the wedding dress like fishers or any unique character connected to the sea.
Extra lighting, sound, heating, and cooling
Ocean waves are loud, and the lighting in the seashore is not steady. Arrange for extra lighting and sound systems to amplify your vows for all the guests to hear clearly.
No bride wants to sweat profusely or shiver in the cold during the wedding ceremony. Arrange an air-conditioner or a heater based on the time of the wedding to provide a bearable temperature.
Check with the event management company about the outdoor wiring requirements that need to lit up the electrical fixtures beforehand. Play folk songs or ocean-themed music during the bride's entrance and set the mood throughout the ceremony with similar theme music.
