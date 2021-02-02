- 5 Benefits of Staying Hydrated (1/30/21)
Understanding the Corgi Personality and Temperament
A corgi dog deserves a pat on the back for being such a champion. If you have been fortunate to always have dogs in your family, there will always be those that stand out for their lovely nature, and the Corgi is one.
When you try to understand the corgi personality and temperament to see if it will fit into your family, a good many reviews emphasize the dog’s adaptability to fit into different households.
How will your corgi puppy turn out?
The versatile, purebred corgi puppies that you look at before buying will charm the socks off you. The Corgi, as a working dog, has really had his chance from the past to prove his worth.
Fanatical courage has always been the Corgi’s hallmark and Our Fit Pets, a dog and cat advice website specializing in all things pets, doesn’t claim to take the place of good veterinary care. They can, however, offer sound advice. Read up on corgi behavior, corgi health-, training, nutrition, grooming and more.
Be guided on how to choose a corgi puppy, knowing more about its personality and temperament and how to keep your 4-legged friend happy and healthy.
Lifestyle a predictor of personality
We’ve all seen how certain dogs and their owners begin to look alike, but research also shows us that dogs and their owners can also share certain personality traits.
A dog’s personality isn’t set in stone, and as a human dog owner provides a home and certain lifestyle, the puppy grows and is molded into the likeness of the lifestyle and experiences the owner gives it.
A corgi puppy comes to you with a certain set of familiar characteristics, but these characteristics can fade somewhat as the owner molds the dog into their likeness.
He’s a barker
The only problem with owning a beautiful corgi is that they do hold the reputation for being barkers. They’re pretty alert dogs and you can see that in their sharp, bright, fox-like faces. But they do tend to react rather ‘over the top’ when it comes to strangers and unfamiliar sounds in their territory.
They react to this by barking and of course, this makes the Corgi, the excellent watchdog that he is. But once the stranger or noise is out of the way, he often continues to bark. This constant yap-yap-yap can become most annoying, especially with neighbors who aren’t great dog lovers.
The constant barking is something you want to not encourage and it should be nipped in the bud early.
Larger than life
The Corgi is larger than life itself. He is vibrant, robust, bold and confident and always on the lookout for fun and games. His bright, eager, ‘smiling’ face tells you that he sees life as an adventure.
As a herding dog, his boisterous nature and his herding instincts might be too much for households with small kids under the age of 5. He may just be a little bit too feisty for households where parents are particularly protective of their very young children.
The cute, bright Corgi is better suited for a lively, active household of people who see life in much the same way as the gregarious Corgi does.
They think they’re royalty
The truth about corgis is that they’re very self-assured. You can see that in the way they strut about. They’re always described as big dogs in little bodies and they’re inclined to think that they’re royalty. After all, they’ve been Queen Elizabeth of the UK’s favorite canine since she was ten years of age.
The only sad part about owning such an awesome pet such as the Corgi is that his life expectation can’t possibly match yours, and when the larger-than-life Corgi is no longer in your life, you’ll quite likely be inconsolable.
