5 Reading Trends That Have Emerged During COVID-19
Although a small segment of the American population consider themselves bookworms, reading habits have changed in the 21st century. While some argue that TV is to blame, there's certainly something to be said for the way our lifestyles have changed as well. That is, until the COVID-19 pandemic took hold.
The pandemic has positively impacted American consumption of literature. For many, life has slowed way down, and many people are now working from home, giving them back the time they used to spend commuting. As the coronavirus pandemic continues to change American leisure time, watch out for these emerging reading trends:
-
Children's books are all the rage. This applies to all children's books. Academic, activity, coloring, and even story books are all becoming increasingly popular. Since schools are transitioning to virtual learning in many areas, parents are looking for ways to entertain their children aside from TV and the internet all day long. Parents as a whole are turning to books to fill in the gaps: children's book sales have risen 80% since March, with activity books reaching a respectable 40% increase as well.
-
More adults are reading. While book sales initially fell in March, when many retailers were hard hit by closures, they are steadily on the rise. Surprisingly, in-print versions of books are seeing increases in sales, while e-books are not as popular. Overall, boomers, generation x, and millennials alike have been more likely to read books as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.
-
How we buy books is different. While Amazon has certainly had its fair share of the sales during the coronavirus pandemic, smaller indie bookstores are seeing some of the biggest booms. In fact, direct-to-consumer sales are skyrocketing due to consumers buying more in-print books and fewer e-books.
-
Short nonfiction books are on the rise. With the coronavirus pandemic, people have more time to pursue the things they have always been interested in, but never had the time to explore. While sales in certain niches like travel books and foreign languages have plummeted, other niches are seeing phenomenal increases. How-to, DIY, gardening, and even cookbooks are seeing a huge increase in sales.
-
Fiction is a form of escapism. While many readers have been drawn to fiction throughout the ages, sellers are seeing increases in sales of both classic and new fiction novels -- sometimes by as much as 400%. This is especially true for fiction works that make the reader feel good. While darker works of fiction are not exactly flying off the shelf, it is clear that Americans are using literature as a form of distraction to help them not think about their lives, at least for a little while.
