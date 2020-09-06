- How is Gaming Different from Esports? (9/9/20)
Keep Your Garden Edges Neat with These Ideas
Creative garden edging creates a neat effect and keeps flower beds and lawns separated. As a flawless finish, the right choice will give your garden the ‘edge’ over the others. As they allow you to prevent weeds from getting into the beds and make mowing and trimming easier, edges are not only aesthetically pleasing, but they are practical too.
The edging you choose depends on your taste and budget. Here are some ideas to consider:
Logs
The use of short wooden logs buried vertically around a flower bed’s edges creates a natural look that blends right in with your garden. However, if this is your preferred edging, take extra precautions to make the most of your logs.
If you are buying the logs in lengths and plan to cut them yourself, the adage of measuring twice and cutting once applies. Weatherize your logs by coating them with wood preserver. This prevents the logs from rotting after prolonged exposure to moisture. Alternatively, buy them cut and fully prepared for use.
Trenches
As an inexpensive edging option, trenches are quick and easy to put into place. Trench edging involves digging out a narrow strip of lawn to separate it from the flower bed. It is a practical edging idea, requiring minimal expense but a lot of legwork.
When creating trenches, measure the distance you want the soil trench to be from the bed, and check this measurement as you work to ensure your channels are straight. Furrowed edges need frequent trimming and maintenance as they become untidy quickly.
Concrete pavers and bricks
Since they come in a vast variety of shapes, sizes, and colors, pavers and bricks offer the gardener the opportunity to find something that suits their style and taste. If you are looking for some advice and affordable landscaping, consult with experts at GreenPal so that you make the correct choice. Successful installation usually requires a professional landscaper’s services.
While this might make concrete pavers and bricks a more expensive alternative, they are highly effective against grass trying to grow back into the flower bed and require little maintenance. When installing, it is your choice to have them raised slightly above the flower bed or buried flush with its edges.
Boulders
If you are working with edges that do not run in straight lines, arranging rocks and boulders along the flower bed is ideal for creating a compelling edge. It is attractive to those looking for a rustic, natural look in their garden. If you are trying to keep costs low, look out for boulders and large rocks when you travel, and load some up for your garden.
The downside to boulder edging is that grass still grows between the rocks. When it comes to trimming, you might have to move some stones to get to all the grass. Given how heavy they are, this might not be a viable choice for you. However, because you can create a border of any shape with boulders, they are a versatile option.
Railway ties
Also known as sleepers, railway ties are rectangular wooden supports for railway tracks, helping track rails to remain in place despite expansion and contraction due to atmospheric conditions. When railway ties are replaced as part of regular maintenance, many salvagers buy them for resale. One common way that railway ties are repurposed is using them to create edging in a garden.
The high-quality wood is durable and already features a weathered look that many gardeners favor. Railway ties also prevent grass from creeping into flower beds because they require a deep recess for ground insertion.
