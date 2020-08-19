Follow Through with Clients or Youll Fail

- 3 Tips for Getting the Most Out of Your Car Accident Case (11/15/20)
Follow Through with Clients or Youll Fail
Follow-up after doing work for a client is almost as important as doing the job itself. You should know that clients see this as vital. These days, things are tough, and everyone seems stressed.
An email or text to a client asking them if they are happy with the work done is like reaching out and making them feel worthwhile. This will go a long way in ensuring lasting client relationships.
How to keep customers loyal
Clients will always feel loyal to you if your back-up or after-sale service is as good as the job itself. They know that there are other similar businesses out there, but you have really proven yourselves so why should they look elsewhere?
By being proactive and following up quickly on jobs, you can also take the opportunity of telling clients of other products you have in the pipeline, and that could well lead to another order being placed.
It helps in tracking call data, surfing history, messages, and a host of useful services. This is especially helpful when it comes to monitoring your VA’s service.
The owner and the client
You should keep relations between your client and yourself strictly between the two of you. Your team may be perfect at their jobs but not necessarily have the savoir-faire to conduct the correct kind of conversation.
Naturally, they’ll be polite, but there’s that something extra that is needed to establish that connection between yourselves. Also, it makes the client feel important having the boss call and establish contact. Try to call yourself instead of the VA or someone else do follow-ups if your business is small size.
Also, it may pay you to go and check your team’s job while you’re at it. This will earn you more kudos!
Are you psychic or what?
Being proactive means that you will tell the client what he may need before the client knows it himself. You are just showing that you actually know your business well enough to figure out that it may be time to change that fitting or that tubing from wear and tear after a certain amount of time has elapsed.
You have a team go out there and give the job a once-over to ensure everything’s in working order and sure enough, he needs his tubing changed and a socket replaced. The client loves this and congratulates himself on having found you.
Virtual Assistant or Virtually Absent?
Many small businesses have virtual assistants. They handle the customer service side and it’s their job to despatch people out for on-site work and mostly handle the on-phone tasks.
Many have a VA because it’s cheaper than employing a full-time person, but it’s not an ideal situation. Do you know what kind of service is being offered? Is this person on time with making calls and good at dealing with people? How is the VA’s phone manner?
What you should be doing for your own good is tracking your customer service center. You could use SpyFone, a new app that’s installed in the service center employees’ phones so you can know what exactly is happening.
Sloppy service could see you sued
By cutting corners in doing a job, your only motivation being that of making money could land in you in legal trouble should serious problems arise at the client’s site. Obviously, you must make money to survive, but greed is another story.
You should never cut corners on a job. End of story. This is hardly the way to cultivate a good relationship with the client, who will soon spread the word about your company and service.
